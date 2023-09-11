New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Starfield console commands

Every single console command in Starfield so you can explore the universe in a way that best suits you.
Shack Staff
Shack Staff
Bethesda
1

Starfield console commands are an extremely valuable tool. These allow players to do a myriad of things that would otherwise be impossible or take a considerable amount of time. You might choose to make yourself invincible or unlock additional skill points. No matter how you want to use them, the console commands are there if you need them.

Starfield Console Commands

Note: Using Starfield console commands will permanently disable Achievement progress on the character. This can be fixed with mods.

Table of Contents
How to use console commands on PC How to use console commands on Xbox
Useful commands Faction IDs
Companion affinity commands
Skills & Traits
Physical Social
Combat Science
Tech Traits
Starborn Powers
Weapons & Armor
Weapon IDs Weapon Mod IDs
Ammo IDs Spacesuit IDs
Boost Pack IDs Helmet IDs
Armor Mod IDs Clothing IDs
Other
Resource IDs Debug console commands
Aid Item IDs

How to use Starfield console commands on PC

As with many other games, you can enter the console commands by pressing the tilde key (~) on your keyboard. This is typically directly below the Esc key and beside the 1 key. Pressing it once will cause the command line to appear at the bottom of the screen. You can now type a console command into it and press Enter to confirm the command. Press the tilde key again to close the command line.

Return to the Table of Contents.

How to use Starfield console commands on Xbox

Though you can’t use console commands in Starfield on Xbox in the traditional sense, it is theoretically possible (we’ve not had a chance to test it). Anyone who has purchase Starfield through the Microsoft Store or has it on PC Game Pass will also be able to access the game on Xbox. The trick is to load up on PC, use the commands you want (like more credits), save your game, and then shift to your Xbox and resume play.

Return to the Table of Contents.

Useful console commands

Below is a set of useful console commands that you are likely going to want to utilize. Further below are item IDs and some debug commands. Remember, using console commands will disable Achievements – but you can download mods to address this. Firstly, two item codes you might want to remember:

  • Credits ID: 0000000F
  • Digipicks: 0000000A
Useful console commands
(WeaponID).amod(Mod ID) Attaches a mod to the specified weapon. ".amod" goes between the two with no spaces.
(WeaponID).rmod(Mod ID) Removes mod from the specified weapon. ".rmod" goes between the two with no spaces.
kah Kills all nearby hostiles
kill A targeted kill command. Open the console, click an NPC, and then type kill. This won't kill mission critical NPCs.
killall Kills everything near you
passtime (#) Passes time by a set number of hours.
player.additem (item ID) (#) Adds an item to your inventory and the specified amount. Replace the # with the quantity. 
player.addperk (id) Adds a skill or trait to your character.
player.kill Kills your character.
player.modav experience (#) Adds the specified number of experience to your current XP.
player.setav carryweight (#) Adjusts your carryweight to the number. Replace # with the carryweight.
player.paycrimegold 0 0 (faction ID) Pays off the bounty of the faction you specify. Use the Faction ID listed below.
player.placeatme (item ID) (#) Spawns an item in front of you.
player.removeperk (id) Remove a skill or trait.
player.setav health (#) Changes your maximum health.
player.setav speedmult (#) Used to adjust your movement speed.
player.setlevel (#) Change your character level.
psb Adds all Starfield powers.
resurrect Brings a dead body back to life.
saq Starts all quests. This will crash your game, probably.
caqs Completes all quests. This will also crash your game, probably.
setforcespeechchallengealwayssucceed (#) Setting this to 1 will cause all persuasion challenges to succeed.
setgravityscale (#) Changes the gravity of the planet you are on.
sexchange Changes your gender and resets your appearance.
showlooksmenu player 1 Character creator menu (This will reset your character's appearance. Use the next command instead.)
showlooksmenu player 2 Character creator menu "lite".
showmenu sleepwaitmenu The pass time, wait, and sleep menu will open.
tai Turns off AI, or turns it back on.
tcai Turns off NPC combat AI, making them stand around. Turn it back on to make them fight once more.
tcl Turns collision detection on and off. Allows you to move through walls. 
tdetect Disables enemy detection when you're in stealth.
tfc Toggle free cam
tgm Toggles god mode: infinite stamina and carry weight and makes you invincible. 
tim Toggles immortal mode: God mode lite. You won't die, but you will still take damage.
tm Toggles menus: Hides or shows the UI.
tmm 1 Marks all locations of a planet on your map. 
unlock Target a door or container and type this to unlock it.

Return to the Table of Contents.

Faction IDs

  • Crimson Fleet: 00010B30
  • Freestar Collective: 000638E5
  • Neon/Ryujin Industries: 0026FDEA
  • Trade Authority : 0022E53D
  • United Colonies : 0005BD93

Return to the Table of Contents.

Companion affinity commands

  • Anger commands:
    • Setav com_angerlevel 0.00
    • Setav com_angerlevel 1.00
    • Setav com_angerlevel 2.00
  • Relationship commands:
    • Setav com_affinitylevel 0.00
    • Setav com_affinitylevel 1.00
    • Setav com_affinitylevel 2.00
    • Setav com_affinitylevel 3.00

Return to the Table of Contents.

Skill & Trait IDs

  • addperk [id]
  • removeperk [id]
Skill & Trait IDs

Physical
Boxing 002C59DF
Fitness 002CE2DD
Stealth 002CFCB2
Weight Lifting 002C59D9
Wellness 002CE2E1
Energy Weapon Dissipation 002C59E2
Environmental Conditioning 0028AE17
Gymnastics 0028AE29
Nutrition 002CFCAD
Pain Tolerance 002CFCAE
Cellular Regeneration 0028AE14
Decontamination 002CE2A0
Martial Arts 002C5554
Concealment 002C555E
Neurostrikes 002C53B4
Rejuvenation 0028AE13

Social
Commerce 002C5A8E
Gastronomy 002C5A94
Persuasion 0022EC82
Scavenging 0028B853
Theft 002C555B
Deception 002CFCAF
Diplomacy 002C59E1
Intimidation 002C59DE
Isolation 002C53AE
Negotiation 002C555F
Instigation 002C555D
Leadership 002C890D
Outpost Management 0023826F
Manipulation 002C5555
Ship Command 002C53B3
Xenosociology 002C53B0

Combat
Ballistics 002CFCAB
Dueling 002CFCB0
Lasers 002C59DD
Pistol Certification 002080FF
Shotgun Certification 0027DF97
Demolitions 002C5556
Heavy Weapons Certification 00147E38
Incapacitation 0027DF96
Particle Beams 0027BAFD
Rifle Certification 002CE2E0
Marksmanship 002C890B
Rapid Reloading 002C555A
Sniper Certification 002C53B1
Targeting 002C59DA
Armor Penetration 0027DF94
Crippling 0027CBBA
Sharpshooting 002C53AF

Science
Astrodynamics 002C5560
Geology 002CE29F
Medicine 002CE2DF
Research Methods 002C555C
Surveying 0027CBC1
Botany 002C5557
Scanning 002CFCB1
Spacesuit Design 0027CBC3
Weapon Engineering 002C890C
Zoology 002C5552
Astrophysics 0027CBBB
Chemistry 002CE2C0
Outpost Engineering 002C59E0
Aneutronic Fusion 002C2C5A
Planetary Habitation 0027CBC2
Special Projects 0004CE2D

Tech
Ballistic Weapon Systems 002CE2C2
Boost Pack Training 00146C2C
Piloting 002CFCAC
Security 002CE2E2
Targeting Control Systems 002C5559
Energy Weapon Systems 002C59DB
Engine Systems 002CE2DE
Payloads 00143B6B
Shield Systems 002C2C59
Missile Weapon Systems 002C5558
Particle Beam Weapon Systems 002C2C5B
Robotics 002C5553
Starship Design 002C59DC
Starship Engineering 002AC953
Automated Weapon Systems 0027B9ED
Boost Assault Training 0008C3EE
EM Weapon Systems 002C53B2

Traits
Alien DNA 00227FDA
Dream Home 00227FDF
Empath 00227FD6
Extrovert 00227FD7
Freestar Collective Settler 00227FD5
Hero Worshipped 00227FD9
Introvert 00227FD8
Kid Stuff 00227FDE
Neon Street Rat 00227FD3
Raised Enlightened 00227FD2
Raised Universal 00227FD1
Serpent's Embrace 00227FD0
Spaced 00227FE2
Taskmaster 00227FE0
Terra Firma 00227FE1
United Colonies Native 00227FD4
Wanted 00227FDD

Return to the Table of Contents.

Starborn Power IDs

You can use Starfield commands to add Starborn Powers and level them up. Use the player.addspell to unlock a power and then the player.addperk command to level it up. For example, unlock Anti-Gravity Field by typing player.addspell 2BACBA and then level it up by typing player.addperk 25E19C. You can add a number to the end to level it up to the specified rank (up to 10).

Starborn Powers
Anti-Gravity Field 2BACBA 
Anti-Gravity Field level up 25E19C
Create Vacuum 2C5390 
Create Vacuum level up 25E19B
Creators' Peace 2C538D 
Creators' Peace level up 25E19A
Earthbound 2BACB5 
Earthbound level up 25E199
Elemental Pull 2C5391 
Elemental Pull level up 25E198
Alien Reanimation 2C538F 
Alien Reanimation level up 25E19D
Eternal Harvest 2BACB4 
Eternal Harvest level up 25E197
Grav Dash 2C538C
Grav Dash level up 25E196
Gravity Wave 2BACB7 
Gravity Wave level up 25E195
Gravity Well 2C5A62 
Gravity Well level up 25E193
Inner Demon 2C5399 
Inner Demon level up 25E192
Life Forced 2C538B 
Life Forced level up 25E191
Moon Form 2C5A4E 
Moon Form level up 25E190
Parallel Self 2C5A67 
Parallel Self level up 25E18E
Particle Beam 2C5A66 
Particle Beam level up 25E18D
Personal Atmosphere 2C5389 
Personal Atmosphere level up 25E18C
Phased Time 2C5A63 
Phased Time level up 25E18B
Precognition 2C538A 
Precognition level up 25E18F
Reactive Shield 2BACB6 
Reactive Shield level up 25E19E
Sense Star Stuff 2C5A54 
Sense Star Stuff level up 25E18A
Solar Flare 2C5A59 
Solar Flare level up 25E189
Sunless Space 2C5388 
Sunless Space level up 25E188
Supernova 2C5387
Supernova level up 25E187
Void Form 2C5A53 
Void Form level up 25E186

Return to the Table of Contents.

Weapon IDs

  • player.additem (item ID) (#)
    • Adds an item to your inventory. Example: player.additem 002B565B 1 would add one AA-99 to your inventory.
  • player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
    • Places an item near your player.

You can change the quality of the weapon by putting it on the ground (player.placeatme works), opening the console, selecting it to get its unique ID, and then using the code: [UniqueID].amod [QualityID]

There are a few quality levels:

  • Level 1 (Calibrated): 0028F442
  • Level 2 (Refined): 0028F443
  • Level 3 (Advanced): 0028F444
  • Level 5: 0028F445 (This just increases the stats)
Weapons
AA-99 002BF65B
Arc Welder 0026D965
AutoRivet 0026D964
Barrow Knife 0026F181
Beowulf 0004716C
Big Bang 0026D963
Breach 000547A3
Bridger 0026D96A
Calibrated solstice 0026D961
Coachman 0026D96B
Combat Knife 00035A48
Cutter 00016758
Discarded Sidestar 002F413A
Drum Beat 0018DE2C
Ecliptic Pistol 0026D96E
Eon 000476C4
Equinox 0001BC4F
Grendel 00028A02
Hard Target 000546CC
Kodama 00253A16
Kraken 0021FEB4
Lawgiver 0002D7F4
Maelstrom 002984DF
MagPulse 00023606
MagShear 0002EB3C
MagShot 0002EB42
MagSniper 0002EB45
MagStorm 0026035E
Microgun 000546CD
Novablast Disruptor 0026D968
Novalight 0026D967
Old Earth Assault Rifle 0026ED2A
Old Earth Hunting Rifle 0021BBCD
Old Earth Shotgun 00278F74
Orion 002773C8
Osmium Dagger 0026D966
Pacifier 002953F8
Rattler 00040826
Razorback 00000FD6
Regulator 0002CB5F
Rescue Axe 0004F760
Shotty 0026D960
Sidestar 0026D95D
Tanto 0026D8A3
Tombstone 0002EB36
UC Naval Cutlass 0026D8A5
Urban Eagle 0026D96D
VaRuun Inflictor 0026D8A0
VaRuun Painblade 0026D8A2
VaRuun Starshard 0026D8A4
Wakiazashi 0026D8A1

Return to the Table of Contents.

Weapon Mod IDs

  • (WeaponID).amod(Mod ID) 
    • Attaches a mod to the specified weapon. ".amod" goes between the two
    • Example: To add Bashing to an AA-99 input the following code: 002BF65B.amod000FEA07
  • (WeaponID).rmod(Mod ID)
    • Removes mod from the specified weapon. ".rmod" goes between the two
Weapon mods
Anti-Personnel: +10% damage against humans 000FF442
Bashing: Deals double damage when gun bashing. 000FEA07
Berserker: Does more damage the less armor one has. 000F437E
Cornered: Damage increases as health decreases. 000F428E
Demoralizing: Small chance to demoralize a target. 000FC884
Disassembler: +20% damage against robots. 001625EB
Elemental: Randomly deals Corrosive, Radiation, Poison, and Incendiary damage. 0031C0C5
Explosive: Randomly switches to explosive rounds. 000FA8D6
Extended Magazine: Doubles the base magazine capacity. 000FFA3B
Exterminator: +30% damage against aliens. 0015DD18
Frenzy: Small chance to frenzy a target. 000FC8A4
Furious: Each consecutive hit deals more damage. 000EA117
Handloading: Volatile rounds that are designed to pack a bigger punch, but aren't as stable and can fail on occasion. 000EA0BA
Hitman: +15% damage while aiming. 00122F1C
Incendiary: 10% chance to ignite nearby attackers. 00002983
Incendiary: Randomly deals incendiary damage. 0007D728
Instigating: Deals double damage to targets with full health. 000F2013
Lacerate: Randomly applies a bleed effect to the target. 000FEA49
Med Theft: Chance that humans drop extra Med Packs on death. 000FFA3C
Poison: Randomly deals poison damage and slows the target. 00319AEC
Rapid: +25% increase in attack speed. 000FEA04
Shattering: Break through even the strongest armor. 000F4557
Skip Shot: Every fourth shot fires two projectiles at once. 0031C0C4
Space-Adept: +30% damage while in space, -15% damage while on a planet. 000F7321
Staggering: Small chance to stagger enemies. 000E8D64
Telsa: Rounds will sometimes emit electricity where they land that damages and slows nearby targets. 0031C0C6
Titanium Build: Premium build materials make this weapon light as a feather. 000FFA3D

Return to the Table of Contents.

Ammo IDs

  • player.additem (item ID) (#)
    • Adds an item to your inventory.

The player.additem command is the best one to use for ammo, as it will add the items directly into your inventory. If, for some reason, you need to use the player.placeatme command (below), just know that it will place the ammo as individual bullets around you. You'll spend a lot of time picking up rounds.

  • player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
    • Places an item near your player.
Ammo
.27 Caliber 002B559C
.43 MI Array 002B559A
.43 Ultramag 02B5599
.45 Caliber ACP 002B5598
.50 Caliber Caseless 002B5597
.50 MI Array 002B5596
1.5KV LZR Cartridges 002BAE3F
11MM Caseless 002B5595
12.5MM ST Rivet 002B5594
12G Shotgun Shell 000547A1
15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell 002B4AFC
3KV LZR Cartridge 0000E8EC
40MM XPL 002B5592
6.5MM CT 002B5590
6.5MM MI Array 002B558F
7.5MM Whitehot 002B558E
7.62x39MM 002B558D
7.77MM Caseless 0004AD3E
9x39MM 002B559B
Caseless Shotgun Shell 002B4AFB
Heavy Particle Fuse 002B558A
Light Particle Fuse 002783C7

Return to the Table of Contents.

Spacesuit IDs

  • player.additem (item ID) (#)
    • Adds an item to your inventory.
  • player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
    • Places an item near your player.
Spacesuit IDs
Bounty Hunter Spacesuit 00228570
Constellation Spacesuit 001E2B18
Deep Mining Spacesuit 0005278E
Deep Recon Spacesuit 002265AE
Deepcore Spacesuit 002265AE
Deepseeker Spacesuit 0016D2C4
Deimos Spacesuit 00026BF1
Ecliptic Spacesuit 0022856F
Explorer Spacesuit 002265AF
Gran-Gran' Spacesuit 001F22BB
Ground Crew Spacesuit 002392B5
Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit 00065925
Mantis Spacesuit 00226299
Mark I Spacesuit 0001754D
Mercury Spacesuit 001D0F96
Monster Costume 00225FC9
Navigator Spacesuit 00067C94
Old Earth Spacesuit 0003084E
Operative Suit 18B54A
Peacemaker Spacesuit 0013F97D
Pirate Assault Spacesuit 00066821
Pirate Charger Spacesuit 00066826
Pirate Corsair Spacesuit 00066828
Pirate Sniper Spacesuit 0006682A
Ranger Spacesuit 00227CA0
Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit 0022B8F6
Sentinel's UC Antixeno Spacesuit 0007B2B9
Shocktroop Spacesuit 002265AD
Space Trucker Spacesuit 0021C780
Star Roamer Spacesuit 00004E78
Starborn Spacesuit Astra 0012E187
Starborn Spacesuit Avitus 001CBA52
Starborn Spacesuit Bellum 001CBA4E
Starborn Spacesuit Gravitas 0021C77E
Starborn Spacesuit Locus 001CBA4A
Starborn Spacesuit Locus 2 001CBA49
Starborn Spacesuit Solis 002D7365
Starborn Spacesuit Tempus 002D7346
Starborn Spacesuit Tenebris 001CBA4D
Starborn Spacesuit Venator 0021C77F
SysDef Ace Spacesuit 002AAF44
SysDef Assault Spacesuit 00398104
SysDef Combat Spacesuit 0039810A
SysDef Sec Recon Spacesuit 00398108
SysDef Spacesuit 00398103
Trackers Alliance Spacesuit 00166404
UC Ace Spacesuit 00166410
UC AntiXeno Spacesuit 00206130
UC Combat Spacesuit 00257808
UC Marine Spacesuit 00257805
UC Sec Combat Spacesuit 000EF9B0
UC Sec Recon Spacesuit 000EF9AF
UC Sec Starlaw Spacesuit 000EF9AE
UC Security Spacesuit 000EF9AD
UC Startroop Spacesuit 00257809
UC Urbanwar Spacesuit 0021A86A
UC Vanguard Spacesuit 00248C0F
UC Wardog Spacesuit 0025780A
Va'Ruun Spacesuit 00227CA3

Return to the Table of Contents.

Boost Pack IDs

  • player.additem (item ID) (#)
    • Adds an item to your inventory.
  • player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
    • Places an item near your player.
Boost Pack IDs
Bounty Hunter Seek 001C0F34
Bounty Hunter Stalk 001C0F35
Bounty Hunter Track 001C0F33
Constellation 001E2B19
Cydonia 0003B423
Deep Mining 002EDF1F
Deep Recon 00169F55
Deepcore 000FD333
Deepseeker 0016D15B
Deimos 00026BEF
Deimos Tunnel 00026BF2
Ecliptic 00166407
Explorer 00169F51
Ground Crew 002392B3
High School Backpack 00003A77
Mantis 0016640B
Mark I 0001754E
Mercenary 0016E0B6
Mercury 001D0F95
Navigator 00067C95
Old Earth 0003084C
Peacemaker 0013F97C
Pirate Raiding 00066824
Pirate Survival 00066825
Ranger 001E2AF7
Shocktroop 00169F59
Space Trucker 0016E0BB
Star Roamer 00003E90
SY-920 Pilot 001773BD
SysDef 00398105
SysDef Pilot 002AAF43
Trackers Alliance 00166402
Tunnel Mining 00029C7A
UC Ace Pilot 0016640E
UC AntiXeno Armor Plated (Legendary) 0010A25D
UC AntiXeno Skip Pack 0020612F
UC Marine 00257807
UC Security 000EF9AC
UC Shock Armor 0021A86C
UC Vanguard Pilot 003E3D4F
VA Ruun power pack 0016D3D0

Return to the Table of Contents.

Helmet IDs

  • player.additem (item ID) (#)
    • Adds an item to your inventory.
  • player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
    • Places an item near your player.
Helmets
Black Graviplas Helmet 001466F6
Black Open Graviplas Helmet 001466FA
Bounty Hunter Space Helmet 001C0F32
Broken Constellation Space Helmet 002EDE9C
Brown Graviplas Helmet 001466F7
Constellation Space Helmet 001E2B17
Cydonia Space Helmet 0003B424
Deep Mining Space Helmet 00052792
Deep Recon Space Helmet 00169F54
Deepcore Space Helmet 0006ABFF
Deeseeker Space Helmet 0016D15C
Deimos Space Helmet 00026BF0
Ecliptic Space Helmet 00228829
Explorer Space Helmet 00169F50
First Solider Helmet 0021F3F4
Generdyne Guard Helmet 003CD812
Gran-Gran's Space Helmet 001F22BC
Graviplas Merc Helmet 000781F7
Gray Graviplas Helmet 001466F8
Gray Open Graviplas Helmet 001466FC
Ground Crew Space Helmet 002392B4
Incendiary UC AntiXeno Space Helmet (Legendary) 0010A25E
Mantis Space Helmet 0016640A
Mark I Space Helmet 0001754F
Mercenary Space Helmet 0016E0B5
Mercury Space Helmet 001D0F94
Navigator Space Helmet 00067C93
Neon Security Helmet 001F73EF
Old Earth Space Helmet 0003084D
Open Graviplas Helmet 000781F8
Operative Helmet 0016E0C3
Peacemaker Helmet 0013F97B
Pirate Assault Space Helmet 00066822
Pirate Charge Space Helmet 00066827
Pirate Corsair Space Helmet 00066829
Pirate Sniper Space Helmet 0006682B
Ranger Space Helmet 001E2AC1
Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet (Legendary) 00065926
Ryujin Guard Helmet 0037A34F
Security Guard Helmet 00165718
Shocktrooper Space Helmet 00169F58
Space Trucker Space Helmet 0016E0BD
Star Roamer Space Helmet 00003E8F
SY-920 Space Helmet 002F4B39
SysDef Armored Space Helmet 00398107
SysDef Space Helmet 00398106
System Def Ace Space Helmet 002AAF45
Teal Graviplas Helmet 001466F9
Teal Open Graviplas Helmet 001466FD
Trackers Alliance Space Helmet 00166403
Trident Guard Helmet 0014E44E
UC Ace Pilot Space Helmet 0016640F
UC Armored Space Helmet 0025780B
UC Marine Space Helmet 00257806
UC Sec Spaceriot Helmet 000EF9B2
UC Security Helmet 0025E8D5
UC Security Space Helmet 000EF9B1
UC Urbanwar Space Helmet 0021A86B
UC Vanguard Space Helmet 00248C0E
Va'ruun Space Helmet 0016D3D1

Return to the Table of Contents.

Armor mod IDs

Armor mod IDs
Balanced Boostpack 3E612F
Ballistic Shielding 3AD4D9
Basic Boostpack 3E6131
EM Shielding 3AD4DA
Emergency Aid 34BAA3
Energy Shielding 3AD4DB
Exo Servos 3A83E7
Explosive Shielding F77AA
Extra Capacity 24529A
Gravitic Composites F77B7
Hacker 2C43DA
Hazard Protection 1CAC94
Heavy Shielding F77AF
Medic 34BAA4
Optimized Servos 3A83E1
Oxygen Reserve 50AB3
Pocketed 3A83EA
Power Boostpack 3E6130
Regeneration 34BAA6
Sensor Array 3A83D9
Skip Capacity Boostpack 3E6132
Technician 1336BC
Incendiary: 10% chance to ignite attackers 2983

Return to the Table of Contents.

Clothing IDs

  • player.additem (item ID) (#)
    • Adds an item to your inventory.
  • player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
    • Places an item near your player.
Clothing IDs
Ambassador suit 003E3D51
Argos jacketed jumpsuit 001C84DB
Bayu's corpwear 003E8E7F
Black elbow grease gear 001466EE
Black engineering outfit 001466F2
Black leather jumpsuit 001466EA
Blue collar offwork duds 00246B32
Blue collar offwork hat 00246B30
Blue elbow grease gear 00077814
Blue lab outfit 003A264E
Blue labor jumpsuit 0029E174
Blue UC leather jumpsuit 00077810
Brown elbow grease gear 001466EF
Brown engineering outfit 001466F3
Brown leather jumpsuit 00062EA3
Brown leather jumpsuit 2 001466EB
C.Morgan's suit 003FDBF7
Chunks service uniform 001A8DDD
Clean suit 00235B7D
Corpo boardroom suit 001A4253
Corpo executive suit 00190D0B
Corpo power suit 002265B0
Corpo salary suit 0019F9C1
Corpo sleek suit 002265B1
Cream and blue dress 001F1DCE
Dalton fiennes' suit 00177494
Deputy hat 002BA0E3
Disciples tagwear 002262D3
DJ Headphones 001625DC
DJ Headphones cap 001625DB
ECS Captian actionwear 0017A439
ECS Captian uniform 0017A436
ECS Officer uniform 0017A437
ECS uniform 0017A438
Engineering outfit 00077816
Enhanced service uniform 001A8DE6
Farming hat 00204002
Farming outfit 002262D5
Fashionable suit 00250C86
Faye sengsavahn's outfit 0010799A
Filthy physician uniform 003EC02E
First mercenary outfit 003E5D26
First officer hat 0021113E
First officer outfit 00228826
First soldier outfit 00228825
Fishworker mask 0024EF42
Fishworker splashwear 0024EF40
Fishworker wetwear 0024EF41
Franklin roosevelt's outfit 0021BBF1
Freestar dustwear 00224FE9
Freestar militia hat 0021712A
Freestar militia uniform 00228827
Galbank service uniform 001CB843
Generoyne security uniform 003CD810
Genevieve monohan's suit 00177492
Genghis khan's hat 001D8426
Genghis khan's outfit 002262D2
Genroyne lab outfit 003CD80F
Gray elbow grease gear 001466F0
Gray labor jumpsuit 0029E175
Gray leather jumpsuit 001466EC
Green fashionable suit 002619EF
Hazmat suit 0029AEAE
Ikande's sysdef officer uniform 00108353
Imogene salzo's suit 00177493
Jacketed leatherwear 000788AA
Linden calderi's suit 00177495
Masako imada's outfit 00226298
Matteo khatri's hat 00030B4B
Matteo's outfit 00030B4D
Medic uniform 000028A5
Megacorp executive suit 001A52D1
Mei devine's outfit 002262D1
Miner hard hat outfit 0026D8AA
Miner jacketed jumpsuit 0001D1D9
Miner jumpsuit 0001D1D7
Miner orebreaker outfit 0009B72F
Miner utility outfit 0001D1E7
Naeva's outfit 00225FCA
NASA lab uniform 000C47A0
Navy tan dress 001F1DC9
Neocity corpwear 002266A2
Neon businesswear 002266A3
Neon clublife skirt 001F1DD0
Neon dancer headwear 000C900A
Neon dancer outfit 00225FCC
Neon nightlife jumpsuit 003556E7
Neon nightlife skirt 001F1DCF
Neon security uniform 00225D9E
Neon socialite skirt 00165720
Neuroboost mark I 001A2507
Neuroboost mark II 00100517
Neuroboost mark III 00100518
Neurocom mark I 00100519
Neurocom mark II 0010051A
Neurocom mark III 0010051B
Neurotac mark I 0010051C
Neurotac mark II 0010051D
Neurotac mark III 0010051F
New atlantis sec uniform 0021BBF2
Nightwear 00225DA0
Noel's outfit 00036AFC
NYX's Outfit 0018DE02
Paradiso staff uniform 0002FE70
Patient's clothes 002BC183
Paxton's officer hat 003E5D27
Physician uniform 00226297
Prison scrubs 002491EA
Prisoner outfit 00208E8B
Pryce's suit 001BF2F8
Ranger deputy uniform 0013730B
Ranger duelwear 0022856C
Ranger hat 002BA0E1
Red mile service uniform 001CFA01
Reliant medical uniform 000028A6
Resort wear 00003C4E
Resort wear 2 00003BF6
Resort wear 3 00003C4D
Rokov's officer hat 003EB4B4
Ryujin guard uniform 0037A34E
Ryujin lab outfit 00034110
Ryujin lab worker 001823CC
Ryujin lab worker hood 001823CB
Ryujin R&D outfit 00034114
Sam coe"s outfit 0001D1DE
Sanctum priest headwear 0016571D
Sanctum priest vestment 00225D9F
Sarah morgan's outfit 00055905
Security flightsuit 000CC4D1
Security guard uniform 0021C784
Service industry uniform 0021C783
Shielded lab outfit 000753F4
Shinya voss outfit 0021C782
Ship captian hat 0016E0B9
Ship captian's uniform 0021C781
Space rogue muscle gear 0029080F
Space rogue outfit 0029080E
Space trucker bar duds 002456F2
Space trucker cap 002456F3
Space trucker cargowear 00246B31
Space trucker casualwear 002456F4
Space trucker flannel 002470D2
Space trucker flannel 2 002470D1
Space trucker hat 0029080D
Space trucker haul wrap 002470D0
Space undersuit 00165722
Striker maskwear 002E18F6
Striker streetwear 00064A2E
Suit with lapel pin 00027189
Swimsuit 00002FA4
Syndicate boss suit 0011F3AD
Syndicate capo suit 0011F3A8
Syndicate club suit 0011F3AC
Syndicate pinstripes 0011F3B0
Syndicate thug suit 0011F3A7
Sysdef crew uniform 003329BB
Sysdef formal uniform 003329B4
Sysdef officer uniform 0021C1FB
Sysoef prision scrubs 000D981C
Teal elbow grease gear 001466F1
Teal leather jumpsuit 001466ED
Terrabrew barista uniform 003CF431
Terrabrew uniform 0007F88D
Trade authority uniform 001CB7E7
Trident crew uniform 00164BDD
Trident guard uniform 000DBFDA
Tritek lab outfit 00034111
UC Navy armored fatigues 002C6E7D
UC Navy crew hat 0018E260
UC Navy crew uniform 0021A86E
UC Navy duty fatigues 003E3ACF
UC Navy fatigues 002C6E7F
UC Navy hat 002C6E7E
UC Navy officer uniform 0021A86D
UC Navy recon fatigues 003E3AD1
UC Security uniform 0025E8D4
UC Sysdef crew hat 003329BC
Ularu's suit 003B2A81
Utility flightsuit 00251F56
Vangurad officer uniform 003CAF7E
Xenofresh clean suit 0004008C
Xenofresh tech outfit 001466FF
Yellow labor jumpsuit 0029E173

Return to the Table of Contents.

Resource IDs

There are a lot of resources, materials, and components in the game. You'll find them all together in the following table.

  • player.additem (item ID) (#)
    • Adds an item to your inventory.
  • player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
    • Places an item near your player.
Resources ID
Adaptive Frame 00246b6a
Adhesive 000055b1
Aldumite Drilling Rig 00202f5a
Alien Genetic Material 000C1F57
Alkanes 00005570
Aluminum 0000557d
Amino Acids 000055cd
Analgesic -
Antibiotics 002f4436
Antimicrobial 000055ab
Antimony 0000557b
Argon 00005588
Aromatic 000055b8
Aurora 002c5884
Austinitic Manifold 00246b7c
Battlestim 002a5024
Benzene 00005585
Beryllium 000057d9
Biosuppressant 000055b2
Black Hole Heart 00122ea8
Caelumite 000788d6
Caesium 000057df
Carboxylic Acids 00005586
Clorine 0000557c
Chlorosilanes 0000557e
Cobalt 00005575
Comm Relay 00246b64
Control Rod 00246b7b
Copper 00005576
Cosmetic 000055a8
CQB-X 0029a85e
Drilling Rig 0020a02f
Dwarf Star Heart 00122eb6
Dysprosium 00005569
Emergency Kit 002a9de8
Europium 00000570
Fiber 000055af
Fiber Root 00260df0
Fiber Tissue 0024f5c3
Flourine 00005577
Gold 00005579
Heart+ 0029cad9
Hallucinogen 0029F405
Helium-3 0000558e
High-Tensile Spidroin 000055aa
Hippolyta 002c5883
Hypercatalyst 0029f40d
Immunostimulant 000055b3
Indicite 0004ba37
Indicite Wafer 00203eb4
Infantry Alpha 0029a85c
Ionic Liquids 0000557a
Iridium 0000558a
Iron 0000556e
Isocentered Magnet 00246b77
Isotopic Coolant 00246b76
Lead 00005568
Lithium 0000557f
Lubricant 000055ba
Luxury Textile 0000559e
Mag Pressure Tank 00246b70
Membrane 000055b0
Mercury 0027c4a1
Metabolic Agent 0029f3fc
Microsecond Regulator 00246b5f
Molecular Sieve 00246b75
Monopropellant 00246b74
Neodymium 00005580
Neon 00005587
Nickel 00005572
Nuclear Fuel Rod 00246b79
Nutrient 000777fd
Ornamental Material -
Palladium 00005574
Paramagnon Conductor 00246B73
Pigment 0029f400
Platinum 00005573
Plutonium 0000558c
Polymer 000055a6
Polytextile 00246b72
Positron Battery 00246b71
Power Circuit 00246b5c
Reactive Gauge 00246b6f
Rothicite 000028df
Rothicite Magnet 00203EB2
Sealant 000055cc
Sedative 000055ad
Semimetal Wafer 00246B6D
Silver 0000556a
Solvent 000055ce
Spice 000055ac
Squall 002A9DE7
Sterile Nanotubes 00246B6C
Stimulant 000055ae
Structual Hide 00261275
Structual Material 000055b9
Subgiant Heart 00122eb1
Substrate Molecule Sieve 00202782
Supercooled Magnet 00246B69
Synapse Alpha 002C5880
Tantalum 0000556f
Tasine Superconductor 00203EAF
Tau Grade Rheostat 00246b68
Tetrafluorides -
Titanium 0000556d
Toxin 000055cb
Trauma Pack 0029A847
Tungsten 0000556b
Uranium 00005589
Vanadium 0000558b
Veryl 00005DEE
Veryl-Treated Manifold 00203EB0
Vytinium Fuel Rod 00203EB3
Water 00005591
Whiteout 00143CB2
Xenon 000057dd
Ytterbium 00005571
Zero Wire 00246b65
Zero-G Gimbal 00246B66

Return to the Table of Contents.

Aid Item IDs

Never run out of the valuable healing materials! Remember to use the player.additem command to add it to your inventory. Using the other command will spawn the items around you and you'll need to pick them up manully.

  • player.additem (item ID) (#)
    • Adds an item to your inventory.
  • player.placeatme (item ID) (#)
    • Places an item near your player.
Aid Item IDs
Addichrone 0029A851
AddiJack 001F3E85
Alien Genetic Material 000C1F57
Alien Jerky 002C7C0C
Amp 0029A856
Analgesic Poultice -
Antibiotic Cocktail 0003D3A9
Antibiotic Injector 0003D3AF
Antibiotic Paste 299590
Antibiotics 002F4436
Aurora 002C5884
Bandages 002F4459
Battlestim 002A5024
BattleUp 001F3E87
Black Hole Heart 00122EA8
Boosted Injector 0003D3AC
Boudicca 0029959F
CQB-X 0029A85E
Dwarf Star Heart 122EB6
Emergency Kit 002A9DE8
Frostwolf 002C5885
Giant Heart 0029959A
Heal Gel 0003D3AB
Heal Paste 002F445C
Heart+ 0029CAD9
Hippolyta 002C5883
Hypergiant Heart 00122E9C
Immobilizer 002F445B
Infantry Alpha 0029A85C
Infused Bandages 0003D3B0
Injector -
Junk Flush 00143CB1
Kefir 002C7213
Med Pack ABF9
Neurajack -
O2 Shot 001F3E84
Panacea -
Panopticon 002A5025
Paramour 002C5881
Penicillin X 0029A84F
Pick-Me-Up 00255DCB
Reconstim 0029A855
Red Trench 002C587F
RedAMP 001F3E86
Repairing Immobilzer -
S.T.E.V.E. 00139E4B
Snake Oil 0029A850
Squall 002A9DE7
Subgiant Heart 00122EB1
Supermassive Heart -
Synapse Alpha 002C5880
Trauma Pack 0029A847
Unprocessed Aurora 000C8721
Whiteout 00143CB2
Zipper Bandages 0003D3AA

Return to the Table of Contents.

Debug console commands

Though not ones you’ll find yourself using often, it’s always worth noting the various debug commands available to you.

Debug console commands
ShowHighMaxHeights (shmh) Shows or hides the high res max height data.
EnableStoryManagerLogging Enable story manager logging.
DumpPapyrusStacks (dps) Dumps all Papyrus stack information the log.
DumpPapyrusTimers Dumps all Papyrus timer registrations to the log.
DumpPapyrusLOSEvents Dumps all Papyrus LOS event registrations to the log.
DumpPapyrusDistanceEvents Dumps all Papyrus distance event registrations to the log.
DumpPapyrusPersistenceInfo (dppi) Dumps everything in Papyrus persisting the reference called on, or passed.
DumpPapyrusEventRegistrations Dumps all Papyrus event registrations for the specified object (and script).
StartPapyrusScriptProfile (StartPSP) Starts profiling a Papyrus script.
StopPapyrusScriptProfile (StopPSP) Stops profiling a Papyrus script.
StartPapyrusFormProfile (StartPFP) Starts profiling Papyrus scripts on a form.
StopPapyrusFormProfile (StopPFP) Stops profiling Papyrus scripts on a form.
StartPapyrusStackRootProfile Starts profiling all Papyrus stacks starting at a script.
StopPapyrusStackRootProfile Stops profiling all Papyrusstacks starting at a script.
TogglePapyrusGlobalProfiler (TPGP) Toggles Papyrus global profiling on and off (profiles everything)
Reload () Reloads the specified Papyrus script.
CallFunction Calls a papyrus function on the targeted ref. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
CallQuestFunction (cqf) Calls a papyrus function on a quest. Second parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
CallGlobalFunction (cgf) Calls a global papyrus function. First parameter is the function, the rest are parameters.
RunCompaction Run a pass of compaction if possible.
ToggleImmortalMode Toggle Immortal mode (health/stamina/magicka can decrease but never go to zero).
SetSubgraphToDebug Subgraph To Debug.
EnableRumble Enables / Disables rumble.
ToggleNavmeshInfo Toggle a view mode similar to the map camera and displays navmesh infos.
PlaySyncAnim Play Sync Anim.
SetFormKnown Sets the known flag on a form.
SetDebugQuest Sets the quest to be the only one startable from its event type.
SetQuestAliasLogging Turns alias logging on/off for a quest.
SetRace Sets the passed in actor's race.
FindForm (find) Find a form.
PrintQuestSceneInfo Prints to the Quest Inf file the current state of scenes.
IsInvulnerable Is the actor invulnerable?
CollisionMesh Toggle Mesh Collision Info
IsolateRendering Enable isolated rendering for selected object.
ToggleWaterCurrentGeometry Displays or hides water current geometry.
PerformAction Performs the specified action on the selected actor.
StartTrackPlayerDoors Starts tracking palyer-activiated teleport doors.
StopTrackPlayerDoors Stops tracking player-activated teleport doors.
CheckPlayerDoors Compares the Tracked Player path with the quest target path.
SetInChargen Toggles aspects of Chargen Mode on/off [savingDisabled] [waitingDisabled][activationMessageDisabled]
ForceReset Force the game to run a full reset.
ForceCloseFiles Close masterfile and plugins. Useful for letting CreationKit save to a plugin that is also loaded in-game. See also HotLoadPlugin. [Caution: Use at own risk! Gameplay and new savegames may be unstable.]
HotLoadPlugin (HLP) Load or reload the named plugin. Useful for getting changes without restarting. See also ForceCloseFiles. [Caution: Use at own risk! Modified running quests will be stopped (and restarted if possible). Gameplay and new savegames may be unstable.]
GenerateBendableSpline (Spline) Generate a bendable spline geometry instance.
TestAim Test an actor's aim.
TestLook Test an actor's looking.
PushCamera Push camera to editor.
MoveToEditorCamera Move to the editor camera.
MoveToEditorSelection Move to the editor selection.
PlaceFurnitureTester (PFT) Place actor, who will use the selected furniture. Can specify actor type via optional parameter.
DumpConditionsFunctions Output the current counters for condition function calls.
ReloadAnimationGraphs Reload the currently loaded animation graphs.
ToggleWeaponOverlay Toggle the weapon overlay.
ForceDetect Forces the selected actor to detect the specified actor.
ChangeAnimArchetype (caa) Change the selected actor's anim archetype.
ChangeAnimFlavor Change the selected actor's animal flavor.
SetAngryWithPlayer Set the angry with player flag.
ForceRepath Force the actor to repath.
ForcePathFailure Force the actor's path to fail.
DumpFormList Dump the contens of given formlist to the console output.
TraceAnimationEvents Trace an actor's animation events.
ShowMods Show all property mods on an object.
DumpInputEnableLayers Dumps all currently used input enable layers to the console.
AttachMod Attach a mod to an object.
RemoveMod Remove a mod from an object.
SpawnTemplatedObject Spawn a ref to a templated object.[object, ilevel, pkeyword1, pkeyword2]
ResetInputEnableLayer Resets all control disables on a specific input enable layer.
ForceEnablePlayerControls (fepc) Force-enables the player's controls, regardless of layers, see EnablePlayerControls.
ResetForceEnabledPlayerControls Resets all force-enabled player controls.
GetActorRefOwner Prints the owner of the currently selected reference.
SetActorRefOwner (saro) Sets ownership of the currently selected reference to the specified actor (or if not actor is specified, to the player).
HasActorRefOwner (haro) Returns 1 if the currently selected reference has an owner, or 0 otherwise.
SetOutfit Change the default outfit for the actor.
PassTime Passes the given number of hours asif the player were sleeping.
LinkLocations Links two locations under the given keyword.
ShowLinkedLocations Outputs all locations linked to the given one under the given keyword.
SetLinkedRef Links the current ref to the given one under the given keyword.
ResetContainer Resets the currently selected container, or if you specify "1", then it'll reset all containers.
SetSceneForDebug Sets the current debug scene.
PreloadExterior Preloads the exterior data for the currently selected ref.
TestPath Debug function to test a path.
ToggleControlsOverly Toggle Controls Overlay
Refresh Rebug function to refresh a reference.
DynamicResolution Change the dynamic resolution settings.
TestLoadingMenu Debug function to open/close the Loading menu in the Loading thread.
RecalcInstanceData Debug function recalc instance data for the selected ref or all loaded refs if nothing is selected.
ToggleReferencePose Roggles forcing an animgraph for the selected actor to be in the reference pose. May specify "target" or "rig" as well.
SetPersistLocation Debug function to set the persist loc on reference.
SetLocationRefType Debug function to set the loc ref type for a location on a reference.
ShowLocData Debug function to dump data about a location.
ReserveLoc Debug function to reserve a location so it can't be used for most aliases.
UpdateAwakeSound (UAS) Update the selected actor's currentl conscious loop.
SetHarvested Mark the current reference as Harvested or not.
PauseScene Pause or unpause the specified scene.
SpawnDupe Make a duplicate ref of the selected ref.
DisableDistantReferences Disable references more than a certain distance from the selected ref.
FireAssert Fire an assert (with text passed, if available).
ForcePersistent Force a reference to become persistent.
PlayActionCamera (pac) Play this action camera on the reference with target reference.
StopActionCamera Stop the action camera.
ChangeStance Change the actor's stance.
AuditionWwiseEvent Set of commands for auditioning Wwise events.
AuditionReverbForm (arf) Force a given Reverb form to be active.
SetWwiseState (sws) Sets a global Wwise State
BuildAnimationData (bad) Build the animation data for the actor.
SwitchSkeleton Toggles between standard and chargen skeletons for an actor.
GetHelloorGreeting () Prints out the info id for actiors hello/greeting to actor param. One of these should be the player.
SetBoneTintRegion Add bone tint data to an object's 3d given a region ID (integer) of that object.
SendDialogueEvent Sends a dialogue event for the selected and target actor.
SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysSucceed () player will always succeed at speech challenge.
SetForceSpeechChallengeAlwaysFail () player will always fail at speech challenge.
RunMaterialsAnalysis (rma) Compares the materials of the selected reference.
CaptureMessages () Captures DebugString, USER1 and USER2 messages using a Message Event Listener and sends the outout to CaptureMessage.Iua
ToggleTrijuice Toggles Trijuicing in the renderer (may slightly degrade texture filtering quality in exchange for improved performance).
SetPresentThreshold (spt) Set percentage (0-100) of scanlines covered before swap threshold is hit: default 0 (always swap)
LinkFullAccount Link full Bnet account to game-account: (username) (password)
IsLoggedIn (isonline) Is the player logged in to Bethesda.net?
GetLegalDocs (getlegaldocs) Retrieves a list of all required legal documents.
AcceptLegalDoc Accepts a legal document based on its ID: acceptlegaldoc (id)
GetDataAttachment Prints data from Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: getattachment (type) (id)
DeleteDataAttachment Deletes a Bethesda.net Profile Data Attachment: deleteattachment (type) (id)
UploadCharacterData Uploads character data playload as bnet Profile Data Attachment.
GetAttachmentLeaderboard (getattachmentleaderboard) Gets attachment leaderboard page: getattachmentleaderboard (attachment type) (leaderboard type)
LoadUnitedData Gets character data from leadersboard and caches it.
MakeUnityNPC Updates NPC with data from unity cache.
SetVolumetricLighting Parameters (vl) Set volumetric lighting parameters.
StartWorkshop (workshop) Enter Workshop mode if the player is within the buildable area of a Workshop.
ToggleVBlankOptim Toggles VBlank optim
AddKeyword Add the given keyword to the reference
RemoveKeyword Remove the given keyword on the reference.
SetAmbientParticlesEnabled Enables(1)/disables(0) ambient particles.
RemoveOutposts () Removes the given Outpost and all built items.
SetESRAMSetup Force specific ESRAM setup (-1 for automatic setup).
CallStackTraceDepth Set the callstack depth when tracing it.
CommandedActivated Commands selected actor to use a reference.
EnableGalaxyMode Enables/Disables galaxy mode.
ToggleStarFieldDebug Toggles the StarField debug on or off.
SetStarFieldCoordinateScale () Sets the StarField coordinate scale.
SetStarSystemScale (sss) Sets the star system scale.
MoveToPlanet If target player ship, move to or give path to pilot to (target) (1 to do full jump sequence).
SetOrbitSpeedScale Sets global orbit speed scale.
InstanceNamingRules Export instance naming rule data to file INRExport.txt.
GetOrbisModInfo Prints info relating to Orbis mod game data files.
ToggleSceneDebug Show debug state for scene.
SetFarClip Set far clip value. (-1 to clear override)
ToggleOverdraw Toggle overdraw
RecordScene Capture screen shots of scene. (Scene EditorID, [FPS 60 default])
LandOnPlanet (lop) Land on a planet. (lop )
TakeOffToSpace Take off to space.
PreviewBodyResources (pbr) Previews resources for a planet.
SendAffinityEvent (AffinityEvent [ObjRef]) Run an affinity event on an optional object reference.
AddPower AddPower (part) #
RemovePower RemovePower (part) #
MatlockCapture Force matlock to realize a capture.
ToggleSnapNodeMarkers Toggle snap node markers.
SetVoiceType Set an override voice type on an actor.
AddWorldSpaceToPlanet Adds a world space to a planet.
DebugDataProvider Set the name of the UI Data Provider we want to debug.
LoadAll3D Load all queued 3D.
PrintAllMenus (pam) Print all active menus.
PrintAllInputContext (paic) Print the input context stack.
AddPlotToBody (AddPlot) Plot a route to this body.
ReloadFaceData Reload face data.
SetGravityScale Sets gravity scale on a ref's parent cell.
PreviewBlock PreviewBlock (blockname) (biome).
ExportTerrainTextures Export terrain textures.
ExportTerrainGrids Export terrain grids.
ExportTerrainHeightMap Export terrain height map.
ExportTerrainSplatMap Explort terrain splat map.
ExportTerrainMaterialIndexMap Export terrain material index map.
ExportTerrainFiles Export terrain files.
UpdateTerrainClipmaps Refresh Terrain Clipmaps.
ToggleDebugCamera Toggle debug camera (mode name)
CyclePrevDebugCamera Cycle to previous debug camera.
CycleNextDebugCamera Cycle to next debug camera.
ToggleDebugCameraControls Toggle debug camera controls.
SetImGuiWindowFunction (siw) Activate an ImGui window.
InvokeUIEvent Invokes a ui > c++ event.
HotReloadUI Hot Reloads the User Interface SWFs.
SetPosRelativeToRef Script function to set the position of the picked ref relatively to another ref (defaulted to the player).
FaceRef Make a ref face towards another ref (defaulted to the player), with an extra angle offset.
SetWorkshopItem Set the Workshop menu's Node Cursor to the currently selected reference, if any.
GenerateNavMesh Generates nav-mesh on the current cell.
LandOnPlanetAnimated Land players spaceship with animation.
startNewGame Command to trigger new game on main menu without UI.
ForcedBleedout Force an actor to enter bleedout.
ForceConditionFormTrue Force a condition form to true. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1.
ForceConditionFormFalse Force a condition form to false. args: FromID, (enable)0/1, (permanent)0/1.
LandOnPlanetBiome Land on a planet's biome. (lopb (planetname) (biome index) [(centered)0/1])
LandOnPlanetMarker Land at a marker on the current planet.
TestAllPlanets TestPlanets
ClearLinkedRef Clear a linked reference.
SetLocalTime Sets the local time on the current planet, optionally updating the galaxy sim.
ReloadMaterials Reloads all materials.
PlacementOnCell Test overlay placement on a cell. (poc (cellindex.x)(xellindex.y))
ToggleWorkshopFlyCam Toggle workshop flycam.
CheckBiomeMarker Finds uses in the loaded area of the given biome marker.
TestBiomePlanet (tbp) Creates a full planet set to use the given biome exclusively and puts the player there.
PreviewPattern PreviewPattern (patternname)(biome)
SetHavokDynamic Set reference motion to dynamic with optional mass in kg.
SetHavokKinematic Set reference motion to kinematic.
SetHavokActive Set reference havok activity.
SetHavokLOD Set reference collision lod.
SetHavokLinearVelocity Set reference linear velocity.
SetHavokAngularVelocity Set reference angular velocity.
SetHavokCollisionLayer Set havok collision layer.
SetHavokRagdollFriction Set havok ragdoll friction.
SetHavokParam Set havok param.
ShowHavokRagdollValues Show havok ragdoll values.
StartHavokPartTest Start/reset havok particles test.
StopHavokPartTest Stop havok particles test.
HavokVDBCapture Havok VDB Capture
HavokWorldStep (hkstep) Toggle BhkWorld Havok Step Info
SetOrientation Set reference orientation
ToggleDebugText3D Toggle in game debug text.
ToggleBioOverlay Toggle the BI Overlay.
ToggleMetricViewer Spawn Metric Viewer
PrintMessage Print a message to the screen (print (message) (time) (clear previous messages flag))
AddDebugTest Add debug text to a reference (AddDebugText (debug text) (size) (color) (background color) (border color) (offsetX) (offsetY) (offsetZ) (pinned flag)
DisableActorPackage Disable or enable an actor's package (DisableActorPackage (0/1))
StopBatchFile Stop a running batchfile.
CenterOnSpaceCell Move to the specified space cell, optionally specify a ship.
DependencyGraphDump Dump Dependency Graph.
ToggleExperimentalShaders Toggles experimental shaders on/off.
SetTestPlanetAndBiome Sets a test planet and biome for interior testing with biome markers. (stpb [planetname] [biome form | biome index])

Return to the Table of Contents.

Much of these Starfield console commands comes courtesy of various sources including previous Bethesda games (Fallout, Skyrim, etc), Reddit user pwn3dbyth3noob, PCGamer, IGN's community-created list, and game8. We'll continue to update it with any additional commands we discover so that it's all in one neat place for you to use. Take a moment to look over our Starfield Strategy Guide for more help with everything to do in the game!

Shack Staff stories are a collective effort with multiple staff members contributing. Many of our lists often involve entires from several editors, and our weekly Shack Chat is something we all contribute to as a group. 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola