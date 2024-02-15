Listen to Phil Spencer's Xbox business update here Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty will share an update about the future of Xbox today.

After rumors about Xbox planning to go multiplatform with its first-party games sent social media into a tizzy last week, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced a business update that would clarify the company’s plans for the future. That update is happening today via a special episode of the Xbox Podcast. Here’s how you can listen.

The Xbox business update will go live today at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on the Xbox YouTube channel. It’s the latest installment of the Xbox podcast, a weekly show that breaks down the latest happenings in Microsoft’s gaming business. The audio will also be available on other podcast services.



Source: Xbox Game Studios

The Xbox business update will feature Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty, three of the biggest shot-callers at Xbox. It’s uncertain what the trio will discuss, but it’s likely major news given the reports that prompted the announcement of the business update in the first place.

