Shacknews Top 23 Games of the Year 2023

Which games made the cut for the Shacknews Top 23 Games of the year 2023 list? Please take a look.
Shack Staff
Shack Staff
2

In a tremendous year stacked with excellent video game releases, Shacknews has decided to count down the Top 23 games of the year.. The Shack Staff each submitted their personal top 10 ballots, which were compiled with a cumulative Shacknews Chatty Community vote to create a single definitive list that will be etched in Shacknews history. Here's the Shacknews Top 23 Games of the Year 2023. Please take a look at our Top 10 video, or read along underneath the video embed to see Games 23-11.

Honorable Mentions

There were some great games that didn't make the cut for our Top 23 Games of the Year 2023 list, but we wanted to give them a proper shout-out. Here's a list of our honorable mentions in no particular order:

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Metroid Prime Remastered
  • The Talos Principle 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Shacknews Top 23 Games of the Year 2023, 23 - 11

23. Dave the Diver

21. (tie) Hi-Fi Rush

21. (tie) Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

18. (tie) Jagged Alliance 3

18. (tie) RoboCop: Rogue City

18. (tie) Cities: Skylines 2

17. Starfield

16. Diablo 4

15. Silent Hope

14. Dead Space (2023)

13. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

12. Super Mario RPG (2023)

11. Mortal Kombat 1

Want to read the rest of the list? Hit Next Page to see our text version of the Shacknews Top 10 Games of 2023 or watch the video.

Shack Staff stories are a collective effort with multiple staff members contributing. Many of our lists often involve entires from several editors, and our weekly Shack Chat is something we all contribute to as a group. 

  Shacknews
    reply
    December 31, 2023 9:00 AM

    Shack Staff posted a new article, Shacknews Top 23 Games of the Year 2023

    the_burd
      reply
      December 31, 2023 9:06 AM

      Glad to see Remnant up there, would have liked to see it higher but honestly I haven't played many (any?) of the games ahead of it so who knows!

    rms
      reply
      December 31, 2023 9:39 AM

      woot! great list!

    baron calamity
      reply
      December 31, 2023 9:44 AM

      The only entry I don't agree with is Cities: Skylines 2. I don't feel it should be on the list. Honestly It shouldn't have been released this year.

