Where to buy a Scan Jammer - Starfield

A Scan Jammer is a great way to increase your odds of smuggling Contraband in Starfield.
Bill Lavoy
1

A Scan Jammer is an essential piece of equipment for anyone who is serious about smuggling Contraband in Starfield. While these can be found on ships you commandeer, I’m going to show you exactly where to buy one so that you can build your own smuggling ship in the early hours of your playthrough.

Where to buy a Scan Jammer

A Scan Jammer shown in the Ship Builder screen of Starfield
You can buy a Scan Jammer from the Ship Services Technician at the Red Mile.

You can buy a Scan Jammer from Lon Anderssen at the Red Mile, located on the planet Porrima III in the Porrima system. Speak to Lon and tell him “I’d like to view and modify my ships.” From here, choose the Ship Builder option, then the Add option. Browse through the categories until you find Equipment. This is where you can buy a Scan Jammer, but keep in mind they are not all built the same. A low-level Scan Jammer will give you an additional 10 percent chance to evade a cargo scan, and a higher-level Scan Jammer can up this to 50 percent but may require certain skills to be unlocked before you can purchase it.

It’s important to note that a Scan Jammer should be paired with a Shielded Cargo Hold, and that you’d be wise to study how to smuggle Contraband and even where to sell your Contraband before you begin. There are a lot of ins and outs to dealing with sketchy cargo in Starfield, and not knowing how things work could be a costly endeavor. My worst failed attempt at smuggling cost me a cool 50,000 Credits when the dust had settled. Don’t be like me.

Now that you know where to buy a Scan Jammer, it’s time for you to take a closer look at our Starfield Strategy Guide. We’ve been hard at work figuring out the greatest mysteries the stars have to offer so that you can make the most out of your journey.

