In a tremendous year stacked with excellent video game releases, Shacknews has decided to count down the Top 23 games of the year.. The Shack Staff each submitted their personal top 10 ballots, which were compiled with a cumulative Shacknews Chatty Community vote to create a single definitive list that will be etched in Shacknews history. Here's the Shacknews Top 23 Games of the Year 2023. Please take a look at our Top 10 video, or read along underneath the video embed to see Games 23-11.
Honorable Mentions
There were some great games that didn't make the cut for our Top 23 Games of the Year 2023 list, but we wanted to give them a proper shout-out. Here's a list of our honorable mentions in no particular order:
- Final Fantasy 16
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- The Talos Principle 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Shacknews Top 23 Games of the Year 2023, 23 - 11
23. Dave the Diver
21. (tie) Hi-Fi Rush
21. (tie) Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
18. (tie) Jagged Alliance 3
18. (tie) RoboCop: Rogue City
18. (tie) Cities: Skylines 2
17. Starfield
16. Diablo 4
15. Silent Hope
14. Dead Space (2023)
13. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
12. Super Mario RPG (2023)
11. Mortal Kombat 1
Want to read the rest of the list? Hit Next Page to see our text version of the Shacknews Top 10 Games of 2023 or watch the video.
-
Shack Staff posted a new article, Shacknews Top 23 Games of the Year 2023