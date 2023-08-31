New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PC keybindings & controls - Starfield

Learn all the PC inputs, keybindings, and controller buttons for Starfield including hidden controls like picking up items and free-aim.
Sam Chandler
Starfield has arrived and before you set about exploring the universe, you’ll need to learn the controls. There are a ton of button inputs for Starfield, with PC players especially having a lot of options when it comes the various creative systems in the game. Below you’ll find all of the PC keybindings and controller buttons for Starfield as shown in-game as well as some extras we’ve found.

PC keybindings & controls – Starfield

Each of the following tables includes the Action you will perform, the button or input on PC, and the controller button on Xbox. Players are able to change the Starfield controls via the Bindings button in the Settings.

Main Gameplay
Action PC Xbox
Forward W Left Stick Up
Backward S Left Stick Down
Strafe Left A Left Stick Left
Strafe Right D Left Stick Right
Primary Attack Mouse1 Right Trigger
Secondary Attack Mouse2 Left Trigger
Melee V Click Right Stick
Throw Grenade G Right Bumper
Activate E A
Pick up and move item Hold E Hold A
Reload/Shield Weapon R X
Power Z Left Bumper Right Bumper
Hand Scanner/Flashlight F Left Bumper
Open Data Menu Tab Menu Button
Toggle POV Mouse3 View Button
Free-aim (on foot) Hold Mouse3 Hold View Button
Camera Zoom In MouseWheelUp -
Camera Zoom Out MouseWheelDown -
Jump Space Y
Sprint Left Shift Click Left Stick
Sneak Left Ctrl B
Quick-Key Up - D-pad Up
Quick-Key Down - D-pad Down
Quick-Key Left - D-pad Left
Quicky-Key Right - D-pad Right
Hold to Run - -
Toggle Always-Run Caps Lock -
Auto-Move Numlock -
Open Quick-Keys Q -
Quick-Key 1 1 -
Quick-Key 2 2 -
Quick-Key 3 3 -
Quick-Key 4 4 -
Quick-Key 5 5 -
Quick-Key 6 6 -
Quick-Key 7 7 -
Quick-Key 8 8 -
Quick-Key 9 9 -
Quick-Key 10 0 -
Quick-Key 11 [ -
Quick-Key 12 ] -
Quick-Save F5 -
Quick-Load F9 -
Pause Esc
Quick-Skills P -
Quick-Inventory I -
Quick-Mission L -
Quick-Map M -
Quick-Ship H -
Quick-Powers K -
Spaceship (Flight)
Action PC Xbox
Fire Boosters L Shift Click Left Stick
Switch Flight Modes Space Right Bumper
Toggle POV Q or Mouse3 View Button
Free-aim (in cockpit) Hold Q or Hold Mouse3 + move mouse Hold View + Move aim
Fire Weapon 0 Mouse1 Right Trigger
Fire Weapon 1 Mouse 2 Left Trigger
Fire Weapon 2 G Y
Ship Action 1 R X
Select Target E A
Increase System Power Up D-pad Up
Decrease System Power Down D-pad Down
Previous System Left D-pad Left
Next System Right D-pad Right
Open Scanner F Left Bumper
Repair O Click Right Stick
Ship Alternate Control Hold Left Alt -
Cancel  Esc B
Spaceship (Docked/Grounded)
Action PC Xbox
Undock/Take-Off Ship Space Y
Get Up E B
Exit Ship From Cockpit X X
Zoom Camera In Mouse1 Left Trigger
Zoom Camera Out Mouse2 Right Trigger
Menu Navigation
Action PC Xbox
Accept E or Enter A
Cancel Tab or Esc B
Up Up or W D-pad Up
Down Down or S D-pad Down
Left Left or A D-pad Left
Right Right or D D-pad Right
Previous Tab Q Left Bumper
Next Tab Tab or Esc Right Bumper
UI Action 1 R X
UI Action 2 B Y
UI Action 3 V View Button
UI Action 4 Z Click Left Stick
UI Action 5 X Click Right Stick
Rotate Model Mouse2 -
Zoom Model In MouseWheelUp Right Trigger
Zoom Model Out MouseWheelDown Left Trigger
Quick Container
Action PC Xbox
Up MouseWheelUp D-pad Up
Down MouseWheelDown D-pad Down
Take Item E A
Open Transfer Menu R X
Perk Action 1 Space Y
Perk Action 2 Left Ctrl B
Outpost
Action PC Xbox
Build/Craft/Edit E A
Cancel Esc B
Up Up or MouseWheelUp D-pad Up
Down Down or MouseWheelDown D-pad Down
Previous Variant Q or Left D-pad Left
Next Variant T or Right D-pad Right
Rotate Object Left Mouse1 Left Trigger
Rotate Object Right/Create Connection Mouse2 Right Trigger
Delete/Replace Object R X
Change Color/Previous Category Z Left Bumper
Repair Object/Next Category C Right Bumper
Toggle View V or Mouse3 View Button
Change Mode Tab -
Terminal
Action PC Xbox
Switch View Q X
Left - Left Bumper
Right - Right Bumper
Photo Mode
Action PC Xbox
Snapshot Space A
Exit Esc B
Reset Settings V View Button
Toggle UI T Y
Next Mode R X
Move Camera Up Mouse2 Right Trigger
Move Camera Dowwn Mouse1 Left Trigger
Previous Category Q Left Bumper
Next Category Esc Right Bumper
Up Up D-pad Up
Down Down D-pad Down
Left Left D-pad Left
Right Right D-pad Right
Toggle Headtracking X Click Right Stick
Toggle Helmet Z Click Left Stick
Security
Action PC Xbox
Rotate Left A or MouseWheelUp D-pad Left
Rotate Right D or MouseWheelDown D-pad Right
Cancel Pick R or Mouse2 X
Eliminate Unused Keys X Click Right Stick
Scope
Action PC Xbox
Steady Left Shift Click Left Stick
Data Menu
Action PC Xbox
Open Pause Menu F1 -
Starmap
Action PC Xbox
Open Mission Menu L View Button
Show Me V Y
Zoom In MouseWheelUp Right Trigger
Zoom Out MouseWheelDown Left Trigger
Surface Map G Right Bumper
Set Route Destination X X
Open Resource View R Left Bumper
Pan Up W or Up D-pad Up
Pan Down S or Down D-pad Down
Pan Left A or Left D-pad Left
Pan Right D or Right D-pad Right
Starmap (System Inspect)
Action PC Xbox
Reset Camera Q Click Right Stick
Surface Map 
Action PC Xbox
Fast Travel to Ship R Y
Spaceship Editor
Action PC Xbox
Rotate Mouse2 -
Pan Mouse3 -
Pan Up W or Up -
Pan Left A or Left -
Pan Down S or Down -
Pan Right D or Right -
Floor Up R -
Floor Down F -
Zoom In MouseWheelUp -
Zoom Out MouseWheelDown -
Options Left Ctrl -
Shipbuilder (Empty)
Action PC Xbox
Delete Delete or Backspace -
Undo Z -
Redo Y -
Add G -
Edit Space -
Select Mouse1 -
Exit Tab or Esc -
Flight Check C -
Color J -
Shipbuilder (Add)
Action PC Xbox
Flip Piece Z -
Change Piece G -
Pervious Variant Left -
Next Variant Right -
Previous Category Q -
Next Category T -
Up W or Up -
Down S or Down -
Shipbuilder (Edit)
Action PC Xbox
Accept Space or Enter -
Select Piece Mouse1 -
Flip Piece Z -
Previous Variant Left -
Next Variant Right -
Delete Piece Delete or Backspace -
Shipbuilder (Color)
Action PC Xbox
Accept Enter A
Previous Color Q Left Bumper
Next Color T Right Bumper
Next Control S or Down D-pad Down
Previous Control W or Up D-pad Up
Next Value D or Right D-pad Right
Previous Value A or Left D-pad Left
Defeault X X
Shipbuilder (Flight Check)
Action PC Xbox
Accept - A
Cancel Esc or C B
Rename G X
Exit E Menu Button
Previous Category Q Left Bumper
Next Category T Right Bumper
Shipbuilder (Exit Confirm)
Action PC Xbox
Accept Enter or Space A
Exit X X
Shipbuilder (Selection)
Action PC Xbox
Edit Space -
Undo Z -
Redo Y -
Add G -
Delete Delete or Backspace -
Select Mouse1 -
Color J -
Shipbuilder (Upgrade)
Action PC Xbox
Accept Enter A
Exit Tab or Esc B
Previous Category A or Left Left Bumper
Next Category D or Right Right Bumper
Zoom In MouseWheelUp Right Trigger
Zoom Out MouseWheelDown Left Trigger
Up W or Up -
Down S or Down -
Ship Info
Action PC Xbox
Rotate Mouse2 -
Repair R A
Remove Delete Click Left Stick
Cargo Hold F X
Crew C Y
Previous Ship Q Left Bumper
Next Ship T Right Bumper
Exit Tab or Esc B
Inspect X Click Right Stick
Home Ship H Menu Button
Register Ship G View Button
Ship Info Transaction
Action PC Xbox
Switch Category R -
Ship Transaction Enter or Space -
Exit Tab or Esc -
Ship Info Modification
Action PC Xbox
Upgrade Ship E -
Open Ship Builder B -
Exit Tab or Esc -
Ship Builder
Action PC Xbox
Floor Up - D-pad Up
Floor Down - D-pad Down
Right Shoulder - Right Bumper
Left Shoulder - Left Bumper
Add/Edit/Confirm - A
Cancel - B
Delete - Xbox
Duplicate/Flip - Y
Undo/Previous Variant - D-pad Left
Redo/Next Variant - D-pad Right
Flight Check - Menu Button
Color - Click Left Stick

With how big Starfield is, it should be no surprise that there are a lot of PC keybindings and controller buttons to learn. It will take some practice, especially you learn more about shipbuilding and constructing an outpost, but you can always refer back to this guide for help. Be sure to check out our Starfield Strategy Guide for additional information to help you across the universe.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

