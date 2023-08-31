Open the Master lock at the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost - Starfield If you found a locked cage in Starfield's first mission, here's how we opened it and what's inside.

Starfield wastes no time in teasing you with things you can’t have, showing players a locked cage with a chest inside during the One Small Step mission, the very first mission in Starfield. In fact, players will find this locked door at the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost within about 15 minutes of starting.

Argos Extractors Mining Outpost locke door

Not a bad little weapon, but you'll need Security Rank 2 to unlock Master-level locks.

This Master lock is found in the first mission at the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost located on a moon named Vectera in the Narion system. The mission is called One Small Step, and the locked cage can be found while doing a little exploring just after you create your character. Unfortunately, there’s no legitimate way to open this door in your current state. Master level locks require you to have the Security Rank 3 skill, which will take some time and gameplay to acquire. The good news is that you can come back and open this up later, and here’s how:

Travel to the Narion system

Travel to the Vectera moon

Land at the Argos Extractors Mining Outpost

Head inside the building on the left

Go straight until you’re in the room with the locked cage

Use a Digipick to open the door

The big chest behind the Master locked door that has been teasing you will have several very valuable items in it. First, there’s the Rapid Ripshank, an Epic Melee weapon with the Exterminator and Rapid perks. The Exterminator perk does 30 percent extra damage against aliens, and the Rapid perk gives this weapon a 25 percent increased attack speed. Furthermore, the chest will have 3,750 Credits, and a few resources for you to collect.

It should be noted that this door can be unlocked through other means, such as console commands on PC. However, there’s no way to open it early if you’re playing on Xbox Series X/S, so you’ll have to acquire the necessary perks and come back. Of course, this is the same situation you found yourself in during Fallout 4 while leaving Vault 111, so it’s a very Bethesda thing to taunt players this way.

Now that you know how to open the Master locked door in the One Small Step mission, be sure to check out our Starfield Strategy Guide for more help with all the locked doors in all the systems.