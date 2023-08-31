How to hire crew members - Starfield Several drinking establishments in Starfield will let you hire infinite crew members for your outposts and ships.

Having a crew may not be essential in Starfield, but it’s certainly useful and can be a lot of fun. It’s great to hear them talking to you on your ship or see them working around your outposts. Before you can hire them, though, you must find them. I’ve searched systems far and wide for crew members to save you the time.

How to hire crew members

You can hire both generic and unique crew and outpost members in Starfield.

One of the best early locations to hire crew members in Starfield is in New Atlantis, right by the ship port where you park your ride. The spot is a bar called The Viewport. When you head inside, not only will the bartender have a quest for you called Distilling Confidence, but you can hire members for your crew right there. Have a look around the bar and speak with people. If you notice they have names like Payload Specialist or Particle Weapons Specialist, those are the folks you can hire. Sure, they lack some personality, but they will get the job done.

The other thing you should look out for are any NPCs that have actual names. Named NPCs in Starfield tend to have something for you, be it a quest or an offer to join your crew. Any time you find yourself in a bar searching for crew, speak with named NPCs and you might find someone more interesting than Particle Weapons Specialist.

Here are some other locations you can hire crew members throughout the systems:

The Viewport - New Atlantis, Jemison, Alpha Centauri

The Broken Spear - Cydonia, Mars, Sol

Astral Lounge - Neon Core, Volii Alpha, Volii

The Hitching Post - Akila City, Akila, Cheyenne

Aggie’s - Akila City, Akila, Cheyenne

The Red Mile - The Red Mile, Porrima III, Porrima

Once you find someone who you can hire, just talk to them. You will have to choose a method to get them to join your crew, be it by paying them or persuading them in dialogue. Of course, you could always create a save file before talking to them, and reload it until you persuade them, but where’s the fun in that?

Once an NPC agrees to join your crew, you can find them by viewing your ship in the menu, then pressing the button listed for Crew. On mouse and keyboard, it’s C, but it will obviously be different for those using a controller. From there you can assign your crew as you see fit. Don’t worry if you don’t have space on your ship or at your outposts; your hired crew members will remain in your Crew menu for you to call upon and assign at any time. They won’t stand in one spot for eternity like your companions did in Fallout 4, never to be found by you again (sorry, Piper), because you tell them to wait.

Now that you know a few of the places where you can hire crew, visit our Starfield Strategy Guide for more help.