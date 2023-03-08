How to unlock Winterbite & Strider Exotic quest - Destiny 2 Unlock the Winterbite Exotic Glaive by completing the Strider quest for Quinn in Destiny 2.

The Strider Exotic mission rewards players with the mighty Winterbite Exotic Glaive once completed. Though relatively short, this Destiny 2 quest has a few prerequisites that must be met before they can even start the unlock process. Here is what you need to do to unlock the quest and then all the steps within it.

How to unlock Winterbite & Strider Exotic quest

The Strider Exotic quest is unlocked by completing the Lightfall campaign and then the Welcome to the Hall of Heroes quest. Once this is done, you must complete the next three quests from Quinn:

Once Bluejay is completed, you can finally pick up the Strider Exotic quest.

Step 1: Pick up the quest



Source: Shacknews

The first step in the Strider quest is to visit the archivist, Quinn, in the Hall of Heroes on Neomuna. Go and speak to her and you’ll be on to the next step.

Step 2: Use a Terminal Overload key in the three different regions



Source: Shacknews

This step will take you three days. You must use a Terminal Overload Key to unlock a Terminal Overload chest in each of the main regions. This activity cycles between each region every three days. We’ve got a helpful Terminal Overload schedule so you know what’s coming up. Open a chest in:

Ahimsa Park

Zephyr Concourse

Liming Harbor

Step 3: Defeat Cabal & Ahimsa Park Lost Sector



Source: Shacknews

Go around Neomuna and start defeating the Cabal Shadow Legion forces. These foes are everywhere, but it might be easier to get this done in Ahimsa Park. While you’re there, head inside the Gilded Precept Lost Sector and complete it.

20 data gathered from Shadow Legion

Data cipher found from Gilded Precept Lost Sector

Step 4: Speak with Quinn



Source: Shacknews

Head to Quinn in the Hall of Heroes and have a chat.

Step 5: Repair Strider’s memorial



Source: Shacknews

Go up to Strider’s memorial in the Hall of Heroes and hold the interact button to repair it.

Step 6: Destroy Hydras and turn off Confluxes in Maya’s Retreat



Source: Shacknews

Make your way to Maya’s Retreat via Liming Harbor. This area is on the eastern side of the map. Once in Maya’s Retreat, defeat the Vex that spawn. Your goal is to defeat the Hydras and then interact with the Confluxes.



Source: Shacknews

Follow the path up and into the cavern. The fourth and final Conflux is inside the cavern.

Step 7: Speak with Quinn



Source: Shacknews

Go back to the Hall of Heroes and speak with Quinn to claim your reward. You’ll be the proud owner of the Winterbite Exotic Glaive.

Winterbite perks



Source: Shacknews

Winterbite features a few perks but the ones you care about are the Exotic traits. This Glaive is all about increasing its melee damage potential.

Weighted Edge: This weapon’s melee attacks deal increased damage and slow targets when loaded with ammo.

Big Frigid Glaive: Fires a large ball of energy that locks onto nearby targets and freezes them.

Unlocking the Winterbite Exotic Glaive is going to take a lot of footwork. You’ll need to complete four Legendary quests after the Lightfall campaign before you can even get started. When you do, you’ll need to wait three days for a full rotation of the Terminal Overload activity. However, once done you’ll have your prize. Now, check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more Exotic weapon quests.