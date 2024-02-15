Phil Spencer says Starfield and Indiana Jones are not heading to other consoles Of the four games that Phil Spencer are teasing for other platform releases, they will be over a year old on Xbox and two of them are 'community-driven'.

The day finally arrived that Xbox and Phil Spencer shared full details about what’s going on with Microsoft’s supposed multiplatform releases. Unfortunately, those hoping Starfield and Indiana Jones were a part of that conversation will be disappointed. While Phil Spencer confirmed that four Microsoft/Xbox Game Studios games are definitely headed to other platforms, he also stressed that Starfield and Indiana Jones are not among them.

Phil Spencer shared this information during the Xbox business update podcast posted this week. When pressed on the multiplatform topic, Spencer revealed that four Xbox first-party titles are headed for other platforms. However, when asked if he could say if Starfield or Indiana Jones were among them, Spencer gave a plain and truthful “no”.

Phil Spencer didn’t reveal what the four games actually were, but he did go on to describe the criteria by which the games were selected, claiming they’ll make sense when they’re revealed.

We looked at games that are over a year old, so they've been on Xbox and PC for a while. A couple of the games are community driven games... kind of first iterations of a franchise that have reached their full potential, let's say, on Xbox and PC.

That helps narrow the list down a little bit, but there’s still much more to learn. Ultimately, we’ll have to see what Microsoft’s game studios reveal in due time, but it seems like titles like Halo: Infinite, Grounded, Redfall, and Sea of Thieves could possibly fit that bill.

With four games most definitely confirmed for multiplatform release, it will be interesting to see where Xbox goes with this. Stay tuned for more information as reveals and updates drop.