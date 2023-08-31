PC keybindings & controls - Starfield Learn all the PC inputs, keybindings, and controller buttons for Starfield including hidden controls like picking up items and free-aim.

Starfield has arrived and before you set about exploring the universe, you’ll need to learn the controls. There are a ton of button inputs for Starfield, with PC players especially having a lot of options when it comes the various creative systems in the game. Below you’ll find all of the PC keybindings and controller buttons for Starfield as shown in-game as well as some extras we’ve found.

PC keybindings & controls – Starfield

Each of the following tables includes the Action you will perform, the button or input on PC, and the controller button on Xbox. Players are able to change the Starfield controls via the Bindings button in the Settings.

Main Gameplay Action PC Xbox Forward W Left Stick Up Backward S Left Stick Down Strafe Left A Left Stick Left Strafe Right D Left Stick Right Primary Attack Mouse1 Right Trigger Secondary Attack Mouse2 Left Trigger Melee V Click Right Stick Throw Grenade G Right Bumper Activate E A Pick up and move item Hold E Hold A Reload/Shield Weapon R X Power Z Left Bumper Right Bumper Hand Scanner/Flashlight F Left Bumper Open Data Menu Tab Menu Button Toggle POV Mouse3 View Button Free-aim (on foot) Hold Mouse3 Hold View Button Camera Zoom In MouseWheelUp - Camera Zoom Out MouseWheelDown - Jump Space Y Sprint Left Shift Click Left Stick Sneak Left Ctrl B Quick-Key Up - D-pad Up Quick-Key Down - D-pad Down Quick-Key Left - D-pad Left Quicky-Key Right - D-pad Right Hold to Run - - Toggle Always-Run Caps Lock - Auto-Move Numlock - Open Quick-Keys Q - Quick-Key 1 1 - Quick-Key 2 2 - Quick-Key 3 3 - Quick-Key 4 4 - Quick-Key 5 5 - Quick-Key 6 6 - Quick-Key 7 7 - Quick-Key 8 8 - Quick-Key 9 9 - Quick-Key 10 0 - Quick-Key 11 [ - Quick-Key 12 ] - Quick-Save F5 - Quick-Load F9 - Pause Esc Quick-Skills P - Quick-Inventory I - Quick-Mission L - Quick-Map M - Quick-Ship H - Quick-Powers K -

Spaceship (Flight) Action PC Xbox Fire Boosters L Shift Click Left Stick Switch Flight Modes Space Right Bumper Toggle POV Q or Mouse3 View Button Free-aim (in cockpit) Hold Q or Hold Mouse3 + move mouse Hold View + Move aim Fire Weapon 0 Mouse1 Right Trigger Fire Weapon 1 Mouse 2 Left Trigger Fire Weapon 2 G Y Ship Action 1 R X Select Target E A Increase System Power Up D-pad Up Decrease System Power Down D-pad Down Previous System Left D-pad Left Next System Right D-pad Right Open Scanner F Left Bumper Repair O Click Right Stick Ship Alternate Control Hold Left Alt - Cancel Esc B

Spaceship (Docked/Grounded) Action PC Xbox Undock/Take-Off Ship Space Y Get Up E B Exit Ship From Cockpit X X Zoom Camera In Mouse1 Left Trigger Zoom Camera Out Mouse2 Right Trigger

Menu Navigation Action PC Xbox Accept E or Enter A Cancel Tab or Esc B Up Up or W D-pad Up Down Down or S D-pad Down Left Left or A D-pad Left Right Right or D D-pad Right Previous Tab Q Left Bumper Next Tab Tab or Esc Right Bumper UI Action 1 R X UI Action 2 B Y UI Action 3 V View Button UI Action 4 Z Click Left Stick UI Action 5 X Click Right Stick Rotate Model Mouse2 - Zoom Model In MouseWheelUp Right Trigger Zoom Model Out MouseWheelDown Left Trigger

Quick Container Action PC Xbox Up MouseWheelUp D-pad Up Down MouseWheelDown D-pad Down Take Item E A Open Transfer Menu R X Perk Action 1 Space Y Perk Action 2 Left Ctrl B

Outpost Action PC Xbox Build/Craft/Edit E A Cancel Esc B Up Up or MouseWheelUp D-pad Up Down Down or MouseWheelDown D-pad Down Previous Variant Q or Left D-pad Left Next Variant T or Right D-pad Right Rotate Object Left Mouse1 Left Trigger Rotate Object Right/Create Connection Mouse2 Right Trigger Delete/Replace Object R X Change Color/Previous Category Z Left Bumper Repair Object/Next Category C Right Bumper Toggle View V or Mouse3 View Button Change Mode Tab -

Terminal Action PC Xbox Switch View Q X Left - Left Bumper Right - Right Bumper

Photo Mode Action PC Xbox Snapshot Space A Exit Esc B Reset Settings V View Button Toggle UI T Y Next Mode R X Move Camera Up Mouse2 Right Trigger Move Camera Dowwn Mouse1 Left Trigger Previous Category Q Left Bumper Next Category Esc Right Bumper Up Up D-pad Up Down Down D-pad Down Left Left D-pad Left Right Right D-pad Right Toggle Headtracking X Click Right Stick Toggle Helmet Z Click Left Stick

Security Action PC Xbox Rotate Left A or MouseWheelUp D-pad Left Rotate Right D or MouseWheelDown D-pad Right Cancel Pick R or Mouse2 X Eliminate Unused Keys X Click Right Stick

Scope Action PC Xbox Steady Left Shift Click Left Stick

Data Menu Action PC Xbox Open Pause Menu F1 -

Starmap Action PC Xbox Open Mission Menu L View Button Show Me V Y Zoom In MouseWheelUp Right Trigger Zoom Out MouseWheelDown Left Trigger Surface Map G Right Bumper Set Route Destination X X Open Resource View R Left Bumper Pan Up W or Up D-pad Up Pan Down S or Down D-pad Down Pan Left A or Left D-pad Left Pan Right D or Right D-pad Right

Starmap (System Inspect) Action PC Xbox Reset Camera Q Click Right Stick

Surface Map Action PC Xbox Fast Travel to Ship R Y

Spaceship Editor Action PC Xbox Rotate Mouse2 - Pan Mouse3 - Pan Up W or Up - Pan Left A or Left - Pan Down S or Down - Pan Right D or Right - Floor Up R - Floor Down F - Zoom In MouseWheelUp - Zoom Out MouseWheelDown - Options Left Ctrl -

Shipbuilder (Empty) Action PC Xbox Delete Delete or Backspace - Undo Z - Redo Y - Add G - Edit Space - Select Mouse1 - Exit Tab or Esc - Flight Check C - Color J -

Shipbuilder (Add) Action PC Xbox Flip Piece Z - Change Piece G - Pervious Variant Left - Next Variant Right - Previous Category Q - Next Category T - Up W or Up - Down S or Down -

Shipbuilder (Edit) Action PC Xbox Accept Space or Enter - Select Piece Mouse1 - Flip Piece Z - Previous Variant Left - Next Variant Right - Delete Piece Delete or Backspace -

Shipbuilder (Color) Action PC Xbox Accept Enter A Previous Color Q Left Bumper Next Color T Right Bumper Next Control S or Down D-pad Down Previous Control W or Up D-pad Up Next Value D or Right D-pad Right Previous Value A or Left D-pad Left Defeault X X

Shipbuilder (Flight Check) Action PC Xbox Accept - A Cancel Esc or C B Rename G X Exit E Menu Button Previous Category Q Left Bumper Next Category T Right Bumper

Shipbuilder (Exit Confirm) Action PC Xbox Accept Enter or Space A Exit X X

Shipbuilder (Selection) Action PC Xbox Edit Space - Undo Z - Redo Y - Add G - Delete Delete or Backspace - Select Mouse1 - Color J -

Shipbuilder (Upgrade) Action PC Xbox Accept Enter A Exit Tab or Esc B Previous Category A or Left Left Bumper Next Category D or Right Right Bumper Zoom In MouseWheelUp Right Trigger Zoom Out MouseWheelDown Left Trigger Up W or Up - Down S or Down -

Ship Info Action PC Xbox Rotate Mouse2 - Repair R A Remove Delete Click Left Stick Cargo Hold F X Crew C Y Previous Ship Q Left Bumper Next Ship T Right Bumper Exit Tab or Esc B Inspect X Click Right Stick Home Ship H Menu Button Register Ship G View Button

Ship Info Transaction Action PC Xbox Switch Category R - Ship Transaction Enter or Space - Exit Tab or Esc -

Ship Info Modification Action PC Xbox Upgrade Ship E - Open Ship Builder B - Exit Tab or Esc -

Ship Builder Action PC Xbox Floor Up - D-pad Up Floor Down - D-pad Down Right Shoulder - Right Bumper Left Shoulder - Left Bumper Add/Edit/Confirm - A Cancel - B Delete - Xbox Duplicate/Flip - Y Undo/Previous Variant - D-pad Left Redo/Next Variant - D-pad Right Flight Check - Menu Button Color - Click Left Stick

With how big Starfield is, it should be no surprise that there are a lot of PC keybindings and controller buttons to learn. It will take some practice, especially you learn more about shipbuilding and constructing an outpost, but you can always refer back to this guide for help. Be sure to check out our Starfield Strategy Guide for additional information to help you across the universe.