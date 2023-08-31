PC keybindings & controls - Starfield
Learn all the PC inputs, keybindings, and controller buttons for Starfield including hidden controls like picking up items and free-aim.
Starfield has arrived and before you set about exploring the universe, you’ll need to learn the controls. There are a ton of button inputs for Starfield, with PC players especially having a lot of options when it comes the various creative systems in the game. Below you’ll find all of the PC keybindings and controller buttons for Starfield as shown in-game as well as some extras we’ve found.
PC keybindings & controls – Starfield
Each of the following tables includes the Action you will perform, the button or input on PC, and the controller button on Xbox. Players are able to change the Starfield controls via the Bindings button in the Settings.
|Main Gameplay
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Forward
|W
|Left Stick Up
|Backward
|S
|Left Stick Down
|Strafe Left
|A
|Left Stick Left
|Strafe Right
|D
|Left Stick Right
|Primary Attack
|Mouse1
|Right Trigger
|Secondary Attack
|Mouse2
|Left Trigger
|Melee
|V
|Click Right Stick
|Throw Grenade
|G
|Right Bumper
|Activate
|E
|A
|Pick up and move item
|Hold E
|Hold A
|Reload/Shield Weapon
|R
|X
|Power
|Z
|Left Bumper Right Bumper
|Hand Scanner/Flashlight
|F
|Left Bumper
|Open Data Menu
|Tab
|Menu Button
|Toggle POV
|Mouse3
|View Button
|Free-aim (on foot)
|Hold Mouse3
|Hold View Button
|Camera Zoom In
|MouseWheelUp
|-
|Camera Zoom Out
|MouseWheelDown
|-
|Jump
|Space
|Y
|Sprint
|Left Shift
|Click Left Stick
|Sneak
|Left Ctrl
|B
|Quick-Key Up
|-
|D-pad Up
|Quick-Key Down
|-
|D-pad Down
|Quick-Key Left
|-
|D-pad Left
|Quicky-Key Right
|-
|D-pad Right
|Hold to Run
|-
|-
|Toggle Always-Run
|Caps Lock
|-
|Auto-Move
|Numlock
|-
|Open Quick-Keys
|Q
|-
|Quick-Key 1
|1
|-
|Quick-Key 2
|2
|-
|Quick-Key 3
|3
|-
|Quick-Key 4
|4
|-
|Quick-Key 5
|5
|-
|Quick-Key 6
|6
|-
|Quick-Key 7
|7
|-
|Quick-Key 8
|8
|-
|Quick-Key 9
|9
|-
|Quick-Key 10
|0
|-
|Quick-Key 11
|[
|-
|Quick-Key 12
|]
|-
|Quick-Save
|F5
|-
|Quick-Load
|F9
|-
|Pause
|Esc
|
|Quick-Skills
|P
|-
|Quick-Inventory
|I
|-
|Quick-Mission
|L
|-
|Quick-Map
|M
|-
|Quick-Ship
|H
|-
|Quick-Powers
|K
|-
|Spaceship (Flight)
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Fire Boosters
|L Shift
|Click Left Stick
|Switch Flight Modes
|Space
|Right Bumper
|Toggle POV
|Q or Mouse3
|View Button
|Free-aim (in cockpit)
|Hold Q or Hold Mouse3 + move mouse
|Hold View + Move aim
|Fire Weapon 0
|Mouse1
|Right Trigger
|Fire Weapon 1
|Mouse 2
|Left Trigger
|Fire Weapon 2
|G
|Y
|Ship Action 1
|R
|X
|Select Target
|E
|A
|Increase System Power
|Up
|D-pad Up
|Decrease System Power
|Down
|D-pad Down
|Previous System
|Left
|D-pad Left
|Next System
|Right
|D-pad Right
|Open Scanner
|F
|Left Bumper
|Repair
|O
|Click Right Stick
|Ship Alternate Control Hold
|Left Alt
|-
|Cancel
|Esc
|B
|Spaceship (Docked/Grounded)
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Undock/Take-Off Ship
|Space
|Y
|Get Up
|E
|B
|Exit Ship From Cockpit
|X
|X
|Zoom Camera In
|Mouse1
|Left Trigger
|Zoom Camera Out
|Mouse2
|Right Trigger
|Menu Navigation
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Accept
|E or Enter
|A
|Cancel
|Tab or Esc
|B
|Up
|Up or W
|D-pad Up
|Down
|Down or S
|D-pad Down
|Left
|Left or A
|D-pad Left
|Right
|Right or D
|D-pad Right
|Previous Tab
|Q
|Left Bumper
|Next Tab
|Tab or Esc
|Right Bumper
|UI Action 1
|R
|X
|UI Action 2
|B
|Y
|UI Action 3
|V
|View Button
|UI Action 4
|Z
|Click Left Stick
|UI Action 5
|X
|Click Right Stick
|Rotate Model
|Mouse2
|-
|Zoom Model In
|MouseWheelUp
|Right Trigger
|Zoom Model Out
|MouseWheelDown
|Left Trigger
|Quick Container
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Up
|MouseWheelUp
|D-pad Up
|Down
|MouseWheelDown
|D-pad Down
|Take Item
|E
|A
|Open Transfer Menu
|R
|X
|Perk Action 1
|Space
|Y
|Perk Action 2
|Left Ctrl
|B
|Outpost
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Build/Craft/Edit
|E
|A
|Cancel
|Esc
|B
|Up
|Up or MouseWheelUp
|D-pad Up
|Down
|Down or MouseWheelDown
|D-pad Down
|Previous Variant
|Q or Left
|D-pad Left
|Next Variant
|T or Right
|D-pad Right
|Rotate Object Left
|Mouse1
|Left Trigger
|Rotate Object Right/Create Connection
|Mouse2
|Right Trigger
|Delete/Replace Object
|R
|X
|Change Color/Previous Category
|Z
|Left Bumper
|Repair Object/Next Category
|C
|Right Bumper
|Toggle View
|V or Mouse3
|View Button
|Change Mode
|Tab
|-
|Terminal
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Switch View
|Q
|X
|Left
|-
|Left Bumper
|Right
|-
|Right Bumper
|Photo Mode
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Snapshot
|Space
|A
|Exit
|Esc
|B
|Reset Settings
|V
|View Button
|Toggle UI
|T
|Y
|Next Mode
|R
|X
|Move Camera Up
|Mouse2
|Right Trigger
|Move Camera Dowwn
|Mouse1
|Left Trigger
|Previous Category
|Q
|Left Bumper
|Next Category
|Esc
|Right Bumper
|Up
|Up
|D-pad Up
|Down
|Down
|D-pad Down
|Left
|Left
|D-pad Left
|Right
|Right
|D-pad Right
|Toggle Headtracking
|X
|Click Right Stick
|Toggle Helmet
|Z
|Click Left Stick
|Security
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Rotate Left
|A or MouseWheelUp
|D-pad Left
|Rotate Right
|D or MouseWheelDown
|D-pad Right
|Cancel Pick
|R or Mouse2
|X
|Eliminate Unused Keys
|X
|Click Right Stick
|Scope
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Steady
|Left Shift
|Click Left Stick
|Data Menu
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Open Pause Menu
|F1
|-
|Starmap
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Open Mission Menu
|L
|View Button
|Show Me
|V
|Y
|Zoom In
|MouseWheelUp
|Right Trigger
|Zoom Out
|MouseWheelDown
|Left Trigger
|Surface Map
|G
|Right Bumper
|Set Route Destination
|X
|X
|Open Resource View
|R
|Left Bumper
|Pan Up
|W or Up
|D-pad Up
|Pan Down
|S or Down
|D-pad Down
|Pan Left
|A or Left
|D-pad Left
|Pan Right
|D or Right
|D-pad Right
|Starmap (System Inspect)
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Reset Camera
|Q
|Click Right Stick
|Surface Map
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Fast Travel to Ship
|R
|Y
|Spaceship Editor
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Rotate
|Mouse2
|-
|Pan
|Mouse3
|-
|Pan Up
|W or Up
|-
|Pan Left
|A or Left
|-
|Pan Down
|S or Down
|-
|Pan Right
|D or Right
|-
|Floor Up
|R
|-
|Floor Down
|F
|-
|Zoom In
|MouseWheelUp
|-
|Zoom Out
|MouseWheelDown
|-
|Options
|Left Ctrl
|-
|Shipbuilder (Empty)
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Delete
|Delete or Backspace
|-
|Undo
|Z
|-
|Redo
|Y
|-
|Add
|G
|-
|Edit
|Space
|-
|Select
|Mouse1
|-
|Exit
|Tab or Esc
|-
|Flight Check
|C
|-
|Color
|J
|-
|Shipbuilder (Add)
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Flip Piece
|Z
|-
|Change Piece
|G
|-
|Pervious Variant
|Left
|-
|Next Variant
|Right
|-
|Previous Category
|Q
|-
|Next Category
|T
|-
|Up
|W or Up
|-
|Down
|S or Down
|-
|Shipbuilder (Edit)
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Accept
|Space or Enter
|-
|Select Piece
|Mouse1
|-
|Flip Piece
|Z
|-
|Previous Variant
|Left
|-
|Next Variant
|Right
|-
|Delete Piece
|Delete or Backspace
|-
|Shipbuilder (Color)
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Accept
|Enter
|A
|Previous Color
|Q
|Left Bumper
|Next Color
|T
|Right Bumper
|Next Control
|S or Down
|D-pad Down
|Previous Control
|W or Up
|D-pad Up
|Next Value
|D or Right
|D-pad Right
|Previous Value
|A or Left
|D-pad Left
|Defeault
|X
|X
|Shipbuilder (Flight Check)
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Accept
|-
|A
|Cancel
|Esc or C
|B
|Rename
|G
|X
|Exit
|E
|Menu Button
|Previous Category
|Q
|Left Bumper
|Next Category
|T
|Right Bumper
|Shipbuilder (Exit Confirm)
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Accept
|Enter or Space
|A
|Exit
|X
|X
|Shipbuilder (Selection)
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Edit
|Space
|-
|Undo
|Z
|-
|Redo
|Y
|-
|Add
|G
|-
|Delete
|Delete or Backspace
|-
|Select
|Mouse1
|-
|Color
|J
|-
|Shipbuilder (Upgrade)
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Accept
|Enter
|A
|Exit
|Tab or Esc
|B
|Previous Category
|A or Left
|Left Bumper
|Next Category
|D or Right
|Right Bumper
|Zoom In
|MouseWheelUp
|Right Trigger
|Zoom Out
|MouseWheelDown
|Left Trigger
|Up
|W or Up
|-
|Down
|S or Down
|-
|Ship Info
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Rotate
|Mouse2
|-
|Repair
|R
|A
|Remove
|Delete
|Click Left Stick
|Cargo Hold
|F
|X
|Crew
|C
|Y
|Previous Ship
|Q
|Left Bumper
|Next Ship
|T
|Right Bumper
|Exit
|Tab or Esc
|B
|Inspect
|X
|Click Right Stick
|Home Ship
|H
|Menu Button
|Register Ship
|G
|View Button
|Ship Info Transaction
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Switch Category
|R
|-
|Ship Transaction
|Enter or Space
|-
|Exit
|Tab or Esc
|-
|Ship Info Modification
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Upgrade Ship
|E
|-
|Open Ship Builder
|B
|-
|Exit
|Tab or Esc
|-
|Ship Builder
|Action
|PC
|Xbox
|Floor Up
|-
|D-pad Up
|Floor Down
|-
|D-pad Down
|Right Shoulder
|-
|Right Bumper
|Left Shoulder
|-
|Left Bumper
|Add/Edit/Confirm
|-
|A
|Cancel
|-
|B
|Delete
|-
|Xbox
|Duplicate/Flip
|-
|Y
|Undo/Previous Variant
|-
|D-pad Left
|Redo/Next Variant
|-
|D-pad Right
|Flight Check
|-
|Menu Button
|Color
|-
|Click Left Stick
With how big Starfield is, it should be no surprise that there are a lot of PC keybindings and controller buttons to learn. It will take some practice, especially you learn more about shipbuilding and constructing an outpost, but you can always refer back to this guide for help. Be sure to check out our Starfield Strategy Guide for additional information to help you across the universe.
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler