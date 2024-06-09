Starfield gets new locations, gear & bounties tonight Bethesda shadow-dropped new content coming to Starfield tonight.

Bethesda dropped a bomb at the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, revealing that Starfield would be getting new content, and much sooner than anyone could have anticipated. Tonight, Starfield will be receiving new locations, gear, and bounties, plus the inclusion of community creations.

Bethesda showed a trailer that plugged the upcoming Shattered Space DLC due to arrive this fall, but then surprised players with the announcement that new things to do in Starfield would be arriving today, June 9, 2024.

