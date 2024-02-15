Xbox is bringing four games to other consoles, will not change fundamental exclusive strategy Phil Spencer says Xbox has no plans to change its exclusivity strategy moving forward

Xbox’s business update brought the news that Microsoft does indeed plan to bring four video games to other consoles (PS5 and/or Switch). While Phil Spencer neglected to name those games, he also stated that Xbox will not fundamentally change its exclusivity strategy moving forward.

Phil Spencer opened the company’s business update by confirming that four games are going to be multiplatform. While he didn’t name them, he did provide some clues. "We looked at games that are over a year old, so they've been on Xbox and PC for a while. A couple of the games are community-driven games... kind of first iterations of a franchise that have reached their full potential, let's say, on Xbox and PC."

During the business update, Xbox President Sarah Bond also announced that Diablo 4 will come to Xbox Game Pass on March 28. For all of the news out of today's Xbox Podcast, Shacknews has what you're looking for.