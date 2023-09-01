New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to autorun in Starfield

If you're tired of walking and running all the time, there is an autorun option for PC.
Bill Lavoy
While categorizing Starfield as a walking simulator wouldn’t be correct, you can do quite a bit of running about during your time with the game. If you’re hoping to autorun, we have some good news for PC players, and not so good news for console players.

How to autorun

An image showing an NPC walking in Starfield

To autorun in Starfield, press the Num Lock on your keyboard. You can still toggle the speed that you’re moving by pressing Cap Space, toggling between running and walking. To stop autorunning, simply press Num Lock again. This feature can be particularly useful when you’re in buildings or following NPCs and must spend a lot of time walking and managing your speed.

Unfortunately, there is no autorun option for Starfield while using a controller. We checked the entire keybindings and didn’t find any related options, but if we do find something hidden or overlooked, we’ll be sure to update this guide. Of course, there’s always a chance that mods will swoop in to save the day, but this may not be of use to Xbox players for quite some time.

Now that you know how to autorun in Starfield, be sure to visit our Starfield Strategy Guide. We’ve been busy putting together an in-depth list of guides and tutorials to help you on your playthrough.

Managing Editor
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

