Starfield gets new locations, gear & bounties tonight

Bethesda shadow-dropped new content coming to Starfield tonight.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Bethesda dropped a bomb at the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, revealing that Starfield would be getting new content, and much sooner than anyone could have anticipated. Tonight, Starfield will be receiving new locations, gear, and bounties, plus the inclusion of community creations.

Bethesda showed a trailer that plugged the upcoming Shattered Space DLC due to arrive this fall, but then surprised players with the announcement that new things to do in Starfield would be arriving today, June 9, 2024.

To keep up with everything related to Bethesda’s epic space journey, stick with the Shacknews Starfield topic.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

