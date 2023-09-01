How to autorun in Starfield If you're tired of walking and running all the time, there is an autorun option for PC.

While categorizing Starfield as a walking simulator wouldn’t be correct, you can do quite a bit of running about during your time with the game. If you’re hoping to autorun, we have some good news for PC players, and not so good news for console players.

How to autorun

To autorun in Starfield, press the Num Lock on your keyboard. You can still toggle the speed that you’re moving by pressing Cap Space, toggling between running and walking. To stop autorunning, simply press Num Lock again. This feature can be particularly useful when you’re in buildings or following NPCs and must spend a lot of time walking and managing your speed.

Unfortunately, there is no autorun option for Starfield while using a controller. We checked the entire keybindings and didn’t find any related options, but if we do find something hidden or overlooked, we’ll be sure to update this guide. Of course, there’s always a chance that mods will swoop in to save the day, but this may not be of use to Xbox players for quite some time.

