Starfield's massive January 2024 update has been delayed

The next Starfield update is said to bring over 100 fixes and improvements, but it looks like Bethesda hit a snag.
TJ Denzer
Image via Bethesda
1

Starfield has one of the biggest updates in its history ahead of it this month, but players will be waiting a bit longer for it. The update was supposed to hit this week, but Bethesda recently announced that it would take a bit more time. The developer announced that a serious issue was found when trying to load the update into Steam Beta. As a result, it will take a few more days before the Starfield patch releases.

Bethesda announced the delay of Starfield’s major January update in a post on the studio Twitter this week. According to the announcement, the update should hopefully still land this week, but it will take a bit longer than expected due to an issue that was discovered when trying to upload the update.

Bethesda's tweet about its massive January Starfield update
Bethesda's major January update for Starfield has been delayed, but should still be coming this week.
Source: Bethesda Game Studios

This update is said to be Starfield’s biggest update yet. While we’ve seen some pretty big ones in the past, this particular patch is said to feature over 100 fixes and improvements for the game. Bethesda seems confident that this update will be even more impactful than the recent one in which it shipped NVIDIA DLSS support. Bethesda still hopes that the update will land this week, although it’s running out of days to work with.

Regardless, it sounds like a big set of patch notes are right around the corner for Starfield. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates as soon as they drop.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

