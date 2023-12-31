In a tremendous year stacked with excellent video game releases, Shacknews has decided to count down the Top 23 games of the year.. The Shack Staff each submitted their personal top 10 ballots, which were compiled with a cumulative Shacknews Chatty Community vote to create a single definitive list that will be etched in Shacknews history. Here's the Shacknews Top 23 Games of the Year 2023. Please take a look at our Top 10 video, or read along underneath the video embed to see Games 23-11.

Honorable Mentions

There were some great games that didn't make the cut for our Top 23 Games of the Year 2023 list, but we wanted to give them a proper shout-out. Here's a list of our honorable mentions in no particular order:

Final Fantasy 16

Metroid Prime Remastered

The Talos Principle 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Shacknews Top 23 Games of the Year 2023, 23 - 11

23. Dave the Diver

21. (tie) Hi-Fi Rush

21. (tie) Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

18. (tie) Jagged Alliance 3

18. (tie) RoboCop: Rogue City

18. (tie) Cities: Skylines 2

17. Starfield

16. Diablo 4

15. Silent Hope

14. Dead Space (2023)

13. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

12. Super Mario RPG (2023)

11. Mortal Kombat 1

Want to read the rest of the list? Hit Next Page to see our text version of the Shacknews Top 10 Games of 2023 or watch the video.