Starfield console commands are an extremely valuable tool. These allow players to do a myriad of things that would otherwise be impossible or take a considerable amount of time. You might choose to make yourself invincible or unlock additional skill points. No matter how you want to use them, the console commands are there if you need them.

Starfield Console Commands

Note: Using Starfield console commands will permanently disable Achievement progress on the character. This can be fixed with mods.

How to use Starfield console commands on PC

As with many other games, you can enter the console commands by pressing the tilde key (~) on your keyboard. This is typically directly below the Esc key and beside the 1 key. Pressing it once will cause the command line to appear at the bottom of the screen. You can now type a console command into it and press Enter to confirm the command. Press the tilde key again to close the command line.

How to use Starfield console commands on Xbox

Though you can’t use console commands in Starfield on Xbox in the traditional sense, it is theoretically possible (we’ve not had a chance to test it). Anyone who has purchase Starfield through the Microsoft Store or has it on PC Game Pass will also be able to access the game on Xbox. The trick is to load up on PC, use the commands you want (like more credits), save your game, and then shift to your Xbox and resume play.

Useful console commands

Below is a set of useful console commands that you are likely going to want to utilize. Further below are item IDs and some debug commands. Remember, using console commands will disable Achievements – but you can download mods to address this. Firstly, two item codes you might want to remember:

Credits ID: 0000000F

Digipicks: 0000000A

Useful console commands (WeaponID).amod(Mod ID) Attaches a mod to the specified weapon. ".amod" goes between the two with no spaces. (WeaponID).rmod(Mod ID) Removes mod from the specified weapon. ".rmod" goes between the two with no spaces. kah Kills all nearby hostiles kill A targeted kill command. Open the console, click an NPC, and then type kill. This won't kill mission critical NPCs. killall Kills everything near you passtime (#) Passes time by a set number of hours. player.additem (item ID) (#) Adds an item to your inventory and the specified amount. Replace the # with the quantity. player.addperk (id) Adds a skill or trait to your character. player.kill Kills your character. player.modav experience (#) Adds the specified number of experience to your current XP. player.setav carryweight (#) Adjusts your carryweight to the number. Replace # with the carryweight. player.paycrimegold 0 0 (faction ID) Pays off the bounty of the faction you specify. Use the Faction ID listed below. player.placeatme (item ID) (#) Spawns an item in front of you. player.removeperk (id) Remove a skill or trait. player.setav health (#) Changes your maximum health. player.setav speedmult (#) Used to adjust your movement speed. player.setlevel (#) Change your character level. psb Adds all Starfield powers. resurrect Brings a dead body back to life. saq Starts all quests. This will crash your game, probably. caqs Completes all quests. This will also crash your game, probably. setforcespeechchallengealwayssucceed (#) Setting this to 1 will cause all persuasion challenges to succeed. setgravityscale (#) Changes the gravity of the planet you are on. sexchange Changes your gender and resets your appearance. showlooksmenu player 1 Character creator menu (This will reset your character's appearance. Use the next command instead.) showlooksmenu player 2 Character creator menu "lite". showmenu sleepwaitmenu The pass time, wait, and sleep menu will open. tai Turns off AI, or turns it back on. tcai Turns off NPC combat AI, making them stand around. Turn it back on to make them fight once more. tcl Turns collision detection on and off. Allows you to move through walls. tdetect Disables enemy detection when you're in stealth. tfc Toggle free cam tgm Toggles god mode: infinite stamina and carry weight and makes you invincible. tim Toggles immortal mode: God mode lite. You won't die, but you will still take damage. tm Toggles menus: Hides or shows the UI. tmm 1 Marks all locations of a planet on your map. unlock Target a door or container and type this to unlock it.

Faction IDs

Crimson Fleet: 00010B30

Freestar Collective: 000638E5

Neon/Ryujin Industries: 0026FDEA

Trade Authority : 0022E53D

United Colonies : 0005BD93

Companion affinity commands

Anger commands: Setav com_angerlevel 0.00 Setav com_angerlevel 1.00 Setav com_angerlevel 2.00

Relationship commands: Setav com_affinitylevel 0.00 Setav com_affinitylevel 1.00 Setav com_affinitylevel 2.00 Setav com_affinitylevel 3.00



Skill & Trait IDs

addperk [id]

removeperk [id]

Skill & Trait IDs Physical Boxing 002C59DF Fitness 002CE2DD Stealth 002CFCB2 Weight Lifting 002C59D9 Wellness 002CE2E1 Energy Weapon Dissipation 002C59E2 Environmental Conditioning 0028AE17 Gymnastics 0028AE29 Nutrition 002CFCAD Pain Tolerance 002CFCAE Cellular Regeneration 0028AE14 Decontamination 002CE2A0 Martial Arts 002C5554 Concealment 002C555E Neurostrikes 002C53B4 Rejuvenation 0028AE13 Social Commerce 002C5A8E Gastronomy 002C5A94 Persuasion 0022EC82 Scavenging 0028B853 Theft 002C555B Deception 002CFCAF Diplomacy 002C59E1 Intimidation 002C59DE Isolation 002C53AE Negotiation 002C555F Instigation 002C555D Leadership 002C890D Outpost Management 0023826F Manipulation 002C5555 Ship Command 002C53B3 Xenosociology 002C53B0 Combat Ballistics 002CFCAB Dueling 002CFCB0 Lasers 002C59DD Pistol Certification 002080FF Shotgun Certification 0027DF97 Demolitions 002C5556 Heavy Weapons Certification 00147E38 Incapacitation 0027DF96 Particle Beams 0027BAFD Rifle Certification 002CE2E0 Marksmanship 002C890B Rapid Reloading 002C555A Sniper Certification 002C53B1 Targeting 002C59DA Armor Penetration 0027DF94 Crippling 0027CBBA Sharpshooting 002C53AF Science Astrodynamics 002C5560 Geology 002CE29F Medicine 002CE2DF Research Methods 002C555C Surveying 0027CBC1 Botany 002C5557 Scanning 002CFCB1 Spacesuit Design 0027CBC3 Weapon Engineering 002C890C Zoology 002C5552 Astrophysics 0027CBBB Chemistry 002CE2C0 Outpost Engineering 002C59E0 Aneutronic Fusion 002C2C5A Planetary Habitation 0027CBC2 Special Projects 0004CE2D Tech Ballistic Weapon Systems 002CE2C2 Boost Pack Training 00146C2C Piloting 002CFCAC Security 002CE2E2 Targeting Control Systems 002C5559 Energy Weapon Systems 002C59DB Engine Systems 002CE2DE Payloads 00143B6B Shield Systems 002C2C59 Missile Weapon Systems 002C5558 Particle Beam Weapon Systems 002C2C5B Robotics 002C5553 Starship Design 002C59DC Starship Engineering 002AC953 Automated Weapon Systems 0027B9ED Boost Assault Training 0008C3EE EM Weapon Systems 002C53B2 Traits Alien DNA 00227FDA Dream Home 00227FDF Empath 00227FD6 Extrovert 00227FD7 Freestar Collective Settler 00227FD5 Hero Worshipped 00227FD9 Introvert 00227FD8 Kid Stuff 00227FDE Neon Street Rat 00227FD3 Raised Enlightened 00227FD2 Raised Universal 00227FD1 Serpent's Embrace 00227FD0 Spaced 00227FE2 Taskmaster 00227FE0 Terra Firma 00227FE1 United Colonies Native 00227FD4 Wanted 00227FDD

Starborn Power IDs

You can use Starfield commands to add Starborn Powers and level them up. Use the player.addspell to unlock a power and then the player.addperk command to level it up. For example, unlock Anti-Gravity Field by typing player.addspell 2BACBA and then level it up by typing player.addperk 25E19C . You can add a number to the end to level it up to the specified rank (up to 10).

Starborn Powers Anti-Gravity Field 2BACBA Anti-Gravity Field level up 25E19C Create Vacuum 2C5390 Create Vacuum level up 25E19B Creators' Peace 2C538D Creators' Peace level up 25E19A Earthbound 2BACB5 Earthbound level up 25E199 Elemental Pull 2C5391 Elemental Pull level up 25E198 Alien Reanimation 2C538F Alien Reanimation level up 25E19D Eternal Harvest 2BACB4 Eternal Harvest level up 25E197 Grav Dash 2C538C Grav Dash level up 25E196 Gravity Wave 2BACB7 Gravity Wave level up 25E195 Gravity Well 2C5A62 Gravity Well level up 25E193 Inner Demon 2C5399 Inner Demon level up 25E192 Life Forced 2C538B Life Forced level up 25E191 Moon Form 2C5A4E Moon Form level up 25E190 Parallel Self 2C5A67 Parallel Self level up 25E18E Particle Beam 2C5A66 Particle Beam level up 25E18D Personal Atmosphere 2C5389 Personal Atmosphere level up 25E18C Phased Time 2C5A63 Phased Time level up 25E18B Precognition 2C538A Precognition level up 25E18F Reactive Shield 2BACB6 Reactive Shield level up 25E19E Sense Star Stuff 2C5A54 Sense Star Stuff level up 25E18A Solar Flare 2C5A59 Solar Flare level up 25E189 Sunless Space 2C5388 Sunless Space level up 25E188 Supernova 2C5387 Supernova level up 25E187 Void Form 2C5A53 Void Form level up 25E186

Weapon IDs

player.additem (item ID) (#) Adds an item to your inventory. Example: player.additem 002B565B 1 would add one AA-99 to your inventory.

player.placeatme (item ID) (#) Places an item near your player.



You can change the quality of the weapon by putting it on the ground (player.placeatme works), opening the console, selecting it to get its unique ID, and then using the code: [UniqueID].amod [QualityID]

There are a few quality levels:

Level 1 (Calibrated): 0028F442

Level 2 (Refined): 0028F443

Level 3 (Advanced): 0028F444

Level 5: 0028F445 (This just increases the stats)

Weapons AA-99 002BF65B Arc Welder 0026D965 AutoRivet 0026D964 Barrow Knife 0026F181 Beowulf 0004716C Big Bang 0026D963 Breach 000547A3 Bridger 0026D96A Calibrated solstice 0026D961 Coachman 0026D96B Combat Knife 00035A48 Cutter 00016758 Discarded Sidestar 002F413A Drum Beat 0018DE2C Ecliptic Pistol 0026D96E Eon 000476C4 Equinox 0001BC4F Grendel 00028A02 Hard Target 000546CC Kodama 00253A16 Kraken 0021FEB4 Lawgiver 0002D7F4 Maelstrom 002984DF MagPulse 00023606 MagShear 0002EB3C MagShot 0002EB42 MagSniper 0002EB45 MagStorm 0026035E Microgun 000546CD Novablast Disruptor 0026D968 Novalight 0026D967 Old Earth Assault Rifle 0026ED2A Old Earth Hunting Rifle 0021BBCD Old Earth Shotgun 00278F74 Orion 002773C8 Osmium Dagger 0026D966 Pacifier 002953F8 Rattler 00040826 Razorback 00000FD6 Regulator 0002CB5F Rescue Axe 0004F760 Shotty 0026D960 Sidestar 0026D95D Tanto 0026D8A3 Tombstone 0002EB36 UC Naval Cutlass 0026D8A5 Urban Eagle 0026D96D VaRuun Inflictor 0026D8A0 VaRuun Painblade 0026D8A2 VaRuun Starshard 0026D8A4 Wakiazashi 0026D8A1

Weapon Mod IDs

(WeaponID).amod(Mod ID) Attaches a mod to the specified weapon. ".amod" goes between the two Example: To add Bashing to an AA-99 input the following code: 002BF65B.amod000FEA07

(WeaponID).rmod(Mod ID) Removes mod from the specified weapon. ".rmod" goes between the two



Weapon mods Anti-Personnel: +10% damage against humans 000FF442 Bashing: Deals double damage when gun bashing. 000FEA07 Berserker: Does more damage the less armor one has. 000F437E Cornered: Damage increases as health decreases. 000F428E Demoralizing: Small chance to demoralize a target. 000FC884 Disassembler: +20% damage against robots. 001625EB Elemental: Randomly deals Corrosive, Radiation, Poison, and Incendiary damage. 0031C0C5 Explosive: Randomly switches to explosive rounds. 000FA8D6 Extended Magazine: Doubles the base magazine capacity. 000FFA3B Exterminator: +30% damage against aliens. 0015DD18 Frenzy: Small chance to frenzy a target. 000FC8A4 Furious: Each consecutive hit deals more damage. 000EA117 Handloading: Volatile rounds that are designed to pack a bigger punch, but aren't as stable and can fail on occasion. 000EA0BA Hitman: +15% damage while aiming. 00122F1C Incendiary: 10% chance to ignite nearby attackers. 00002983 Incendiary: Randomly deals incendiary damage. 0007D728 Instigating: Deals double damage to targets with full health. 000F2013 Lacerate: Randomly applies a bleed effect to the target. 000FEA49 Med Theft: Chance that humans drop extra Med Packs on death. 000FFA3C Poison: Randomly deals poison damage and slows the target. 00319AEC Rapid: +25% increase in attack speed. 000FEA04 Shattering: Break through even the strongest armor. 000F4557 Skip Shot: Every fourth shot fires two projectiles at once. 0031C0C4 Space-Adept: +30% damage while in space, -15% damage while on a planet. 000F7321 Staggering: Small chance to stagger enemies. 000E8D64 Telsa: Rounds will sometimes emit electricity where they land that damages and slows nearby targets. 0031C0C6 Titanium Build: Premium build materials make this weapon light as a feather. 000FFA3D

Ammo IDs

player.additem (item ID) (#) Adds an item to your inventory.



The player.additem command is the best one to use for ammo, as it will add the items directly into your inventory. If, for some reason, you need to use the player.placeatme command (below), just know that it will place the ammo as individual bullets around you. You'll spend a lot of time picking up rounds.

player.placeatme (item ID) (#) Places an item near your player.



Ammo .27 Caliber 002B559C .43 MI Array 002B559A .43 Ultramag 02B5599 .45 Caliber ACP 002B5598 .50 Caliber Caseless 002B5597 .50 MI Array 002B5596 1.5KV LZR Cartridges 002BAE3F 11MM Caseless 002B5595 12.5MM ST Rivet 002B5594 12G Shotgun Shell 000547A1 15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell 002B4AFC 3KV LZR Cartridge 0000E8EC 40MM XPL 002B5592 6.5MM CT 002B5590 6.5MM MI Array 002B558F 7.5MM Whitehot 002B558E 7.62x39MM 002B558D 7.77MM Caseless 0004AD3E 9x39MM 002B559B Caseless Shotgun Shell 002B4AFB Heavy Particle Fuse 002B558A Light Particle Fuse 002783C7

Spacesuit IDs

player.additem (item ID) (#) Adds an item to your inventory.

player.placeatme (item ID) (#) Places an item near your player.



Spacesuit IDs Bounty Hunter Spacesuit 00228570 Constellation Spacesuit 001E2B18 Deep Mining Spacesuit 0005278E Deep Recon Spacesuit 002265AE Deepcore Spacesuit 002265AE Deepseeker Spacesuit 0016D2C4 Deimos Spacesuit 00026BF1 Ecliptic Spacesuit 0022856F Explorer Spacesuit 002265AF Gran-Gran' Spacesuit 001F22BB Ground Crew Spacesuit 002392B5 Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit 00065925 Mantis Spacesuit 00226299 Mark I Spacesuit 0001754D Mercury Spacesuit 001D0F96 Monster Costume 00225FC9 Navigator Spacesuit 00067C94 Old Earth Spacesuit 0003084E Operative Suit 18B54A Peacemaker Spacesuit 0013F97D Pirate Assault Spacesuit 00066821 Pirate Charger Spacesuit 00066826 Pirate Corsair Spacesuit 00066828 Pirate Sniper Spacesuit 0006682A Ranger Spacesuit 00227CA0 Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit 0022B8F6 Sentinel's UC Antixeno Spacesuit 0007B2B9 Shocktroop Spacesuit 002265AD Space Trucker Spacesuit 0021C780 Star Roamer Spacesuit 00004E78 Starborn Spacesuit Astra 0012E187 Starborn Spacesuit Avitus 001CBA52 Starborn Spacesuit Bellum 001CBA4E Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas 0021C77E Starborn Spacesuit Locus 001CBA4A Starborn Spacesuit Locus 2 001CBA49 Starborn Spacesuit Solis 002D7365 Starborn Spacesuit Tempus 002D7346 Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris 001CBA4D Starborn Spacesuit Venator 0021C77F SysDef Ace Spacesuit 002AAF44 SysDef Assault Spacesuit 00398104 SysDef Combat Spacesuit 0039810A SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit 00398108 SysDef Spacesuit 00398103 Trackers Alliance Spacesuit 00166404 UC Ace Spacesuit 00166410 UC AntiXeno Spacesuit 00206130 UC Combat Spacesuit 00257808 UC Marine Spacesuit 00257805 UC Sec Combat Spacesuit 000EF9B0 UC Sec Recon Spacesuit 000EF9AF UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit 000EF9AE UC Security Spacesuit 000EF9AD UC Startroop Spacesuit 00257809 UC Urbanwar Spacesuit 0021A86A UC Vanguard Spacesuit 00248C0F UC Wardog Spacesuit 0025780A Va'Ruun Spacesuit 00227CA3

Boost Pack IDs

player.additem (item ID) (#) Adds an item to your inventory.

player.placeatme (item ID) (#) Places an item near your player.



Boost Pack IDs Bounty Hunter Seek 001C0F34 Bounty Hunter Stalk 001C0F35 Bounty Hunter Track 001C0F33 Constellation 001E2B19 Cydonia 0003B423 Deep Mining 002EDF1F Deep Recon 00169F55 Deepcore 000FD333 Deepseeker 0016D15B Deimos 00026BEF Deimos Tunnel 00026BF2 Ecliptic 00166407 Explorer 00169F51 Ground Crew 002392B3 High School Backpack 00003A77 Mantis 0016640B Mark I 0001754E Mercenary 0016E0B6 Mercury 001D0F95 Navigator 00067C95 Old Earth 0003084C Peacemaker 0013F97C Pirate Raiding 00066824 Pirate Survival 00066825 Ranger 001E2AF7 Shocktroop 00169F59 Space Trucker 0016E0BB Star Roamer 00003E90 SY-920 Pilot 001773BD SysDef 00398105 SysDef Pilot 002AAF43 Trackers Alliance 00166402 Tunnel Mining 00029C7A UC Ace Pilot 0016640E UC AntiXeno Armor Plated (Legendary) 0010A25D UC AntiXeno Skip Pack 0020612F UC Marine 00257807 UC Security 000EF9AC UC Shock Armor 0021A86C UC Vanguard Pilot 003E3D4F VA Ruun power pack 0016D3D0

Helmet IDs

player.additem (item ID) (#) Adds an item to your inventory.

player.placeatme (item ID) (#) Places an item near your player.



Helmets Black Graviplas Helmet 001466F6 Black Open Graviplas Helmet 001466FA Bounty Hunter Space Helmet 001C0F32 Broken Constellation Space Helmet 002EDE9C Brown Graviplas Helmet 001466F7 Constellation Space Helmet 001E2B17 Cydonia Space Helmet 0003B424 Deep Mining Space Helmet 00052792 Deep Recon Space Helmet 00169F54 Deepcore Space Helmet 0006ABFF Deeseeker Space Helmet 0016D15C Deimos Space Helmet 00026BF0 Ecliptic Space Helmet 00228829 Explorer Space Helmet 00169F50 First Solider Helmet 0021F3F4 Generdyne Guard Helmet 003CD812 Gran-Gran's Space Helmet 001F22BC Graviplas Merc Helmet 000781F7 Gray Graviplas Helmet 001466F8 Gray Open Graviplas Helmet 001466FC Ground Crew Space Helmet 002392B4 Incendiary UC AntiXeno Space Helmet (Legendary) 0010A25E Mantis Space Helmet 0016640A Mark I Space Helmet 0001754F Mercenary Space Helmet 0016E0B5 Mercury Space Helmet 001D0F94 Navigator Space Helmet 00067C93 Neon Security Helmet 001F73EF Old Earth Space Helmet 0003084D Open Graviplas Helmet 000781F8 Operative Helmet 0016E0C3 Peacemaker Helmet 0013F97B Pirate Assault Space Helmet 00066822 Pirate Charge Space Helmet 00066827 Pirate Corsair Space Helmet 00066829 Pirate Sniper Space Helmet 0006682B Ranger Space Helmet 001E2AC1 Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet (Legendary) 00065926 Ryujin Guard Helmet 0037A34F Security Guard Helmet 00165718 Shocktrooper Space Helmet 00169F58 Space Trucker Space Helmet 0016E0BD Star Roamer Space Helmet 00003E8F SY-920 Space Helmet 002F4B39 SysDef Armored Space Helmet 00398107 SysDef Space Helmet 00398106 System Def Ace Space Helmet 002AAF45 Teal Graviplas Helmet 001466F9 Teal Open Graviplas Helmet 001466FD Trackers Alliance Space Helmet 00166403 Trident Guard Helmet 0014E44E UC Ace Pilot Space Helmet 0016640F UC Armored Space Helmet 0025780B UC Marine Space Helmet 00257806 UC Sec Spaceriot Helmet 000EF9B2 UC Security Helmet 0025E8D5 UC Security Space Helmet 000EF9B1 UC Urbanwar Space Helmet 0021A86B UC Vanguard Space Helmet 00248C0E Va'ruun Space Helmet 0016D3D1

Armor mod IDs

Armor mod IDs Balanced Boostpack 3E612F Ballistic Shielding 3AD4D9 Basic Boostpack 3E6131 EM Shielding 3AD4DA Emergency Aid 34BAA3 Energy Shielding 3AD4DB Exo Servos 3A83E7 Explosive Shielding F77AA Extra Capacity 24529A Gravitic Composites F77B7 Hacker 2C43DA Hazard Protection 1CAC94 Heavy Shielding F77AF Medic 34BAA4 Optimized Servos 3A83E1 Oxygen Reserve 50AB3 Pocketed 3A83EA Power Boostpack 3E6130 Regeneration 34BAA6 Sensor Array 3A83D9 Skip Capacity Boostpack 3E6132 Technician 1336BC Incendiary: 10% chance to ignite attackers 2983

Clothing IDs

player.additem (item ID) (#) Adds an item to your inventory.

player.placeatme (item ID) (#) Places an item near your player.



Clothing IDs Ambassador suit 003E3D51 Argos jacketed jumpsuit 001C84DB Bayu's corpwear 003E8E7F Black elbow grease gear 001466EE Black engineering outfit 001466F2 Black leather jumpsuit 001466EA Blue collar offwork duds 00246B32 Blue collar offwork hat 00246B30 Blue elbow grease gear 00077814 Blue lab outfit 003A264E Blue labor jumpsuit 0029E174 Blue UC leather jumpsuit 00077810 Brown elbow grease gear 001466EF Brown engineering outfit 001466F3 Brown leather jumpsuit 00062EA3 Brown leather jumpsuit 2 001466EB C.Morgan's suit 003FDBF7 Chunks service uniform 001A8DDD Clean suit 00235B7D Corpo boardroom suit 001A4253 Corpo executive suit 00190D0B Corpo power suit 002265B0 Corpo salary suit 0019F9C1 Corpo sleek suit 002265B1 Cream and blue dress 001F1DCE Dalton fiennes' suit 00177494 Deputy hat 002BA0E3 Disciples tagwear 002262D3 DJ Headphones 001625DC DJ Headphones cap 001625DB ECS Captian actionwear 0017A439 ECS Captian uniform 0017A436 ECS Officer uniform 0017A437 ECS uniform 0017A438 Engineering outfit 00077816 Enhanced service uniform 001A8DE6 Farming hat 00204002 Farming outfit 002262D5 Fashionable suit 00250C86 Faye sengsavahn's outfit 0010799A Filthy physician uniform 003EC02E First mercenary outfit 003E5D26 First officer hat 0021113E First officer outfit 00228826 First soldier outfit 00228825 Fishworker mask 0024EF42 Fishworker splashwear 0024EF40 Fishworker wetwear 0024EF41 Franklin roosevelt's outfit 0021BBF1 Freestar dustwear 00224FE9 Freestar militia hat 0021712A Freestar militia uniform 00228827 Galbank service uniform 001CB843 Generoyne security uniform 003CD810 Genevieve monohan's suit 00177492 Genghis khan's hat 001D8426 Genghis khan's outfit 002262D2 Genroyne lab outfit 003CD80F Gray elbow grease gear 001466F0 Gray labor jumpsuit 0029E175 Gray leather jumpsuit 001466EC Green fashionable suit 002619EF Hazmat suit 0029AEAE Ikande's sysdef officer uniform 00108353 Imogene salzo's suit 00177493 Jacketed leatherwear 000788AA Linden calderi's suit 00177495 Masako imada's outfit 00226298 Matteo khatri's hat 00030B4B Matteo's outfit 00030B4D Medic uniform 000028A5 Megacorp executive suit 001A52D1 Mei devine's outfit 002262D1 Miner hard hat outfit 0026D8AA Miner jacketed jumpsuit 0001D1D9 Miner jumpsuit 0001D1D7 Miner orebreaker outfit 0009B72F Miner utility outfit 0001D1E7 Naeva's outfit 00225FCA NASA lab uniform 000C47A0 Navy tan dress 001F1DC9 Neocity corpwear 002266A2 Neon businesswear 002266A3 Neon clublife skirt 001F1DD0 Neon dancer headwear 000C900A Neon dancer outfit 00225FCC Neon nightlife jumpsuit 003556E7 Neon nightlife skirt 001F1DCF Neon security uniform 00225D9E Neon socialite skirt 00165720 Neuroboost mark I 001A2507 Neuroboost mark II 00100517 Neuroboost mark III 00100518 Neurocom mark I 00100519 Neurocom mark II 0010051A Neurocom mark III 0010051B Neurotac mark I 0010051C Neurotac mark II 0010051D Neurotac mark III 0010051F New atlantis sec uniform 0021BBF2 Nightwear 00225DA0 Noel's outfit 00036AFC NYX's Outfit 0018DE02 Paradiso staff uniform 0002FE70 Patient's clothes 002BC183 Paxton's officer hat 003E5D27 Physician uniform 00226297 Prison scrubs 002491EA Prisoner outfit 00208E8B Pryce's suit 001BF2F8 Ranger deputy uniform 0013730B Ranger duelwear 0022856C Ranger hat 002BA0E1 Red mile service uniform 001CFA01 Reliant medical uniform 000028A6 Resort wear 00003C4E Resort wear 2 00003BF6 Resort wear 3 00003C4D Rokov's officer hat 003EB4B4 Ryujin guard uniform 0037A34E Ryujin lab outfit 00034110 Ryujin lab worker 001823CC Ryujin lab worker hood 001823CB Ryujin R&D outfit 00034114 Sam coe"s outfit 0001D1DE Sanctum priest headwear 0016571D Sanctum priest vestment 00225D9F Sarah morgan's outfit 00055905 Security flightsuit 000CC4D1 Security guard uniform 0021C784 Service industry uniform 0021C783 Shielded lab outfit 000753F4 Shinya voss outfit 0021C782 Ship captian hat 0016E0B9 Ship captian's uniform 0021C781 Space rogue muscle gear 0029080F Space rogue outfit 0029080E Space trucker bar duds 002456F2 Space trucker cap 002456F3 Space trucker cargowear 00246B31 Space trucker casualwear 002456F4 Space trucker flannel 002470D2 Space trucker flannel 2 002470D1 Space trucker hat 0029080D Space trucker haul wrap 002470D0 Space undersuit 00165722 Striker maskwear 002E18F6 Striker streetwear 00064A2E Suit with lapel pin 00027189 Swimsuit 00002FA4 Syndicate boss suit 0011F3AD Syndicate capo suit 0011F3A8 Syndicate club suit 0011F3AC Syndicate pinstripes 0011F3B0 Syndicate thug suit 0011F3A7 Sysdef crew uniform 003329BB Sysdef formal uniform 003329B4 Sysdef officer uniform 0021C1FB Sysoef prision scrubs 000D981C Teal elbow grease gear 001466F1 Teal leather jumpsuit 001466ED Terrabrew barista uniform 003CF431 Terrabrew uniform 0007F88D Trade authority uniform 001CB7E7 Trident crew uniform 00164BDD Trident guard uniform 000DBFDA Tritek lab outfit 00034111 UC Navy armored fatigues 002C6E7D UC Navy crew hat 0018E260 UC Navy crew uniform 0021A86E UC Navy duty fatigues 003E3ACF UC Navy fatigues 002C6E7F UC Navy hat 002C6E7E UC Navy officer uniform 0021A86D UC Navy recon fatigues 003E3AD1 UC Security uniform 0025E8D4 UC Sysdef crew hat 003329BC Ularu's suit 003B2A81 Utility flightsuit 00251F56 Vangurad officer uniform 003CAF7E Xenofresh clean suit 0004008C Xenofresh tech outfit 001466FF Yellow labor jumpsuit 0029E173

Resource IDs

There are a lot of resources, materials, and components in the game. You'll find them all together in the following table.

player.additem (item ID) (#) Adds an item to your inventory.

player.placeatme (item ID) (#) Places an item near your player.



Resources ID Adaptive Frame 00246b6a Adhesive 000055b1 Aldumite Drilling Rig 00202f5a Alien Genetic Material 000C1F57 Alkanes 00005570 Aluminum 0000557d Amino Acids 000055cd Analgesic - Antibiotics 002f4436 Antimicrobial 000055ab Antimony 0000557b Argon 00005588 Aromatic 000055b8 Aurora 002c5884 Austinitic Manifold 00246b7c Battlestim 002a5024 Benzene 00005585 Beryllium 000057d9 Biosuppressant 000055b2 Black Hole Heart 00122ea8 Caelumite 000788d6 Caesium 000057df Carboxylic Acids 00005586 Clorine 0000557c Chlorosilanes 0000557e Cobalt 00005575 Comm Relay 00246b64 Control Rod 00246b7b Copper 00005576 Cosmetic 000055a8 CQB-X 0029a85e Drilling Rig 0020a02f Dwarf Star Heart 00122eb6 Dysprosium 00005569 Emergency Kit 002a9de8 Europium 00000570 Fiber 000055af Fiber Root 00260df0 Fiber Tissue 0024f5c3 Flourine 00005577 Gold 00005579 Heart+ 0029cad9 Hallucinogen 0029F405 Helium-3 0000558e High-Tensile Spidroin 000055aa Hippolyta 002c5883 Hypercatalyst 0029f40d Immunostimulant 000055b3 Indicite 0004ba37 Indicite Wafer 00203eb4 Infantry Alpha 0029a85c Ionic Liquids 0000557a Iridium 0000558a Iron 0000556e Isocentered Magnet 00246b77 Isotopic Coolant 00246b76 Lead 00005568 Lithium 0000557f Lubricant 000055ba Luxury Textile 0000559e Mag Pressure Tank 00246b70 Membrane 000055b0 Mercury 0027c4a1 Metabolic Agent 0029f3fc Microsecond Regulator 00246b5f Molecular Sieve 00246b75 Monopropellant 00246b74 Neodymium 00005580 Neon 00005587 Nickel 00005572 Nuclear Fuel Rod 00246b79 Nutrient 000777fd Ornamental Material - Palladium 00005574 Paramagnon Conductor 00246B73 Pigment 0029f400 Platinum 00005573 Plutonium 0000558c Polymer 000055a6 Polytextile 00246b72 Positron Battery 00246b71 Power Circuit 00246b5c Reactive Gauge 00246b6f Rothicite 000028df Rothicite Magnet 00203EB2 Sealant 000055cc Sedative 000055ad Semimetal Wafer 00246B6D Silver 0000556a Solvent 000055ce Spice 000055ac Squall 002A9DE7 Sterile Nanotubes 00246B6C Stimulant 000055ae Structual Hide 00261275 Structual Material 000055b9 Subgiant Heart 00122eb1 Substrate Molecule Sieve 00202782 Supercooled Magnet 00246B69 Synapse Alpha 002C5880 Tantalum 0000556f Tasine Superconductor 00203EAF Tau Grade Rheostat 00246b68 Tetrafluorides - Titanium 0000556d Toxin 000055cb Trauma Pack 0029A847 Tungsten 0000556b Uranium 00005589 Vanadium 0000558b Veryl 00005DEE Veryl-Treated Manifold 00203EB0 Vytinium Fuel Rod 00203EB3 Water 00005591 Whiteout 00143CB2 Xenon 000057dd Ytterbium 00005571 Zero Wire 00246b65 Zero-G Gimbal 00246B66

Aid Item IDs

Never run out of the valuable healing materials! Remember to use the player.additem command to add it to your inventory. Using the other command will spawn the items around you and you'll need to pick them up manully.

player.additem (item ID) (#) Adds an item to your inventory.

player.placeatme (item ID) (#) Places an item near your player.



Aid Item IDs Addichrone 0029A851 AddiJack 001F3E85 Alien Genetic Material 000C1F57 Alien Jerky 002C7C0C Amp 0029A856 Analgesic Poultice - Antibiotic Cocktail 0003D3A9 Antibiotic Injector 0003D3AF Antibiotic Paste 299590 Antibiotics 002F4436 Aurora 002C5884 Bandages 002F4459 Battlestim 002A5024 BattleUp 001F3E87 Black Hole Heart 00122EA8 Boosted Injector 0003D3AC Boudicca 0029959F CQB-X 0029A85E Dwarf Star Heart 122EB6 Emergency Kit 002A9DE8 Frostwolf 002C5885 Giant Heart 0029959A Heal Gel 0003D3AB Heal Paste 002F445C Heart+ 0029CAD9 Hippolyta 002C5883 Hypergiant Heart 00122E9C Immobilizer 002F445B Infantry Alpha 0029A85C Infused Bandages 0003D3B0 Injector - Junk Flush 00143CB1 Kefir 002C7213 Med Pack ABF9 Neurajack - O2 Shot 001F3E84 Panacea - Panopticon 002A5025 Paramour 002C5881 Penicillin X 0029A84F Pick-Me-Up 00255DCB Reconstim 0029A855 Red Trench 002C587F RedAMP 001F3E86 Repairing Immobilzer - S.T.E.V.E. 00139E4B Snake Oil 0029A850 Squall 002A9DE7 Subgiant Heart 00122EB1 Supermassive Heart - Synapse Alpha 002C5880 Trauma Pack 0029A847 Unprocessed Aurora 000C8721 Whiteout 00143CB2 Zipper Bandages 0003D3AA

Debug console commands

Though not ones you’ll find yourself using often, it’s always worth noting the various debug commands available to you.

Debug console commands ShowHighMaxHeights (shmh) Shows or hides the high res max height data. EnableStoryManagerLogging Enable story manager logging. DumpPapyrusStacks (dps) Dumps all Papyrus stack information the log. DumpPapyrusTimers Dumps all Papyrus timer registrations to the log. DumpPapyrusLOSEvents Dumps all Papyrus LOS event registrations to the log. DumpPapyrusDistanceEvents Dumps all Papyrus distance event registrations to the log. DumpPapyrusPersistenceInfo (dppi) Dumps everything in Papyrus persisting the reference called on, or passed. DumpPapyrusEventRegistrations Dumps all Papyrus event registrations for the specified object (and script). StartPapyrusScriptProfile (StartPSP) Starts profiling a Papyrus script. StopPapyrusScriptProfile (StopPSP) Stops profiling a Papyrus script. StartPapyrusFormProfile (StartPFP) Starts profiling Papyrus scripts on a form. StopPapyrusFormProfile (StopPFP) Stops profiling Papyrus scripts on a form. StartPapyrusStackRootProfile Starts profiling all Papyrus stacks starting at a script. StopPapyrusStackRootProfile Stops profiling all Papyrusstacks starting at a script. TogglePapyrusGlobalProfiler (TPGP) Toggles Papyrus global profiling on and off (profiles everything) Reload () Reloads the specified Papyrus script. CallFunction Calls a papyrus function on the targeted ref. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters. CallQuestFunction (cqf) Calls a papyrus function on a quest. Second parameter is the function, the rest are parameters. CallGlobalFunction (cgf) Calls a global papyrus function. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters. RunCompaction Run a pass of compaction if possible. ToggleImmortalMode Toggle Immortal mode (health/stamina/magicka can decrease but never go to zero). SetSubgraphToDebug Subgraph To Debug. EnableRumble Enables / Disables rumble. ToggleNavmeshInfo Toggle a view mode similar to the map camera and displays navmesh infos. PlaySyncAnim Play Sync Anim. SetFormKnown Sets the known flag on a form. SetDebugQuest Sets the quest to be the only one startable from its event type. SetQuestAliasLogging Turns alias logging on/off for a quest. SetRace Sets the passed in actor's race. FindForm (find) Find a form. PrintQuestSceneInfo Prints to the Quest Inf file the current state of scenes. IsInvulnerable Is the actor invulnerable? CollisionMesh Toggle Mesh Collision Info IsolateRendering Enable isolated rendering for selected object. ToggleWaterCurrentGeometry Displays or hides water current geometry. PerformAction Performs the specified action on the selected actor. StartTrackPlayerDoors Starts tracking palyer-activiated teleport doors. StopTrackPlayerDoors Stops tracking player-activated teleport doors. CheckPlayerDoors Compares the Tracked Player path with the quest target path. SetInChargen Toggles aspects of Chargen Mode on/off [savingDisabled] [waitingDisabled][activationMessageDisabled] ForceReset Force the game to run a full reset. ForceCloseFiles Close masterfile and plugins. Useful for letting CreationKit save to a plugin that is also loaded in-game. See also HotLoadPlugin. [Caution: Use at own risk! Gameplay and new savegames may be unstable.] HotLoadPlugin (HLP) Load or reload the named plugin. Useful for getting changes without restarting. See also ForceCloseFiles. [Caution: Use at own risk! Modified running quests will be stopped (and restarted if possible). Gameplay and new savegames may be unstable.] GenerateBendableSpline (Spline) Generate a bendable spline geometry instance. TestAim Test an actor's aim. TestLook Test an actor's looking. PushCamera Push camera to editor. MoveToEditorCamera Move to the editor camera. MoveToEditorSelection Move to the editor selection. PlaceFurnitureTester (PFT) Place actor, who will use the selected furniture. Can specify actor type via optional parameter. DumpConditionsFunctions Output the current counters for condition function calls. ReloadAnimationGraphs Reload the currently loaded animation graphs. ToggleWeaponOverlay Toggle the weapon overlay. ForceDetect Forces the selected actor to detect the specified actor. ChangeAnimArchetype (caa) Change the selected actor's anim archetype. ChangeAnimFlavor Change the selected actor's animal flavor. SetAngryWithPlayer Set the angry with player flag. ForceRepath Force the actor to repath. ForcePathFailure Force the actor's path to fail. DumpFormList Dump the contens of given formlist to the console output. TraceAnimationEvents Trace an actor's animation events. ShowMods Show all property mods on an object. DumpInputEnableLayers Dumps all currently used input enable layers to the console. AttachMod Attach a mod to an object. RemoveMod Remove a mod from an object. SpawnTemplatedObject Spawn a ref to a templated object.[object, ilevel, pkeyword1, pkeyword2] ResetInputEnableLayer Resets all control disables on a specific input enable layer. ForceEnablePlayerControls (fepc) Force-enables the player's controls, regardless of layers, see EnablePlayerControls. ResetForceEnabledPlayerControls Resets all force-enabled player controls. GetActorRefOwner Prints the owner of the currently selected reference. SetActorRefOwner (saro) Sets ownership of the currently selected reference to the specified actor (or if not actor is specified, to the player). HasActorRefOwner (haro) Returns 1 if the currently selected reference has an owner, or 0 otherwise. SetOutfit Change the default outfit for the actor. PassTime Passes the given number of hours asif the player were sleeping. LinkLocations Links two locations under the given keyword. ShowLinkedLocations Outputs all locations linked to the given one under the given keyword. SetLinkedRef Links the current ref to the given one under the given keyword. ResetContainer Resets the currently selected container, or if you specify "1", then it'll reset all containers. SetSceneForDebug Sets the current debug scene. PreloadExterior Preloads the exterior data for the currently selected ref. TestPath Debug function to test a path. ToggleControlsOverly Toggle Controls Overlay Refresh Rebug function to refresh a reference. DynamicResolution Change the dynamic resolution settings. TestLoadingMenu Debug function to open/close the Loading menu in the Loading thread. RecalcInstanceData Debug function recalc instance data for the selected ref or all loaded refs if nothing is selected. ToggleReferencePose Roggles forcing an animgraph for the selected actor to be in the reference pose. May specify "target" or "rig" as well. SetPersistLocation Debug function to set the persist loc on reference. SetLocationRefType Debug function to set the loc ref type for a location on a reference. ShowLocData Debug function to dump data about a location. ReserveLoc Debug function to reserve a location so it can't be used for most aliases. UpdateAwakeSound (UAS) Update the selected actor's currentl conscious loop. SetHarvested Mark the current reference as Harvested or not. PauseScene Pause or unpause the specified scene. SpawnDupe Make a duplicate ref of the selected ref. DisableDistantReferences Disable references more than a certain distance from the selected ref. FireAssert Fire an assert (with text passed, if available). ForcePersistent Force a reference to become persistent. PlayActionCamera (pac) Play this action camera on the reference with target reference. StopActionCamera Stop the action camera. ChangeStance Change the actor's stance. AuditionWwiseEvent Set of commands for auditioning Wwise events. AuditionReverbForm (arf) Force a given Reverb form to be active. SetWwiseState (sws) Sets a global Wwise State BuildAnimationData (bad) Build the animation data for the actor. SwitchSkeleton Toggles between standard and chargen skeletons for an actor. GetHelloorGreeting () Prints out the info id for actiors hello/greeting to actor param. One of these should be the player. SetBoneTintRegion Add bone tint data to an object's 3d given a region ID (integer) of that object. SendDialogueEvent Sends a dialogue event for the selected and target actor. SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysSucceed () player will always succeed at speech challenge. SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysFail () player will always fail at speech challenge. RunMaterialsAnalysis (rma) Compares the materials of the selected reference. CaptureMessages () Captures DebugString, USER1 and USER2 messages using a Message Event Listener and sends the outout to CaptureMessage.Iua ToggleTrijuice Toggles Trijuicing in the renderer (may slightly degrade texture filtering quality in exchange for improved performance). SetPresentThreshold (spt) Set percentage (0-100) of scanlines covered before swap threshold is hit: default 0 (always swap) LinkFullAccount Link full Bnet account to game-account: (username) (password) IsLoggedIn (isonline) Is the player logged in to Bethesda.net? GetLegalDocs (getlegaldocs) Retrieves a list of all required legal documents. AcceptLegalDoc Accepts a legal document based on its ID: acceptlegaldoc (id) GetDataAttachment Prints data from Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: getattachment (type) (id) DeleteDataAttachment Deletes a Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: deleteattachment (type) (id) UploadCharacterData Uploads character data playload as bnet Profile Data Attachment. GetAttachmentLeaderboard (getattachmentleaderboard) Gets attachment leaderboard page: getattachmentleaderboard (attachment type) (leaderboard type) LoadUnitedData Gets character data from leadersboard and caches it. MakeUnityNPC Updates NPC with data from unity cache. SetVolumetricLighting Parameters (vl) Set volumetric lighting parameters. StartWorkshop (workshop) Enter Workshop mode if the player is within the buildable area of a Workshop. ToggleVBlankOptim Toggles VBlank optim AddKeyword Add the given keyword to the reference RemoveKeyword Remove the given keyword on the reference. SetAmbientParticlesEnabled Enables(1)/disables(0) ambient particles. RemoveOutposts () Removes the given Outpost and all built items. SetESRAMSetup Force specific ESRAM setup (-1 for automatic setup). CallStackTraceDepth Set the callstack depth when tracing it. CommandedActivated Commands selected actor to use a reference. EnableGalaxyMode Enables/Disables galaxy mode. ToggleStarFieldDebug Toggles the StarField debug on or off. SetStarFieldCoordinateScale () Sets the StarField coordinate scale. SetStarSystemScale (sss) Sets the star system scale. MoveToPlanet If target player ship, move to or give path to pilot to (target) (1 to do full jump sequence). SetOrbitSpeedScale Sets global orbit speed scale. InstanceNamingRules Export instance naming rule data to file INRExport.txt. GetOrbisModInfo Prints info relating to Orbis mod game data files. ToggleSceneDebug Show debug state for scene. SetFarClip Set far clip value. (-1 to clear override) ToggleOverdraw Toggle overdraw RecordScene Capture screen shots of scene. (Scene EditorID, [FPS 60 default]) LandOnPlanet (lop) Land on a planet. (lop ) TakeOffToSpace Take off to space. PreviewBodyResources (pbr) Previews resources for a planet. SendAffinityEvent (AffinityEvent [ObjRef]) Run an affinity event on an optional object reference. AddPower AddPower (part) # RemovePower RemovePower (part) # MatlockCapture Force matlock to realize a capture. ToggleSnapNodeMarkers Toggle snap node markers. SetVoiceType Set an override voice type on an actor. AddWorldSpaceToPlanet Adds a world space to a planet. DebugDataProvider Set the name of the UI Data Provider we want to debug. LoadAll3D Load all queued 3D. PrintAllMenus (pam) Print all active menus. PrintAllInputContext (paic) Print the input context stack. AddPlotToBody (AddPlot) Plot a route to this body. ReloadFaceData Reload face data. SetGravityScale Sets gravity scale on a ref's parent cell. PreviewBlock PreviewBlock (blockname) (biome). ExportTerrainTextures Export terrain textures. ExportTerrainGrids Export terrain grids. ExportTerrainHeightMap Export terrain height map. ExportTerrainSplatMap Explort terrain splat map. ExportTerrainMaterialIndexMap Export terrain material index map. ExportTerrainFiles Export terrain files. UpdateTerrainClipmaps Refresh Terrain Clipmaps. ToggleDebugCamera Toggle debug camera (mode name) CyclePrevDebugCamera Cycle to previous debug camera. CycleNextDebugCamera Cycle to next debug camera. ToggleDebugCameraControls Toggle debug camera controls. SetImGuiWindowFunction (siw) Activate an ImGui window. InvokeUIEvent Invokes a ui > c++ event. HotReloadUI Hot Reloads the User Interface SWFs. SetPosRelativeToRef Script function to set the position of the picked ref relatively to another ref (defaulted to the player). FaceRef Make a ref face towards another ref (defaulted to the player), with an extra angle offset. SetWorkshopItem Set the Workshop menu's Node Cursor to the currently selected reference, if any. GenerateNavMesh Generates nav-mesh on the current cell. LandOnPlanetAnimated Land players spaceship with animation. startNewGame Command to trigger new game on main menu without UI. ForcedBleedout Force an actor to enter bleedout. ForceConditionFormTrue Force a condition form to true. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1. ForceConditionFormFalse Force a condition form to false. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1. LandOnPlanetBiome Land on a planet's biome. (lopb (planetname) (biome index) [(centered)0/1]) LandOnPlanetMarker Land at a marker on the current planet. TestAllPlanets TestPlanets ClearLinkedRef Clear a linked reference. SetLocalTime Sets the local time on the current planet, optionally updating the galaxy sim. ReloadMaterials Reloads all materials. PlacementOnCell Test overlay placement on a cell. (poc (cellindex.x)(xellindex.y)) ToggleWorkshopFlyCam Toggle workshop flycam. CheckBiomeMarker Finds uses in the loaded area of the given biome marker. TestBiomePlanet (tbp) Creates a full planet set to use the given biome exclusively and puts the player there. PreviewPattern PreviewPattern (patternname)(biome) SetHavokDynamic Set reference motion to dynamic with optional mass in kg. SetHavokKinematic Set reference motion to kinematic. SetHavokActive Set reference havok activity. SetHavokLOD Set reference collision lod. SetHavokLinearVelocity Set reference linear velocity. SetHavokAngularVelocity Set reference angular velocity. SetHavokCollisionLayer Set havok collision layer. SetHavokRagdollFriction Set havok ragdoll friction. SetHavokParam Set havok param. ShowHavokRagdollValues Show havok ragdoll values. StartHavokPartTest Start/reset havok particles test. StopHavokPartTest Stop havok particles test. HavokVDBCapture Havok VDB Capture HavokWorldStep (hkstep) Toggle BhkWorld Havok Step Info SetOrientation Set reference orientation ToggleDebugText3D Toggle in game debug text. ToggleBioOverlay Toggle the BI Overlay. ToggleMetricViewer Spawn Metric Viewer PrintMessage Print a message to the screen (print (message) (time) (clear previous messages flag)) AddDebugTest Add debug text to a reference (AddDebugText (debug text) (size) (color) (background color) (border color) (offsetX) (offsetY) (offsetZ) (pinned flag) DisableActorPackage Disable or enable an actor's package (DisableActorPackage (0/1)) StopBatchFile Stop a running batchfile. CenterOnSpaceCell Move to the specified space cell, optionally specify a ship. DependencyGraphDump Dump Dependency Graph. ToggleExperimentalShaders Toggles experimental shaders on/off. SetTestPlanetAndBiome Sets a test planet and biome for interior testing with biome markers. (stpb [planetname] [biome form | biome index])

