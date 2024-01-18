Starfield Update 1.9.47.0 patch notes include over 100 fixes
Bethesda has deployed a massive new patch for Starfield.
After a brief delay, Bethesda has released its major Starfield update. Update 1.9.47.0 is out now and features a plethora of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes for the sci-fi RPG. Let’s check it out.
Starfield Update 1.9.46.0 patch notes
The following Starfield patch notes were shared on the Bethesda website.
Fixes and Improvements
Animation
- Fixed player character’s eyes remaining closed instead of blinking in third person view.
Addressed rare cases where small animation pops could be seen in third person.
Creatures and Enemies
- Fixed incorrectly invisible creatures on some planets.
Fixed an issue that could occur on some enemies causing them to stand instead of falling to the ground.
Crew and Companions
- Fixed crew members and companions positioning near the cockpit after fast traveling to the ship.
- Companions: Fixed a possible control-lock when talking to a companion without entering a dialogue while simultaneously trying to exit the ship.
General
- Fixed an issue that prevented Windows users saving if their username featured certain characters (PC).
- Fixed rare save game corruptions on PC (MSS and Steam).
- Fixed an issue that could lead to a control lock or a crash after loading a quicksave while in the targeting mode.
- Fixed player marker following the camera on the surface map.
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent access to the main menu on when prompted to “Press any button to Start” (Xbox).
- Body type should no longer reset to default when loading a Starborn save from the main menu.
- Fixed flickering on Neon’s Trade Tower elevator panel.
- Improved the appearance of the Ryujin Kiosk material during nighttime.
- Fixed rare issue with how Cydonia’s panel could display the hours without incident.
- Added Optimizations to cloud syncing of save games (MSS/Xbox).
- Improved how crowds behave when desired target is reserved.
- Fixed an issue that could cause airlock doors to sometimes appear floating in sky when arriving at locations.
- Fixed unintended text appearing on the shipbuilder’s UI.
- Fixed game session not properly resuming from shutdown in Energy Save mode (Xbox).
- Various stability improvements.
Graphics
- Improved widescreen support (32:9, 21:9 and 16:10).
- Added support for stars displaying sun disk geometry.
- Shadows can now be seen on planet rings from planet surface.
- Improved eyes and skin on crowd characters.
- Improved reflection on water.
- Improved contact shadows on character skin (Xbox and PC Medium/High/Ultra).
- Improved contact shadows on character cloth (PC High/Ultra).
- Improved contact shadows on first person (PC Ultra).
- Improved lighting in character generation menu.
- Reduced the appearance of some minor artifacts during cutscene camera transitions.
- Fixed flickering on a number of VFX (Sandstorm, corrosive liquid pools, waterfall).
- Fixed a rare issue where the camera would lock while in handscanner mode whenever watching flying fauna (Xbox).
- Fixed potential control lock when opening a game menu a moment before triggering a dialogue with another character.
- Addressed various shadow popping, flickering and artifact issues.
- Improved the visibility of the sun’s lens flare during sunrise and sunset.
- Fixed a rare issue where foam or grime would not show up.
- Fixed rare flickering VFX that could occur in space (Xbox Series S).
- Fixed rare hair flickering (Xbox Series X/S).
- Fixed occasional flicker on digiframes and TV screens.
- Adjusted the appearance of bloom when activating the handscanner.
- Improved the appearance of clouds during weather transitions.
- Fixed rare cases where alignment of grass and wind could appear disconnected.
- Reduced bloom intensity effect while motion blur is active (PC).
- Addressed issues with concealment effect not always applying when using the handscanner.
- Fixed visible edge of the ocean in the distance when seen from a very high point of view.
- Fixed rare white flickering dots around characters' hair during cut scenes.
- Fixed a readability issue in the Starmap when using large menu font mode.
- Fixed inventory menu occasionally failing to generate previews when using a mouse (PC).
- Fixed a brief Depth of Field issue that sometimes occurred when aiming, alt-tabbing or leaving a dialogue screen.
- Fixed occasional lighting transition issues after loading or exiting a location.
- Fixed an issue that could cause intermittent bands to appear in distance fog.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause fog color to appear inconsistent.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause rocks to disappear near the player on the surface of a planet.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when switching to DLSS with dynamic resolution active (PC).
- Fixed flickering and delayed shadows sometimes occurring after unpausing the game.
- Fixed various FSR2 and DLSS artifacts (noise, black dots, ghosting).
- Fixed flickering when using the handscanner with DLSS enabled.
- Fixed initial lighting conditions when landing on a planet.
- Improved lighting at 73 locations.
- Fixed various geometry, texture, and ghosting issues.
Outposts
- Fixed a rare missing terrain issue that could occur after fast traveling to an outpost near New Atlantis.
- Fixed an issue that could cause bulldozed objects to reappear when returning to an outpost.
- Fixed and issue that caused hazard damage to remain even when the hazard was removed by bulldozing in outposts.
- Fixed an issue where outpost’s cargo links would be removed from the terminal list if connected, disconnected, then reconnected to another cargo link during the cargo ship landing sequence.
- Fixed an issue where weapon cases built by the player in an Outpost would populate with weapons and ammo after reloading the game.
Powers
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause the Phased Time power to remain enabled.
- Fixed the extreme speed that could occur in zero G when using the Phased Time power.
- Solar Flare Power now accounts for critical hits.
Quests and Random Encounters
- Absolute Power: Fixed missing slate in the safe preventing from completing the optional objective “Locate Evidence to Extort Ayumi Komiko”.
- Background Checks: Fixed possible control-lock that could occur if caught by security.
- Derelict Ship: Fixed an issue preventing the player from reaching the pilot seat if they did not have access to advanced locks.
- Drinks on the House: Fixed rare occurrence where the door to Sub 12 could remain locked.
- Echoes of the Past: Fixed Delgado getting stuck at bottom of stairs during "Continue Exploring the Lock" that could occur if The Lock was left during Delgado's history dialogue.
- Echoes of the Past: Resolved an issue that could cause Mathis' and Delgado’s guns to be invisible.
- Eye of the Storm: Fixed an issue that could cause data transfer to not start after placing the Data Core.
- Eye of the Storm: Fixed an issue where the docking prompt would be missing on the Legacy ship if the player undocked with the Legacy and then reloaded a save before having started the mission.
- Executive Level: Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on a chair in the Ryujin Industries HQ conference room.
- Failure to Communicate: Fixed an issue that prevented the player from finishing the quest if they downed all the members of the defense pact (Alban Lopez, Jacquelyn Lemaire, and Chanda Banda).
- Further Into the Unknown: Fixed a rare crash that could occur when trying to dock with The Eye.
- Groundpounder: Fixed an issue where the door to Lezama could sometimes be locked if the player left the location during the quest and came back later.
- Hostile Intelligence: Fixed blocked doors in the Steam Tunnels room where the Terrormorph transformation occurs.
- Into the Unknown: Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the quest from starting after completing The Old Neighborhood.
- Into the Unknown: Fixed a rare issue where a Temple location might not populate when receiving the “Go to” objective.
- Legacy’s End: Fixed an issue that could prevent interacting with Delgado when he was behind the glass inside in the command center of The Key.
- Legacy’s End: Fixed a debris pile where to player could become stuck while trying to reach the Mess Hall.
- Missed Beyond Measure: Fixed a dialogue between Sarah and Walter not playing at The Lodge.
- No Sudden Moves: Fixed companions not following player during personal quests.
- On The Run: Fixed various issues related to Mei Devine becoming inaccessible the objective updated to “Listen to Mei Devine’s Introduction”.
- On The Run: Fixed a possible control lock when sitting at the table to talk to Jade MacMillan.
- One Small Step: Fixed a rare issue that could prevent Lin / Heller from exiting the airlock.
- Operation Starseed: Fixed a bad view that could occur if the Beagle was boarded after a long idle.
- Power From Beyond: Fixed an issue that caused missing Starborn temples and scanner disturbances that could prevent obtaining all Starborn powers from that universe.
- Rough Landings: Resolved an issue that could occur during the “Meet up with Milena Axelrod” objective that could prevent ships from appearing at the desired location.
- Shadows in Neon: Fixed an issue that could occur when repeatedly using the door to Jaylen Pryce's office before he progressed to Neon Core.
- Supra et Ultra: Fixed a control lock that could occur when entering the Flight Simulator while a guard is attempting arrest.
- Tapping the Grid: Fixed inaccessible junction boxes that could occur after the Hunter attacks the Lodge.
- The Best There Is: Fixed an issue that could prevent objective from advancing when talking to Naeva and Jasmine in the engineering room.
- The Empty Nest: Fixed and issue that could cause Sam Coe’s gun to be invisible when inside Jacob’s house.
- The Heart of Mars: Fixed another location that could potentially prevent recovering The Heart of Mars.
- The Pale Lady: Fixed rare case of inaccessible ship crew log data slate making it impossible to complete the encounter.
- Top of the L.I.S.T.: Phil Hill should now accept survey data for Sumati.
- War Relics: Resolved an issue that could prevent Kaiser from moving to the mission site.
- Where Hope is Built: Fixed a crash that could occur with a specific set of player behaviors.
Ships and Ship Customization
- Fixed another case that could cause an asteroid to follow a ship in space.
- Fixed ship hatch being marked inaccessible after swapping to a new home ship.
- Fixed an issue where the ship could end up in an unintended state by simultaneously attempting fast travel during a grav jump.
- Fixed a view issue that could occur when fast traveling during ship targeting mode.
- Fixed an issue that could occur when entering Ship Targeting mode immediately after selecting a Grav Jump.
- Fixed an issue that caused non-functional ladders to appear when the player modified their ship with a Taiyo All-In-One Berth Top A and a Deimos 1x1.
- Fixed an issue where the Legendary ship could take too long to resume firing after the weapons were repaired.
- Space combat should now match ground combat difficulty increase with successive trips through the Unity.
- Fixed an issue where loading an exit save made while docked to a space station could cause names of ships to change.
- Fixed marker not pointing to the current home ship after performing a save/load between different ships.
- Fixed in issue that could cause the Frontier to incorrectly appear if a non-home ship was removed from a landing pad.
Skills
- Rejuvenation: Rejuvenation skill VFX no longer replay whenever the handscanner is opened in third person.
- Surveying: Fixed surveying challenge progress issue with mineral resource.
- Targeting Control Systems: Fixed inconsistencies with level 3 and 4.
Weapons and Items
- Fixed incorrect reload amounts that could occur when consuming a Trauma Pack.
- Fixed FOV and zoom issues with weapon scopes.
- Fixed weapon sound effects occasionally continuing to play after killing an enemy.
- Fixed turret state not being restored properly after and save and load.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the helmet light to not reappear in third person after a save and load.
That’s everything in the 1.9.47.0 update for Starfield. Visit our Starfield topic page for everything else you need to know about Bethesda’s spacefaring RPG.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Starfield Update 1.9.47.0 patch notes include over 100 fixes