Starfield's massive January 2024 update has been delayed

Starfield has one of the biggest updates in its history ahead of it this month, but players will be waiting a bit longer for it. The update was supposed to hit this week, but Bethesda recently announced that it would take a bit more time. The developer announced that a serious issue was found when trying to load the update into Steam Beta. As a result, it will take a few more days before the Starfield patch releases.

We discovered an issue we want to address before releasing our update into the Steam Beta. We're aiming to release it later this week but we'll confirm timing when we know for sure. Thanks for your patience!

Source: Bethesda Game Studios

This update is said to be Starfield’s biggest update yet. While we’ve seen some pretty big ones in the past, this particular patch is said to feature over 100 fixes and improvements for the game. Bethesda seems confident that this update will be even more impactful than the recent one in which it shipped NVIDIA DLSS support. Bethesda still hopes that the update will land this week, although it’s running out of days to work with.

