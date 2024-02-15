New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox is bringing four games to other consoles, will not change fundamental exclusive strategy

Phil Spencer says Xbox has no plans to change its exclusivity strategy moving forward
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Studios
1

Xbox’s business update brought the news that Microsoft does indeed plan to bring four video games to other consoles (PS5 and/or Switch). While Phil Spencer neglected to name those games, he also stated that Xbox will not fundamentally change its exclusivity strategy moving forward.

Phil Spencer opened the company’s business update by confirming that four games are going to be multiplatform. While he didn’t name them, he did provide some clues. "We looked at games that are over a year old, so they've been on Xbox and PC for a while. A couple of the games are community-driven games... kind of first iterations of a franchise that have reached their full potential, let's say, on Xbox and PC."

During the business update, Xbox President Sarah Bond also announced that Diablo 4 will come to Xbox Game Pass on March 28. For all of the news out of today's Xbox Podcast, Shacknews has what you're looking for.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

