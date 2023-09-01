How to rename weapons - Starfield If you'd rather personalize your guns, you can rename your weapons in Starfield.

Weapons names in Starfield can get a little bit out of control. The default names can be unique and descriptive, but they often lack the simplicity to allow you to identify your favorite weapons at a glance. In this guide, I’ll explain how you can rename your weapons to whatever you’d like in Starfield.

How to rename your weapons

You can rename your weapons at a Weapons Workbench in Starfield.

To rename your weapons in Starfield you must find a Weapon Workbench. When you use the workbench, you’ll see a full list of weapons in your inventory. Simply highlight the weapon you want to rename, then choose the Rename option listed in the bottom right corner of the screen. This will bring up a text box where you can type in the new name for your weapon.

It should be noted that you can only access items in your character’s inventory while you’re using the Weapon Workbench. You will not see any weapons stored on your ship, or within the storage of your outposts. If you want to change the name of your weapon, you must be carrying it on your character. Once you’ve renamed it, feel free to store it anywhere you like, and it will retain the name you’ve given it.

The benefit of renaming your weapons is to keep track of your favorites. Your inventory can get quite full of weapons as you explore and loot your way through Starfield. Renaming your guns (in addition to favoriting them), will help to keep the ones you want to keep separate from the ones you’re picking up to sell to traders.

Now that you know how to change the name of your weapons, be sure to check out our Starfield Strategy Guide for more help with all of your questions as you make your way through the systems.