New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

How long to beat Starfield

If you're planning to beat and fully experience Starfield, you might want to book some time off.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Bethesda
1

Games are getting bigger every year, demanding more of your time, and giving you massive worlds to explore. For some people longer games equate to more value, and for others it’s a dealbreaker due to their limited time. If you’ve got your eye on Starfield, here’s how long you can expect to sink into the massive open world experience from Bethesda.

How long to beat Starfield

Starfield will take approximately 30 to 40 hours to complete the main quest, which comes in larger than both Skyrim and Fallout 4. This information was confirmed by Todd Howard, who is the game director for Starfield. It is important to note, however, that open world Bethesda RPGs are known as much for their side quests, dialogue, and player freedom as they are for main quests. In fact, Starfield will feature more than 200,000 lines of dialogue, which is more than Skyrim and Fallout 4 combined. If you aim to see and do as much as you can, don’t be shocked to end up with a play time of 100 or more hours.

The beautiful thing about Bethesda games such as Starfield, is that the player truly is in charge. If you want to beat the main quest and move on, that’s fine. If you’d rather explore the stars and ignore the main quest for dozens of hours on end, that’s also valid. The world is yours to do as you please.

For more information leading up to its release, be sure to check out our Starfield Strategy Guide right here on Shacknews.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola