Starfield Update 1.8.88 patch notes take the 'pet asteroid' behind the shed The asteroid that would sometimes follow players around through space has been returned to oblivion among Starfield's Update 1.8.88 bug fixes.

We’ve got ourselves another major Starfield update, and with it comes the latest round of fixes, adjustments, buffs, and nerfs to the game. Update 1.8.88 is mostly made for bug fixes this time around, tackling a particular set of issues in the game, including the “pet asteroid” bug. Xbox and Microsoft Store-based crashes have also been fixed up among a few other fixes. Thankfully we've got all of the notes right here for you.

Starfield Update 1.8.88 patch notes

Bethesda launched Starfield Update 1.8.88 on all available platforms this week, squashing bugs like the 'pet asteroid'.

Source: Bethesda

Starfield Update 1.8.88 and its accompanying patch notes were released by Bethesda on the Starfield website on December 11, 2023. One of the top-line fixes in the game was that of the issue with the “pet asteroid”. Occasionally, players would find themselves being followed by an asteroid as they traveled through space. Bethesda has figured out how to squash that bug so you can travel the depths of space without the weird baggage. There was also a bug that was keeping weapons from spawning in Cases after loading a save. These and other matters are addressed in the notes below:

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Gameplay:

Addressed an issue that would cause space matter to become stuck to player's ship during space travel. Loading a save will now remove the space clingon. Please note: This fix should address any space matter being stuck in your travels, but not in instances where player ships have New Atlantis attached. A fix for that will be released in a later update.

Outpost:

Fixed an issue that prevents random guns from spawning in a newly created Weapon Case after loading a save.

Save/Load:

[MSS/Xbox] Fixed an issue where players could experience crashes while saving during long playthrough without going through the Unity.

That covers the Starfield Update 1.8.88 patch notes. Be sure to check out our other Starfield coverage to help in your galaxy questing efforts, as well as to keep up on the latest news.