Starfield console commands are an extremely valuable tool. These allow players to do a myriad of things that would otherwise be impossible or take a considerable amount of time. You might choose to make yourself invincible or unlock additional skill points. No matter how you want to use them, the console commands are there if you need them.

Starfield Console Commands
Note: Using Starfield console commands will permanently disable Achievement progress on the character. This can be fixed with mods.
How to use Starfield console commands on PC
As with many other games, you can enter the console commands by pressing the tilde key (~) on your keyboard. This is typically directly below the Esc key and beside the 1 key. Pressing it once will cause the command line to appear at the bottom of the screen. You can now type a console command into it and press Enter to confirm the command. Press the tilde key again to close the command line.
How to use Starfield console commands on Xbox
Though you can’t use console commands in Starfield on Xbox in the traditional sense, it is theoretically possible (we’ve not had a chance to test it). Anyone who has purchase Starfield through the Microsoft Store or has it on PC Game Pass will also be able to access the game on Xbox. The trick is to load up on PC, use the commands you want (like more credits), save your game, and then shift to your Xbox and resume play.
Useful console commands
Below is a set of useful console commands that you are likely going to want to utilize. Further below are item IDs and some debug commands. Remember, using console commands will disable Achievements – but you can download mods to address this. Firstly, two item codes you might want to remember:
- Credits ID: 0000000F
- Digipicks: 0000000A
|Useful console commands
|(WeaponID).amod(Mod ID)
|Attaches a mod to the specified weapon. ".amod" goes between the two with no spaces.
|(WeaponID).rmod(Mod ID)
|Removes mod from the specified weapon. ".rmod" goes between the two with no spaces.
|kah
|Kills all nearby hostiles
|kill
|A targeted kill command. Open the console, click an NPC, and then type kill. This won't kill mission critical NPCs.
|killall
|Kills everything near you
|passtime (#)
|Passes time by a set number of hours.
|player.additem (item ID) (#)
|Adds an item to your inventory and the specified amount. Replace the # with the quantity.
|player.addperk (id)
|Adds a skill or trait to your character.
|player.kill
|Kills your character.
|player.modav experience (#)
|Adds the specified number of experience to your current XP.
|player.setav carryweight (#)
|Adjusts your carryweight to the number. Replace # with the carryweight.
|player.paycrimegold 0 0 (faction ID)
|Pays off the bounty of the faction you specify. Use the Faction ID listed below.
|player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
|Spawns an item in front of you.
|player.removeperk (id)
|Remove a skill or trait.
|player.setav health (#)
|Changes your maximum health.
|player.setav speedmult (#)
|Used to adjust your movement speed.
|player.setlevel (#)
|Change your character level.
|psb
|Adds all Starfield powers.
|resurrect
|Brings a dead body back to life.
|saq
|Starts all quests. This will crash your game, probably.
|caqs
|Completes all quests. This will also crash your game, probably.
|setforcespeechchallengealwayssucceed (#)
|Setting this to 1 will cause all persuasion challenges to succeed.
|setgravityscale (#)
|Changes the gravity of the planet you are on.
|sexchange
|Changes your gender and resets your appearance.
|showlooksmenu player 1
|Character creator menu (This will reset your character's appearance. Use the next command instead.)
|showlooksmenu player 2
|Character creator menu "lite".
|showmenu sleepwaitmenu
|The pass time, wait, and sleep menu will open.
|tai
|Turns off AI, or turns it back on.
|tcai
|Turns off NPC combat AI, making them stand around. Turn it back on to make them fight once more.
|tcl
|Turns collision detection on and off. Allows you to move through walls.
|tdetect
|Disables enemy detection when you're in stealth.
|tfc
|Toggle free cam
|tgm
|Toggles god mode: infinite stamina and carry weight and makes you invincible.
|tim
|Toggles immortal mode: God mode lite. You won't die, but you will still take damage.
|tm
|Toggles menus: Hides or shows the UI.
|tmm 1
|Marks all locations of a planet on your map.
|unlock
|Target a door or container and type this to unlock it.
Faction IDs
- Crimson Fleet: 00010B30
- Freestar Collective: 000638E5
- Neon/Ryujin Industries: 0026FDEA
- Trade Authority : 0022E53D
- United Colonies : 0005BD93
Companion affinity commands
- Anger commands:
- Setav com_angerlevel 0.00
- Setav com_angerlevel 1.00
- Setav com_angerlevel 2.00
- Relationship commands:
- Setav com_affinitylevel 0.00
- Setav com_affinitylevel 1.00
- Setav com_affinitylevel 2.00
- Setav com_affinitylevel 3.00
Skill & Trait IDs
- addperk [id]
- removeperk [id]
|Skill & Trait IDs
|Boxing
|002C59DF
|Fitness
|002CE2DD
|Stealth
|002CFCB2
|Weight Lifting
|002C59D9
|Wellness
|002CE2E1
|Energy Weapon Dissipation
|002C59E2
|Environmental Conditioning
|0028AE17
|Gymnastics
|0028AE29
|Nutrition
|002CFCAD
|Pain Tolerance
|002CFCAE
|Cellular Regeneration
|0028AE14
|Decontamination
|002CE2A0
|Martial Arts
|002C5554
|Concealment
|002C555E
|Neurostrikes
|002C53B4
|Rejuvenation
|0028AE13
|Commerce
|002C5A8E
|Gastronomy
|002C5A94
|Persuasion
|0022EC82
|Scavenging
|0028B853
|Theft
|002C555B
|Deception
|002CFCAF
|Diplomacy
|002C59E1
|Intimidation
|002C59DE
|Isolation
|002C53AE
|Negotiation
|002C555F
|Instigation
|002C555D
|Leadership
|002C890D
|Outpost Management
|0023826F
|Manipulation
|002C5555
|Ship Command
|002C53B3
|Xenosociology
|002C53B0
|Ballistics
|002CFCAB
|Dueling
|002CFCB0
|Lasers
|002C59DD
|Pistol Certification
|002080FF
|Shotgun Certification
|0027DF97
|Demolitions
|002C5556
|Heavy Weapons Certification
|00147E38
|Incapacitation
|0027DF96
|Particle Beams
|0027BAFD
|Rifle Certification
|002CE2E0
|Marksmanship
|002C890B
|Rapid Reloading
|002C555A
|Sniper Certification
|002C53B1
|Targeting
|002C59DA
|Armor Penetration
|0027DF94
|Crippling
|0027CBBA
|Sharpshooting
|002C53AF
|Astrodynamics
|002C5560
|Geology
|002CE29F
|Medicine
|002CE2DF
|Research Methods
|002C555C
|Surveying
|0027CBC1
|Botany
|002C5557
|Scanning
|002CFCB1
|Spacesuit Design
|0027CBC3
|Weapon Engineering
|002C890C
|Zoology
|002C5552
|Astrophysics
|0027CBBB
|Chemistry
|002CE2C0
|Outpost Engineering
|002C59E0
|Aneutronic Fusion
|002C2C5A
|Planetary Habitation
|0027CBC2
|Special Projects
|0004CE2D
|Ballistic Weapon Systems
|002CE2C2
|Boost Pack Training
|00146C2C
|Piloting
|002CFCAC
|Security
|002CE2E2
|Targeting Control Systems
|002C5559
|Energy Weapon Systems
|002C59DB
|Engine Systems
|002CE2DE
|Payloads
|00143B6B
|Shield Systems
|002C2C59
|Missile Weapon Systems
|002C5558
|Particle Beam Weapon Systems
|002C2C5B
|Robotics
|002C5553
|Starship Design
|002C59DC
|Starship Engineering
|002AC953
|Automated Weapon Systems
|0027B9ED
|Boost Assault Training
|0008C3EE
|EM Weapon Systems
|002C53B2
|Alien DNA
|00227FDA
|Dream Home
|00227FDF
|Empath
|00227FD6
|Extrovert
|00227FD7
|Freestar Collective Settler
|00227FD5
|Hero Worshipped
|00227FD9
|Introvert
|00227FD8
|Kid Stuff
|00227FDE
|Neon Street Rat
|00227FD3
|Raised Enlightened
|00227FD2
|Raised Universal
|00227FD1
|Serpent's Embrace
|00227FD0
|Spaced
|00227FE2
|Taskmaster
|00227FE0
|Terra Firma
|00227FE1
|United Colonies Native
|00227FD4
|Wanted
|00227FDD
Starborn Power IDs
You can use Starfield commands to add Starborn Powers and level them up. Use the
player.addspell to unlock a power and then the
player.addperk command to level it up. For example, unlock Anti-Gravity Field by typing
player.addspell 2BACBA and then level it up by typing
player.addperk 25E19C. You can add a number to the end to level it up to the specified rank (up to 10).
|Starborn Powers
|Anti-Gravity Field
|2BACBA
|Anti-Gravity Field level up
|25E19C
|Create Vacuum
|2C5390
|Create Vacuum level up
|25E19B
|Creators' Peace
|2C538D
|Creators' Peace level up
|25E19A
|Earthbound
|2BACB5
|Earthbound level up
|25E199
|Elemental Pull
|2C5391
|Elemental Pull level up
|25E198
|Alien Reanimation
|2C538F
|Alien Reanimation level up
|25E19D
|Eternal Harvest
|2BACB4
|Eternal Harvest level up
|25E197
|Grav Dash
|2C538C
|Grav Dash level up
|25E196
|Gravity Wave
|2BACB7
|Gravity Wave level up
|25E195
|Gravity Well
|2C5A62
|Gravity Well level up
|25E193
|Inner Demon
|2C5399
|Inner Demon level up
|25E192
|Life Forced
|2C538B
|Life Forced level up
|25E191
|Moon Form
|2C5A4E
|Moon Form level up
|25E190
|Parallel Self
|2C5A67
|Parallel Self level up
|25E18E
|Particle Beam
|2C5A66
|Particle Beam level up
|25E18D
|Personal Atmosphere
|2C5389
|Personal Atmosphere level up
|25E18C
|Phased Time
|2C5A63
|Phased Time level up
|25E18B
|Precognition
|2C538A
|Precognition level up
|25E18F
|Reactive Shield
|2BACB6
|Reactive Shield level up
|25E19E
|Sense Star Stuff
|2C5A54
|Sense Star Stuff level up
|25E18A
|Solar Flare
|2C5A59
|Solar Flare level up
|25E189
|Sunless Space
|2C5388
|Sunless Space level up
|25E188
|Supernova
|2C5387
|Supernova level up
|25E187
|Void Form
|2C5A53
|Void Form level up
|25E186
Weapon IDs
- player.additem (item ID) (#)
- Adds an item to your inventory. Example:
player.additem 002B565B 1would add one AA-99 to your inventory.
- Adds an item to your inventory. Example:
- player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
- Places an item near your player.
You can change the quality of the weapon by putting it on the ground (player.placeatme works), opening the console, selecting it to get its unique ID, and then using the code:
[UniqueID].amod [QualityID]
There are a few quality levels:
- Level 1 (Calibrated): 0028F442
- Level 2 (Refined): 0028F443
- Level 3 (Advanced): 0028F444
- Level 5: 0028F445 (This just increases the stats)
|Weapons
|AA-99
|002BF65B
|Arc Welder
|0026D965
|AutoRivet
|0026D964
|Barrow Knife
|0026F181
|Beowulf
|0004716C
|Big Bang
|0026D963
|Breach
|000547A3
|Bridger
|0026D96A
|Calibrated solstice
|0026D961
|Coachman
|0026D96B
|Combat Knife
|00035A48
|Cutter
|00016758
|Discarded Sidestar
|002F413A
|Drum Beat
|0018DE2C
|Ecliptic Pistol
|0026D96E
|Eon
|000476C4
|Equinox
|0001BC4F
|Grendel
|00028A02
|Hard Target
|000546CC
|Kodama
|00253A16
|Kraken
|0021FEB4
|Lawgiver
|0002D7F4
|Maelstrom
|002984DF
|MagPulse
|00023606
|MagShear
|0002EB3C
|MagShot
|0002EB42
|MagSniper
|0002EB45
|MagStorm
|0026035E
|Microgun
|000546CD
|Novablast Disruptor
|0026D968
|Novalight
|0026D967
|Old Earth Assault Rifle
|0026ED2A
|Old Earth Hunting Rifle
|0021BBCD
|Old Earth Shotgun
|00278F74
|Orion
|002773C8
|Osmium Dagger
|0026D966
|Pacifier
|002953F8
|Rattler
|00040826
|Razorback
|00000FD6
|Regulator
|0002CB5F
|Rescue Axe
|0004F760
|Shotty
|0026D960
|Sidestar
|0026D95D
|Tanto
|0026D8A3
|Tombstone
|0002EB36
|UC Naval Cutlass
|0026D8A5
|Urban Eagle
|0026D96D
|VaRuun Inflictor
|0026D8A0
|VaRuun Painblade
|0026D8A2
|VaRuun Starshard
|0026D8A4
|Wakiazashi
|0026D8A1
Weapon Mod IDs
- (WeaponID).amod(Mod ID)
- Attaches a mod to the specified weapon. ".amod" goes between the two
- Example: To add Bashing to an AA-99 input the following code: 002BF65B.amod000FEA07
- (WeaponID).rmod(Mod ID)
- Removes mod from the specified weapon. ".rmod" goes between the two
|Weapon mods
|Anti-Personnel: +10% damage against humans
|000FF442
|Bashing: Deals double damage when gun bashing.
|000FEA07
|Berserker: Does more damage the less armor one has.
|000F437E
|Cornered: Damage increases as health decreases.
|000F428E
|Demoralizing: Small chance to demoralize a target.
|000FC884
|Disassembler: +20% damage against robots.
|001625EB
|Elemental: Randomly deals Corrosive, Radiation, Poison, and Incendiary damage.
|0031C0C5
|Explosive: Randomly switches to explosive rounds.
|000FA8D6
|Extended Magazine: Doubles the base magazine capacity.
|000FFA3B
|Exterminator: +30% damage against aliens.
|0015DD18
|Frenzy: Small chance to frenzy a target.
|000FC8A4
|Furious: Each consecutive hit deals more damage.
|000EA117
|Handloading: Volatile rounds that are designed to pack a bigger punch, but aren't as stable and can fail on occasion.
|000EA0BA
|Hitman: +15% damage while aiming.
|00122F1C
|Incendiary: 10% chance to ignite nearby attackers.
|00002983
|Incendiary: Randomly deals incendiary damage.
|0007D728
|Instigating: Deals double damage to targets with full health.
|000F2013
|Lacerate: Randomly applies a bleed effect to the target.
|000FEA49
|Med Theft: Chance that humans drop extra Med Packs on death.
|000FFA3C
|Poison: Randomly deals poison damage and slows the target.
|00319AEC
|Rapid: +25% increase in attack speed.
|000FEA04
|Shattering: Break through even the strongest armor.
|000F4557
|Skip Shot: Every fourth shot fires two projectiles at once.
|0031C0C4
|Space-Adept: +30% damage while in space, -15% damage while on a planet.
|000F7321
|Staggering: Small chance to stagger enemies.
|000E8D64
|Telsa: Rounds will sometimes emit electricity where they land that damages and slows nearby targets.
|0031C0C6
|Titanium Build: Premium build materials make this weapon light as a feather.
|000FFA3D
Ammo IDs
- player.additem (item ID) (#)
- Adds an item to your inventory.
The
player.additem command is the best one to use for ammo, as it will add the items directly into your inventory. If, for some reason, you need to use the
player.placeatme command (below), just know that it will place the ammo as individual bullets around you. You'll spend a lot of time picking up rounds.
- player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
- Places an item near your player.
|Ammo
|.27 Caliber
|002B559C
|.43 MI Array
|002B559A
|.43 Ultramag
|02B5599
|.45 Caliber ACP
|002B5598
|.50 Caliber Caseless
|002B5597
|.50 MI Array
|002B5596
|1.5KV LZR Cartridges
|002BAE3F
|11MM Caseless
|002B5595
|12.5MM ST Rivet
|002B5594
|12G Shotgun Shell
|000547A1
|15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell
|002B4AFC
|3KV LZR Cartridge
|0000E8EC
|40MM XPL
|002B5592
|6.5MM CT
|002B5590
|6.5MM MI Array
|002B558F
|7.5MM Whitehot
|002B558E
|7.62x39MM
|002B558D
|7.77MM Caseless
|0004AD3E
|9x39MM
|002B559B
|Caseless Shotgun Shell
|002B4AFB
|Heavy Particle Fuse
|002B558A
|Light Particle Fuse
|002783C7
Spacesuit IDs
- player.additem (item ID) (#)
- Adds an item to your inventory.
- player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
- Places an item near your player.
|Spacesuit IDs
|Bounty Hunter Spacesuit
|00228570
|Constellation Spacesuit
|001E2B18
|Deep Mining Spacesuit
|0005278E
|Deep Recon Spacesuit
|002265AE
|Deepcore Spacesuit
|002265AE
|Deepseeker Spacesuit
|0016D2C4
|Deimos Spacesuit
|00026BF1
|Ecliptic Spacesuit
|0022856F
|Explorer Spacesuit
|002265AF
|Gran-Gran' Spacesuit
|001F22BB
|Ground Crew Spacesuit
|002392B5
|Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit
|00065925
|Mantis Spacesuit
|00226299
|Mark I Spacesuit
|0001754D
|Mercury Spacesuit
|001D0F96
|Monster Costume
|00225FC9
|Navigator Spacesuit
|00067C94
|Old Earth Spacesuit
|0003084E
|Operative Suit
|18B54A
|Peacemaker Spacesuit
|0013F97D
|Pirate Assault Spacesuit
|00066821
|Pirate Charger Spacesuit
|00066826
|Pirate Corsair Spacesuit
|00066828
|Pirate Sniper Spacesuit
|0006682A
|Ranger Spacesuit
|00227CA0
|Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit
|0022B8F6
|Sentinel's UC Antixeno Spacesuit
|0007B2B9
|Shocktroop Spacesuit
|002265AD
|Space Trucker Spacesuit
|0021C780
|Star Roamer Spacesuit
|00004E78
|Starborn Spacesuit Astra
|0012E187
|Starborn Spacesuit Avitus
|001CBA52
|Starborn Spacesuit Bellum
|001CBA4E
|Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas
|0021C77E
|Starborn Spacesuit Locus
|001CBA4A
|Starborn Spacesuit Locus 2
|001CBA49
|Starborn Spacesuit Solis
|002D7365
|Starborn Spacesuit Tempus
|002D7346
|Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris
|001CBA4D
|Starborn Spacesuit Venator
|0021C77F
|SysDef Ace Spacesuit
|002AAF44
|SysDef Assault Spacesuit
|00398104
|SysDef Combat Spacesuit
|0039810A
|SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit
|00398108
|SysDef Spacesuit
|00398103
|Trackers Alliance Spacesuit
|00166404
|UC Ace Spacesuit
|00166410
|UC AntiXeno Spacesuit
|00206130
|UC Combat Spacesuit
|00257808
|UC Marine Spacesuit
|00257805
|UC Sec Combat Spacesuit
|000EF9B0
|UC Sec Recon Spacesuit
|000EF9AF
|UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit
|000EF9AE
|UC Security Spacesuit
|000EF9AD
|UC Startroop Spacesuit
|00257809
|UC Urbanwar Spacesuit
|0021A86A
|UC Vanguard Spacesuit
|00248C0F
|UC Wardog Spacesuit
|0025780A
|Va'Ruun Spacesuit
|00227CA3
Boost Pack IDs
- player.additem (item ID) (#)
- Adds an item to your inventory.
- player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
- Places an item near your player.
|Boost Pack IDs
|Bounty Hunter Seek
|001C0F34
|Bounty Hunter Stalk
|001C0F35
|Bounty Hunter Track
|001C0F33
|Constellation
|001E2B19
|Cydonia
|0003B423
|Deep Mining
|002EDF1F
|Deep Recon
|00169F55
|Deepcore
|000FD333
|Deepseeker
|0016D15B
|Deimos
|00026BEF
|Deimos Tunnel
|00026BF2
|Ecliptic
|00166407
|Explorer
|00169F51
|Ground Crew
|002392B3
|High School Backpack
|00003A77
|Mantis
|0016640B
|Mark I
|0001754E
|Mercenary
|0016E0B6
|Mercury
|001D0F95
|Navigator
|00067C95
|Old Earth
|0003084C
|Peacemaker
|0013F97C
|Pirate Raiding
|00066824
|Pirate Survival
|00066825
|Ranger
|001E2AF7
|Shocktroop
|00169F59
|Space Trucker
|0016E0BB
|Star Roamer
|00003E90
|SY-920 Pilot
|001773BD
|SysDef
|00398105
|SysDef Pilot
|002AAF43
|Trackers Alliance
|00166402
|Tunnel Mining
|00029C7A
|UC Ace Pilot
|0016640E
|UC AntiXeno Armor Plated (Legendary)
|0010A25D
|UC AntiXeno Skip Pack
|0020612F
|UC Marine
|00257807
|UC Security
|000EF9AC
|UC Shock Armor
|0021A86C
|UC Vanguard Pilot
|003E3D4F
|VA Ruun power pack
|0016D3D0
Helmet IDs
- player.additem (item ID) (#)
- Adds an item to your inventory.
- player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
- Places an item near your player.
|Helmets
|Black Graviplas Helmet
|001466F6
|Black Open Graviplas Helmet
|001466FA
|Bounty Hunter Space Helmet
|001C0F32
|Broken Constellation Space Helmet
|002EDE9C
|Brown Graviplas Helmet
|001466F7
|Constellation Space Helmet
|001E2B17
|Cydonia Space Helmet
|0003B424
|Deep Mining Space Helmet
|00052792
|Deep Recon Space Helmet
|00169F54
|Deepcore Space Helmet
|0006ABFF
|Deeseeker Space Helmet
|0016D15C
|Deimos Space Helmet
|00026BF0
|Ecliptic Space Helmet
|00228829
|Explorer Space Helmet
|00169F50
|First Solider Helmet
|0021F3F4
|Generdyne Guard Helmet
|003CD812
|Gran-Gran's Space Helmet
|001F22BC
|Graviplas Merc Helmet
|000781F7
|Gray Graviplas Helmet
|001466F8
|Gray Open Graviplas Helmet
|001466FC
|Ground Crew Space Helmet
|002392B4
|Incendiary UC AntiXeno Space Helmet (Legendary)
|0010A25E
|Mantis Space Helmet
|0016640A
|Mark I Space Helmet
|0001754F
|Mercenary Space Helmet
|0016E0B5
|Mercury Space Helmet
|001D0F94
|Navigator Space Helmet
|00067C93
|Neon Security Helmet
|001F73EF
|Old Earth Space Helmet
|0003084D
|Open Graviplas Helmet
|000781F8
|Operative Helmet
|0016E0C3
|Peacemaker Helmet
|0013F97B
|Pirate Assault Space Helmet
|00066822
|Pirate Charge Space Helmet
|00066827
|Pirate Corsair Space Helmet
|00066829
|Pirate Sniper Space Helmet
|0006682B
|Ranger Space Helmet
|001E2AC1
|Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet (Legendary)
|00065926
|Ryujin Guard Helmet
|0037A34F
|Security Guard Helmet
|00165718
|Shocktrooper Space Helmet
|00169F58
|Space Trucker Space Helmet
|0016E0BD
|Star Roamer Space Helmet
|00003E8F
|SY-920 Space Helmet
|002F4B39
|SysDef Armored Space Helmet
|00398107
|SysDef Space Helmet
|00398106
|System Def Ace Space Helmet
|002AAF45
|Teal Graviplas Helmet
|001466F9
|Teal Open Graviplas Helmet
|001466FD
|Trackers Alliance Space Helmet
|00166403
|Trident Guard Helmet
|0014E44E
|UC Ace Pilot Space Helmet
|0016640F
|UC Armored Space Helmet
|0025780B
|UC Marine Space Helmet
|00257806
|UC Sec Spaceriot Helmet
|000EF9B2
|UC Security Helmet
|0025E8D5
|UC Security Space Helmet
|000EF9B1
|UC Urbanwar Space Helmet
|0021A86B
|UC Vanguard Space Helmet
|00248C0E
|Va'ruun Space Helmet
|0016D3D1
Armor mod IDs
|Armor mod IDs
|Balanced Boostpack
|3E612F
|Ballistic Shielding
|3AD4D9
|Basic Boostpack
|3E6131
|EM Shielding
|3AD4DA
|Emergency Aid
|34BAA3
|Energy Shielding
|3AD4DB
|Exo Servos
|3A83E7
|Explosive Shielding
|F77AA
|Extra Capacity
|24529A
|Gravitic Composites
|F77B7
|Hacker
|2C43DA
|Hazard Protection
|1CAC94
|Heavy Shielding
|F77AF
|Medic
|34BAA4
|Optimized Servos
|3A83E1
|Oxygen Reserve
|50AB3
|Pocketed
|3A83EA
|Power Boostpack
|3E6130
|Regeneration
|34BAA6
|Sensor Array
|3A83D9
|Skip Capacity Boostpack
|3E6132
|Technician
|1336BC
|Incendiary: 10% chance to ignite attackers
|2983
Clothing IDs
- player.additem (item ID) (#)
- Adds an item to your inventory.
- player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
- Places an item near your player.
|Clothing IDs
|Ambassador suit
|003E3D51
|Argos jacketed jumpsuit
|001C84DB
|Bayu's corpwear
|003E8E7F
|Black elbow grease gear
|001466EE
|Black engineering outfit
|001466F2
|Black leather jumpsuit
|001466EA
|Blue collar offwork duds
|00246B32
|Blue collar offwork hat
|00246B30
|Blue elbow grease gear
|00077814
|Blue lab outfit
|003A264E
|Blue labor jumpsuit
|0029E174
|Blue UC leather jumpsuit
|00077810
|Brown elbow grease gear
|001466EF
|Brown engineering outfit
|001466F3
|Brown leather jumpsuit
|00062EA3
|Brown leather jumpsuit 2
|001466EB
|C.Morgan's suit
|003FDBF7
|Chunks service uniform
|001A8DDD
|Clean suit
|00235B7D
|Corpo boardroom suit
|001A4253
|Corpo executive suit
|00190D0B
|Corpo power suit
|002265B0
|Corpo salary suit
|0019F9C1
|Corpo sleek suit
|002265B1
|Cream and blue dress
|001F1DCE
|Dalton fiennes' suit
|00177494
|Deputy hat
|002BA0E3
|Disciples tagwear
|002262D3
|DJ Headphones
|001625DC
|DJ Headphones cap
|001625DB
|ECS Captian actionwear
|0017A439
|ECS Captian uniform
|0017A436
|ECS Officer uniform
|0017A437
|ECS uniform
|0017A438
|Engineering outfit
|00077816
|Enhanced service uniform
|001A8DE6
|Farming hat
|00204002
|Farming outfit
|002262D5
|Fashionable suit
|00250C86
|Faye sengsavahn's outfit
|0010799A
|Filthy physician uniform
|003EC02E
|First mercenary outfit
|003E5D26
|First officer hat
|0021113E
|First officer outfit
|00228826
|First soldier outfit
|00228825
|Fishworker mask
|0024EF42
|Fishworker splashwear
|0024EF40
|Fishworker wetwear
|0024EF41
|Franklin roosevelt's outfit
|0021BBF1
|Freestar dustwear
|00224FE9
|Freestar militia hat
|0021712A
|Freestar militia uniform
|00228827
|Galbank service uniform
|001CB843
|Generoyne security uniform
|003CD810
|Genevieve monohan's suit
|00177492
|Genghis khan's hat
|001D8426
|Genghis khan's outfit
|002262D2
|Genroyne lab outfit
|003CD80F
|Gray elbow grease gear
|001466F0
|Gray labor jumpsuit
|0029E175
|Gray leather jumpsuit
|001466EC
|Green fashionable suit
|002619EF
|Hazmat suit
|0029AEAE
|Ikande's sysdef officer uniform
|00108353
|Imogene salzo's suit
|00177493
|Jacketed leatherwear
|000788AA
|Linden calderi's suit
|00177495
|Masako imada's outfit
|00226298
|Matteo khatri's hat
|00030B4B
|Matteo's outfit
|00030B4D
|Medic uniform
|000028A5
|Megacorp executive suit
|001A52D1
|Mei devine's outfit
|002262D1
|Miner hard hat outfit
|0026D8AA
|Miner jacketed jumpsuit
|0001D1D9
|Miner jumpsuit
|0001D1D7
|Miner orebreaker outfit
|0009B72F
|Miner utility outfit
|0001D1E7
|Naeva's outfit
|00225FCA
|NASA lab uniform
|000C47A0
|Navy tan dress
|001F1DC9
|Neocity corpwear
|002266A2
|Neon businesswear
|002266A3
|Neon clublife skirt
|001F1DD0
|Neon dancer headwear
|000C900A
|Neon dancer outfit
|00225FCC
|Neon nightlife jumpsuit
|003556E7
|Neon nightlife skirt
|001F1DCF
|Neon security uniform
|00225D9E
|Neon socialite skirt
|00165720
|Neuroboost mark I
|001A2507
|Neuroboost mark II
|00100517
|Neuroboost mark III
|00100518
|Neurocom mark I
|00100519
|Neurocom mark II
|0010051A
|Neurocom mark III
|0010051B
|Neurotac mark I
|0010051C
|Neurotac mark II
|0010051D
|Neurotac mark III
|0010051F
|New atlantis sec uniform
|0021BBF2
|Nightwear
|00225DA0
|Noel's outfit
|00036AFC
|NYX's Outfit
|0018DE02
|Paradiso staff uniform
|0002FE70
|Patient's clothes
|002BC183
|Paxton's officer hat
|003E5D27
|Physician uniform
|00226297
|Prison scrubs
|002491EA
|Prisoner outfit
|00208E8B
|Pryce's suit
|001BF2F8
|Ranger deputy uniform
|0013730B
|Ranger duelwear
|0022856C
|Ranger hat
|002BA0E1
|Red mile service uniform
|001CFA01
|Reliant medical uniform
|000028A6
|Resort wear
|00003C4E
|Resort wear 2
|00003BF6
|Resort wear 3
|00003C4D
|Rokov's officer hat
|003EB4B4
|Ryujin guard uniform
|0037A34E
|Ryujin lab outfit
|00034110
|Ryujin lab worker
|001823CC
|Ryujin lab worker hood
|001823CB
|Ryujin R&D outfit
|00034114
|Sam coe"s outfit
|0001D1DE
|Sanctum priest headwear
|0016571D
|Sanctum priest vestment
|00225D9F
|Sarah morgan's outfit
|00055905
|Security flightsuit
|000CC4D1
|Security guard uniform
|0021C784
|Service industry uniform
|0021C783
|Shielded lab outfit
|000753F4
|Shinya voss outfit
|0021C782
|Ship captian hat
|0016E0B9
|Ship captian's uniform
|0021C781
|Space rogue muscle gear
|0029080F
|Space rogue outfit
|0029080E
|Space trucker bar duds
|002456F2
|Space trucker cap
|002456F3
|Space trucker cargowear
|00246B31
|Space trucker casualwear
|002456F4
|Space trucker flannel
|002470D2
|Space trucker flannel 2
|002470D1
|Space trucker hat
|0029080D
|Space trucker haul wrap
|002470D0
|Space undersuit
|00165722
|Striker maskwear
|002E18F6
|Striker streetwear
|00064A2E
|Suit with lapel pin
|00027189
|Swimsuit
|00002FA4
|Syndicate boss suit
|0011F3AD
|Syndicate capo suit
|0011F3A8
|Syndicate club suit
|0011F3AC
|Syndicate pinstripes
|0011F3B0
|Syndicate thug suit
|0011F3A7
|Sysdef crew uniform
|003329BB
|Sysdef formal uniform
|003329B4
|Sysdef officer uniform
|0021C1FB
|Sysoef prision scrubs
|000D981C
|Teal elbow grease gear
|001466F1
|Teal leather jumpsuit
|001466ED
|Terrabrew barista uniform
|003CF431
|Terrabrew uniform
|0007F88D
|Trade authority uniform
|001CB7E7
|Trident crew uniform
|00164BDD
|Trident guard uniform
|000DBFDA
|Tritek lab outfit
|00034111
|UC Navy armored fatigues
|002C6E7D
|UC Navy crew hat
|0018E260
|UC Navy crew uniform
|0021A86E
|UC Navy duty fatigues
|003E3ACF
|UC Navy fatigues
|002C6E7F
|UC Navy hat
|002C6E7E
|UC Navy officer uniform
|0021A86D
|UC Navy recon fatigues
|003E3AD1
|UC Security uniform
|0025E8D4
|UC Sysdef crew hat
|003329BC
|Ularu's suit
|003B2A81
|Utility flightsuit
|00251F56
|Vangurad officer uniform
|003CAF7E
|Xenofresh clean suit
|0004008C
|Xenofresh tech outfit
|001466FF
|Yellow labor jumpsuit
|0029E173
Resource IDs
There are a lot of resources, materials, and components in the game. You'll find them all together in the following table.
- player.additem (item ID) (#)
- Adds an item to your inventory.
- player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
- Places an item near your player.
|Resources ID
|Adaptive Frame
|00246b6a
|Adhesive
|000055b1
|Aldumite Drilling Rig
|00202f5a
|Alien Genetic Material
|000C1F57
|Alkanes
|00005570
|Aluminum
|0000557d
|Amino Acids
|000055cd
|Analgesic
|-
|Antibiotics
|002f4436
|Antimicrobial
|000055ab
|Antimony
|0000557b
|Argon
|00005588
|Aromatic
|000055b8
|Aurora
|002c5884
|Austinitic Manifold
|00246b7c
|Battlestim
|002a5024
|Benzene
|00005585
|Beryllium
|000057d9
|Biosuppressant
|000055b2
|Black Hole Heart
|00122ea8
|Caelumite
|000788d6
|Caesium
|000057df
|Carboxylic Acids
|00005586
|Clorine
|0000557c
|Chlorosilanes
|0000557e
|Cobalt
|00005575
|Comm Relay
|00246b64
|Control Rod
|00246b7b
|Copper
|00005576
|Cosmetic
|000055a8
|CQB-X
|0029a85e
|Drilling Rig
|0020a02f
|Dwarf Star Heart
|00122eb6
|Dysprosium
|00005569
|Emergency Kit
|002a9de8
|Europium
|00000570
|Fiber
|000055af
|Fiber Root
|00260df0
|Fiber Tissue
|0024f5c3
|Flourine
|00005577
|Gold
|00005579
|Heart+
|0029cad9
|Hallucinogen
|0029F405
|Helium-3
|0000558e
|High-Tensile Spidroin
|000055aa
|Hippolyta
|002c5883
|Hypercatalyst
|0029f40d
|Immunostimulant
|000055b3
|Indicite
|0004ba37
|Indicite Wafer
|00203eb4
|Infantry Alpha
|0029a85c
|Ionic Liquids
|0000557a
|Iridium
|0000558a
|Iron
|0000556e
|Isocentered Magnet
|00246b77
|Isotopic Coolant
|00246b76
|Lead
|00005568
|Lithium
|0000557f
|Lubricant
|000055ba
|Luxury Textile
|0000559e
|Mag Pressure Tank
|00246b70
|Membrane
|000055b0
|Mercury
|0027c4a1
|Metabolic Agent
|0029f3fc
|Microsecond Regulator
|00246b5f
|Molecular Sieve
|00246b75
|Monopropellant
|00246b74
|Neodymium
|00005580
|Neon
|00005587
|Nickel
|00005572
|Nuclear Fuel Rod
|00246b79
|Nutrient
|000777fd
|Ornamental Material
|-
|Palladium
|00005574
|Paramagnon Conductor
|00246B73
|Pigment
|0029f400
|Platinum
|00005573
|Plutonium
|0000558c
|Polymer
|000055a6
|Polytextile
|00246b72
|Positron Battery
|00246b71
|Power Circuit
|00246b5c
|Reactive Gauge
|00246b6f
|Rothicite
|000028df
|Rothicite Magnet
|00203EB2
|Sealant
|000055cc
|Sedative
|000055ad
|Semimetal Wafer
|00246B6D
|Silver
|0000556a
|Solvent
|000055ce
|Spice
|000055ac
|Squall
|002A9DE7
|Sterile Nanotubes
|00246B6C
|Stimulant
|000055ae
|Structual Hide
|00261275
|Structual Material
|000055b9
|Subgiant Heart
|00122eb1
|Substrate Molecule Sieve
|00202782
|Supercooled Magnet
|00246B69
|Synapse Alpha
|002C5880
|Tantalum
|0000556f
|Tasine Superconductor
|00203EAF
|Tau Grade Rheostat
|00246b68
|Tetrafluorides
|-
|Titanium
|0000556d
|Toxin
|000055cb
|Trauma Pack
|0029A847
|Tungsten
|0000556b
|Uranium
|00005589
|Vanadium
|0000558b
|Veryl
|00005DEE
|Veryl-Treated Manifold
|00203EB0
|Vytinium Fuel Rod
|00203EB3
|Water
|00005591
|Whiteout
|00143CB2
|Xenon
|000057dd
|Ytterbium
|00005571
|Zero Wire
|00246b65
|Zero-G Gimbal
|00246B66
Aid Item IDs
Never run out of the valuable healing materials! Remember to use the
player.additem command to add it to your inventory. Using the other command will spawn the items around you and you'll need to pick them up manully.
- player.additem (item ID) (#)
- Adds an item to your inventory.
- player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
- Places an item near your player.
|Aid Item IDs
|Addichrone
|0029A851
|AddiJack
|001F3E85
|Alien Genetic Material
|000C1F57
|Alien Jerky
|002C7C0C
|Amp
|0029A856
|Analgesic Poultice
|-
|Antibiotic Cocktail
|0003D3A9
|Antibiotic Injector
|0003D3AF
|Antibiotic Paste
|299590
|Antibiotics
|002F4436
|Aurora
|002C5884
|Bandages
|002F4459
|Battlestim
|002A5024
|BattleUp
|001F3E87
|Black Hole Heart
|00122EA8
|Boosted Injector
|0003D3AC
|Boudicca
|0029959F
|CQB-X
|0029A85E
|Dwarf Star Heart
|122EB6
|Emergency Kit
|002A9DE8
|Frostwolf
|002C5885
|Giant Heart
|0029959A
|Heal Gel
|0003D3AB
|Heal Paste
|002F445C
|Heart+
|0029CAD9
|Hippolyta
|002C5883
|Hypergiant Heart
|00122E9C
|Immobilizer
|002F445B
|Infantry Alpha
|0029A85C
|Infused Bandages
|0003D3B0
|Injector
|-
|Junk Flush
|00143CB1
|Kefir
|002C7213
|Med Pack
|ABF9
|Neurajack
|-
|O2 Shot
|001F3E84
|Panacea
|-
|Panopticon
|002A5025
|Paramour
|002C5881
|Penicillin X
|0029A84F
|Pick-Me-Up
|00255DCB
|Reconstim
|0029A855
|Red Trench
|002C587F
|RedAMP
|001F3E86
|Repairing Immobilzer
|-
|S.T.E.V.E.
|00139E4B
|Snake Oil
|0029A850
|Squall
|002A9DE7
|Subgiant Heart
|00122EB1
|Supermassive Heart
|-
|Synapse Alpha
|002C5880
|Trauma Pack
|0029A847
|Unprocessed Aurora
|000C8721
|Whiteout
|00143CB2
|Zipper Bandages
|0003D3AA
Debug console commands
Though not ones you’ll find yourself using often, it’s always worth noting the various debug commands available to you.
|Debug console commands
|ShowHighMaxHeights (shmh)
|Shows or hides the high res max height data.
|EnableStoryManagerLogging
|Enable story manager logging.
|DumpPapyrusStacks (dps)
|Dumps all Papyrus stack information the log.
|DumpPapyrusTimers
|Dumps all Papyrus timer registrations to the log.
|DumpPapyrusLOSEvents
|Dumps all Papyrus LOS event registrations to the log.
|DumpPapyrusDistanceEvents
|Dumps all Papyrus distance event registrations to the log.
|DumpPapyrusPersistenceInfo (dppi)
|Dumps everything in Papyrus persisting the reference called on, or passed.
|DumpPapyrusEventRegistrations
|Dumps all Papyrus event registrations for the specified object (and script).
|StartPapyrusScriptProfile (StartPSP)
|Starts profiling a Papyrus script.
|StopPapyrusScriptProfile (StopPSP)
|Stops profiling a Papyrus script.
|StartPapyrusFormProfile (StartPFP)
|Starts profiling Papyrus scripts on a form.
|StopPapyrusFormProfile (StopPFP)
|Stops profiling Papyrus scripts on a form.
|StartPapyrusStackRootProfile
|Starts profiling all Papyrus stacks starting at a script.
|StopPapyrusStackRootProfile
|Stops profiling all Papyrusstacks starting at a script.
|TogglePapyrusGlobalProfiler (TPGP)
|Toggles Papyrus global profiling on and off (profiles everything)
|Reload ()
|Reloads the specified Papyrus script.
|CallFunction
|Calls a papyrus function on the targeted ref. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
|CallQuestFunction (cqf)
|Calls a papyrus function on a quest. Second parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
|CallGlobalFunction (cgf)
|Calls a global papyrus function. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
|RunCompaction
|Run a pass of compaction if possible.
|ToggleImmortalMode
|Toggle Immortal mode (health/stamina/magicka can decrease but never go to zero).
|SetSubgraphToDebug
|Subgraph To Debug.
|EnableRumble
|Enables / Disables rumble.
|ToggleNavmeshInfo
|Toggle a view mode similar to the map camera and displays navmesh infos.
|PlaySyncAnim
|Play Sync Anim.
|SetFormKnown
|Sets the known flag on a form.
|SetDebugQuest
|Sets the quest to be the only one startable from its event type.
|SetQuestAliasLogging
|Turns alias logging on/off for a quest.
|SetRace
|Sets the passed in actor's race.
|FindForm (find)
|Find a form.
|PrintQuestSceneInfo
|Prints to the Quest Inf file the current state of scenes.
|IsInvulnerable
|Is the actor invulnerable?
|CollisionMesh
|Toggle Mesh Collision Info
|IsolateRendering
|Enable isolated rendering for selected object.
|ToggleWaterCurrentGeometry
|Displays or hides water current geometry.
|PerformAction
|Performs the specified action on the selected actor.
|StartTrackPlayerDoors
|Starts tracking palyer-activiated teleport doors.
|StopTrackPlayerDoors
|Stops tracking player-activated teleport doors.
|CheckPlayerDoors
|Compares the Tracked Player path with the quest target path.
|SetInChargen
|Toggles aspects of Chargen Mode on/off [savingDisabled] [waitingDisabled][activationMessageDisabled]
|ForceReset
|Force the game to run a full reset.
|ForceCloseFiles
|Close masterfile and plugins. Useful for letting CreationKit save to a plugin that is also loaded in-game. See also HotLoadPlugin. [Caution: Use at own risk! Gameplay and new savegames may be unstable.]
|HotLoadPlugin (HLP)
|Load or reload the named plugin. Useful for getting changes without restarting. See also ForceCloseFiles. [Caution: Use at own risk! Modified running quests will be stopped (and restarted if possible). Gameplay and new savegames may be unstable.]
|GenerateBendableSpline (Spline)
|Generate a bendable spline geometry instance.
|TestAim
|Test an actor's aim.
|TestLook
|Test an actor's looking.
|PushCamera
|Push camera to editor.
|MoveToEditorCamera
|Move to the editor camera.
|MoveToEditorSelection
|Move to the editor selection.
|PlaceFurnitureTester (PFT)
|Place actor, who will use the selected furniture. Can specify actor type via optional parameter.
|DumpConditionsFunctions
|Output the current counters for condition function calls.
|ReloadAnimationGraphs
|Reload the currently loaded animation graphs.
|ToggleWeaponOverlay
|Toggle the weapon overlay.
|ForceDetect
|Forces the selected actor to detect the specified actor.
|ChangeAnimArchetype (caa)
|Change the selected actor's anim archetype.
|ChangeAnimFlavor
|Change the selected actor's animal flavor.
|SetAngryWithPlayer
|Set the angry with player flag.
|ForceRepath
|Force the actor to repath.
|ForcePathFailure
|Force the actor's path to fail.
|DumpFormList
|Dump the contens of given formlist to the console output.
|TraceAnimationEvents
|Trace an actor's animation events.
|ShowMods
|Show all property mods on an object.
|DumpInputEnableLayers
|Dumps all currently used input enable layers to the console.
|AttachMod
|Attach a mod to an object.
|RemoveMod
|Remove a mod from an object.
|SpawnTemplatedObject
|Spawn a ref to a templated object.[object, ilevel, pkeyword1, pkeyword2]
|ResetInputEnableLayer
|Resets all control disables on a specific input enable layer.
|ForceEnablePlayerControls (fepc)
|Force-enables the player's controls, regardless of layers, see EnablePlayerControls.
|ResetForceEnabledPlayerControls
|Resets all force-enabled player controls.
|GetActorRefOwner
|Prints the owner of the currently selected reference.
|SetActorRefOwner (saro)
|Sets ownership of the currently selected reference to the specified actor (or if not actor is specified, to the player).
|HasActorRefOwner (haro)
|Returns 1 if the currently selected reference has an owner, or 0 otherwise.
|SetOutfit
|Change the default outfit for the actor.
|PassTime
|Passes the given number of hours asif the player were sleeping.
|LinkLocations
|Links two locations under the given keyword.
|ShowLinkedLocations
|Outputs all locations linked to the given one under the given keyword.
|SetLinkedRef
|Links the current ref to the given one under the given keyword.
|ResetContainer
|Resets the currently selected container, or if you specify "1", then it'll reset all containers.
|SetSceneForDebug
|Sets the current debug scene.
|PreloadExterior
|Preloads the exterior data for the currently selected ref.
|TestPath
|Debug function to test a path.
|ToggleControlsOverly
|Toggle Controls Overlay
|Refresh
|Rebug function to refresh a reference.
|DynamicResolution
|Change the dynamic resolution settings.
|TestLoadingMenu
|Debug function to open/close the Loading menu in the Loading thread.
|RecalcInstanceData
|Debug function recalc instance data for the selected ref or all loaded refs if nothing is selected.
|ToggleReferencePose
|Roggles forcing an animgraph for the selected actor to be in the reference pose. May specify "target" or "rig" as well.
|SetPersistLocation
|Debug function to set the persist loc on reference.
|SetLocationRefType
|Debug function to set the loc ref type for a location on a reference.
|ShowLocData
|Debug function to dump data about a location.
|ReserveLoc
|Debug function to reserve a location so it can't be used for most aliases.
|UpdateAwakeSound (UAS)
|Update the selected actor's currentl conscious loop.
|SetHarvested
|Mark the current reference as Harvested or not.
|PauseScene
|Pause or unpause the specified scene.
|SpawnDupe
|Make a duplicate ref of the selected ref.
|DisableDistantReferences
|Disable references more than a certain distance from the selected ref.
|FireAssert
|Fire an assert (with text passed, if available).
|ForcePersistent
|Force a reference to become persistent.
|PlayActionCamera (pac)
|Play this action camera on the reference with target reference.
|StopActionCamera
|Stop the action camera.
|ChangeStance
|Change the actor's stance.
|AuditionWwiseEvent
|Set of commands for auditioning Wwise events.
|AuditionReverbForm (arf)
|Force a given Reverb form to be active.
|SetWwiseState (sws)
|Sets a global Wwise State
|BuildAnimationData (bad)
|Build the animation data for the actor.
|SwitchSkeleton
|Toggles between standard and chargen skeletons for an actor.
|GetHelloorGreeting ()
|Prints out the info id for actiors hello/greeting to actor param. One of these should be the player.
|SetBoneTintRegion
|Add bone tint data to an object's 3d given a region ID (integer) of that object.
|SendDialogueEvent
|Sends a dialogue event for the selected and target actor.
|SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysSucceed ()
|player will always succeed at speech challenge.
|SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysFail ()
|player will always fail at speech challenge.
|RunMaterialsAnalysis (rma)
|Compares the materials of the selected reference.
|CaptureMessages ()
|Captures DebugString, USER1 and USER2 messages using a Message Event Listener and sends the outout to CaptureMessage.Iua
|ToggleTrijuice
|Toggles Trijuicing in the renderer (may slightly degrade texture filtering quality in exchange for improved performance).
|SetPresentThreshold (spt)
|Set percentage (0-100) of scanlines covered before swap threshold is hit: default 0 (always swap)
|LinkFullAccount
|Link full Bnet account to game-account: (username) (password)
|IsLoggedIn (isonline)
|Is the player logged in to Bethesda.net?
|GetLegalDocs (getlegaldocs)
|Retrieves a list of all required legal documents.
|AcceptLegalDoc
|Accepts a legal document based on its ID: acceptlegaldoc (id)
|GetDataAttachment
|Prints data from Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: getattachment (type) (id)
|DeleteDataAttachment
|Deletes a Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: deleteattachment (type) (id)
|UploadCharacterData
|Uploads character data playload as bnet Profile Data Attachment.
|GetAttachmentLeaderboard (getattachmentleaderboard)
|Gets attachment leaderboard page: getattachmentleaderboard (attachment type) (leaderboard type)
|LoadUnitedData
|Gets character data from leadersboard and caches it.
|MakeUnityNPC
|Updates NPC with data from unity cache.
|SetVolumetricLighting Parameters (vl)
|Set volumetric lighting parameters.
|StartWorkshop (workshop)
|Enter Workshop mode if the player is within the buildable area of a Workshop.
|ToggleVBlankOptim
|Toggles VBlank optim
|AddKeyword
|Add the given keyword to the reference
|RemoveKeyword
|Remove the given keyword on the reference.
|SetAmbientParticlesEnabled
|Enables(1)/disables(0) ambient particles.
|RemoveOutposts ()
|Removes the given Outpost and all built items.
|SetESRAMSetup
|Force specific ESRAM setup (-1 for automatic setup).
|CallStackTraceDepth
|Set the callstack depth when tracing it.
|CommandedActivated
|Commands selected actor to use a reference.
|EnableGalaxyMode
|Enables/Disables galaxy mode.
|ToggleStarFieldDebug
|Toggles the StarField debug on or off.
|SetStarFieldCoordinateScale ()
|Sets the StarField coordinate scale.
|SetStarSystemScale (sss)
|Sets the star system scale.
|MoveToPlanet
|If target player ship, move to or give path to pilot to (target) (1 to do full jump sequence).
|SetOrbitSpeedScale
|Sets global orbit speed scale.
|InstanceNamingRules
|Export instance naming rule data to file INRExport.txt.
|GetOrbisModInfo
|Prints info relating to Orbis mod game data files.
|ToggleSceneDebug
|Show debug state for scene.
|SetFarClip
|Set far clip value. (-1 to clear override)
|ToggleOverdraw
|Toggle overdraw
|RecordScene
|Capture screen shots of scene. (Scene EditorID, [FPS 60 default])
|LandOnPlanet (lop)
|Land on a planet. (lop
|TakeOffToSpace
|Take off to space.
|PreviewBodyResources (pbr)
|Previews resources for a planet.
|SendAffinityEvent
|(AffinityEvent [ObjRef]) Run an affinity event on an optional object reference.
|AddPower
|AddPower (part) #
|RemovePower
|RemovePower (part) #
|MatlockCapture
|Force matlock to realize a capture.
|ToggleSnapNodeMarkers
|Toggle snap node markers.
|SetVoiceType
|Set an override voice type on an actor.
|AddWorldSpaceToPlanet
|Adds a world space to a planet.
|DebugDataProvider
|Set the name of the UI Data Provider we want to debug.
|LoadAll3D
|Load all queued 3D.
|PrintAllMenus (pam)
|Print all active menus.
|PrintAllInputContext (paic)
|Print the input context stack.
|AddPlotToBody (AddPlot)
|Plot a route to this body.
|ReloadFaceData
|Reload face data.
|SetGravityScale
|Sets gravity scale on a ref's parent cell.
|PreviewBlock
|PreviewBlock (blockname) (biome).
|ExportTerrainTextures
|Export terrain textures.
|ExportTerrainGrids
|Export terrain grids.
|ExportTerrainHeightMap
|Export terrain height map.
|ExportTerrainSplatMap
|Explort terrain splat map.
|ExportTerrainMaterialIndexMap
|Export terrain material index map.
|ExportTerrainFiles
|Export terrain files.
|UpdateTerrainClipmaps
|Refresh Terrain Clipmaps.
|ToggleDebugCamera
|Toggle debug camera (mode name)
|CyclePrevDebugCamera
|Cycle to previous debug camera.
|CycleNextDebugCamera
|Cycle to next debug camera.
|ToggleDebugCameraControls
|Toggle debug camera controls.
|SetImGuiWindowFunction (siw)
|Activate an ImGui window.
|InvokeUIEvent
|Invokes a ui > c++ event.
|HotReloadUI
|Hot Reloads the User Interface SWFs.
|SetPosRelativeToRef
|Script function to set the position of the picked ref relatively to another ref (defaulted to the player).
|FaceRef
|Make a ref face towards another ref (defaulted to the player), with an extra angle offset.
|SetWorkshopItem
|Set the Workshop menu's Node Cursor to the currently selected reference, if any.
|GenerateNavMesh
|Generates nav-mesh on the current cell.
|LandOnPlanetAnimated
|Land players spaceship with animation.
|startNewGame
|Command to trigger new game on main menu without UI.
|ForcedBleedout
|Force an actor to enter bleedout.
|ForceConditionFormTrue
|Force a condition form to true. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1.
|ForceConditionFormFalse
|Force a condition form to false. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1.
|LandOnPlanetBiome
|Land on a planet's biome. (lopb (planetname) (biome index) [(centered)0/1])
|LandOnPlanetMarker
|Land at a marker on the current planet.
|TestAllPlanets
|TestPlanets
|ClearLinkedRef
|Clear a linked reference.
|SetLocalTime
|Sets the local time on the current planet, optionally updating the galaxy sim.
|ReloadMaterials
|Reloads all materials.
|PlacementOnCell
|Test overlay placement on a cell. (poc (cellindex.x)(xellindex.y))
|ToggleWorkshopFlyCam
|Toggle workshop flycam.
|CheckBiomeMarker
|Finds uses in the loaded area of the given biome marker.
|TestBiomePlanet (tbp)
|Creates a full planet set to use the given biome exclusively and puts the player there.
|PreviewPattern
|PreviewPattern (patternname)(biome)
|SetHavokDynamic
|Set reference motion to dynamic with optional mass in kg.
|SetHavokKinematic
|Set reference motion to kinematic.
|SetHavokActive
|Set reference havok activity.
|SetHavokLOD
|Set reference collision lod.
|SetHavokLinearVelocity
|Set reference linear velocity.
|SetHavokAngularVelocity
|Set reference angular velocity.
|SetHavokCollisionLayer
|Set havok collision layer.
|SetHavokRagdollFriction
|Set havok ragdoll friction.
|SetHavokParam
|Set havok param.
|ShowHavokRagdollValues
|Show havok ragdoll values.
|StartHavokPartTest
|Start/reset havok particles test.
|StopHavokPartTest
|Stop havok particles test.
|HavokVDBCapture
|Havok VDB Capture
|HavokWorldStep (hkstep)
|Toggle BhkWorld Havok Step Info
|SetOrientation
|Set reference orientation
|ToggleDebugText3D
|Toggle in game debug text.
|ToggleBioOverlay
|Toggle the BI Overlay.
|ToggleMetricViewer
|Spawn Metric Viewer
|PrintMessage
|Print a message to the screen (print (message) (time) (clear previous messages flag))
|AddDebugTest
|Add debug text to a reference (AddDebugText (debug text) (size) (color) (background color) (border color) (offsetX) (offsetY) (offsetZ) (pinned flag)
|DisableActorPackage
|Disable or enable an actor's package (DisableActorPackage (0/1))
|StopBatchFile
|Stop a running batchfile.
|CenterOnSpaceCell
|Move to the specified space cell, optionally specify a ship.
|DependencyGraphDump
|Dump Dependency Graph.
|ToggleExperimentalShaders
|Toggles experimental shaders on/off.
|SetTestPlanetAndBiome
|Sets a test planet and biome for interior testing with biome markers. (stpb [planetname] [biome form | biome index])
Much of these Starfield console commands comes courtesy of various sources including previous Bethesda games (Fallout, Skyrim, etc), Reddit user pwn3dbyth3noob, PCGamer, IGN's community-created list, and game8. We'll continue to update it with any additional commands we discover so that it's all in one neat place for you to use. Take a moment to look over our Starfield Strategy Guide for more help with everything to do in the game!
