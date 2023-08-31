How long to beat Starfield If you're planning to beat and fully experience Starfield, you might want to book some time off.

Games are getting bigger every year, demanding more of your time, and giving you massive worlds to explore. For some people longer games equate to more value, and for others it’s a dealbreaker due to their limited time. If you’ve got your eye on Starfield, here’s how long you can expect to sink into the massive open world experience from Bethesda.

How long to beat Starfield

Starfield will take approximately 30 to 40 hours to complete the main quest, which comes in larger than both Skyrim and Fallout 4. This information was confirmed by Todd Howard, who is the game director for Starfield. It is important to note, however, that open world Bethesda RPGs are known as much for their side quests, dialogue, and player freedom as they are for main quests. In fact, Starfield will feature more than 200,000 lines of dialogue, which is more than Skyrim and Fallout 4 combined. If you aim to see and do as much as you can, don’t be shocked to end up with a play time of 100 or more hours.

The beautiful thing about Bethesda games such as Starfield, is that the player truly is in charge. If you want to beat the main quest and move on, that’s fine. If you’d rather explore the stars and ignore the main quest for dozens of hours on end, that’s also valid. The world is yours to do as you please.

