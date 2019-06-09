Rumor: Starfield leak reveals images of supposed character model, spaceship, and HUD
Players sick of waiting for an official release have done their own work and allegedly discovered leaked images of Starfield.
Where was Starfield during Bethesda's E3 2019 showcase, and will it appear during E3 2019 at all?
Watch Bethesda's E3 2019 live stream here and get your butts ready for Doom Eternal to steal the show.
Todd Howard has provided more details about Starfield, the new IP from Bethesda, including its next-gen origins and possible current-generation release.
We look back over all the freshest details from Bethesda's E3 2018 briefing, including new title Starfield and the long-awaited unveiling of The Elder Scrolls 6.
If the leak can be believed, Starfield will be announced at Bethesda's E3 conference.
This is the studio's fourth trademark for Starfield, with the others covering console and PC projects as well as merchandise.