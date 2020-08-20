Destiny 2 - All Lost Sectors Find out the locations of all the Lost Sectors in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Lost Sectors are a new type of activity for players to experience. These cavernous areas offer a mass of enemies, a small boss fight, and a loot chest at the very end. Lost Sectors are also important in tracking down the various targets of the Wanted bounties purchased from Spider in the Tangled Shore. Lost Sectors can be tough to spot on the map, and it's easy to forget their names, so below is a map of each area, along with the names of all the Lost Sectors in Destiny 2.

All Destiny 2 Lost Sectors

There are dozens of Lost Sectors spread out among Destiny 2's patrol zones. Thanks to a few updates, Lost Sectors have grown to become more than just an area to kill a simple enemy. Wanted bounty targets are now found in Lost Sectors, and there are also light boss mechanics to defeat the enemy and claim the reward. Below is a breakdown of all the Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 and maps of where to find them.

EDZ Lost Sectors

The European Dead Zone, or EDZ, offers the largest playable area and the most zones with Lost Sectors. The stitched-together map above should give you a good indication of where all the EDZ Lost Sectors are located.

Titan Lost Sectors

There are only three Lost Sectors on Titan, with one Lost Sector in the Siren’s Watch and two in The Rig. Due to the multi-level structure of the Titan Patrol space, these can be a bit troublesome to find.

Methane Flush – Siren's Watch. From the Fast Travel point near Sloane, turn left to face the Arcology, jump down to the closest platform, making sure to land on its lower boardwalk that wraps around its side. The entrance to the Lost Sector is through a circular door. Hive WANTED: Karugul Nightmare Acolyte

Cargo Bay 3 – The Rig. Use the Fast Travel point and run to the left toward the Orange “Bay 3” section. Instead of jumping up to the higher levels, walk to the railing and look over the edge, the Lost Sector is down on the lower level. Hive WANTED: Golmuut Nightmare Thrall

DS Quarters-2 – The Rig. Near the Wizard Heroic Public Event. Head in to the Public Event area. Cut across the room, and continue through the corridors, making sure not to go outside. You’ll see the Lost Sector sign on the wall near stairs heading toward a red door. Hive WANTED: Thaan-Hul Nightmare Thrall



Nessus Lost Sectors

Nessus is of a size and complexity similar to the EDZ mixed with Titan, this makes it difficult to locate the Lost Sectors on Nessus. At the moment, there are only five areas that contain Lost Sectors, with only one Lost Sector each.

Orrery – Artifact's Edge. Jump from the Fast Travel point, down to the left where the Vex spawn. Continue down toward the shallow water to locate the Lost Sector. Vex WANTED: Thyrdron Nightmare Harpy

Rift – Exodus Black. Directly across from the Fast Travel point. Fallen WANTED: Tattered Dusk Captain Nightmare Shank

Carrion Pit – Glade of Echoes. Head into the middle of the area and search below the rubble for a tunnel leading down into the ground. Fallen WANTED: Nariks Reborn Nightmare Wretch

Conflux – The Cistern. Under the large tree, look for the entrance to this Nessus Lost Sector beside the waterfall. Cabal WANTED: Shayotet Partisan Nightmare Warbeast

Ancient's Haunt – The Tangle. Go to the right of the Well of Dust and look for the cave in the wall by the tree covered in red fungus. Vex WANTED: Pakrion Nightmare Harpy



Io Lost Sectors

There are only three Lost Sectors on Io, and all of them are easy to find due to the fairly flat nature of the Patrol zone.

Aphix Conduit – The Rupture, in the very southeast of the area. Vex WANTED: Ruined Mind Nightmare Goblin

Sanctum of Bones – The Rupture. Directly across from Asher Mir in a cave. Taken WANTED: Pandrok, Pillar of Nothing

Grave of Ulan-Tan – Lost Oasis. From the Fast Travel spawn point, turn left and follow the cliff along until you find a cave in the wall. Vex WANTED: Qeldron Keeper Nightmare Harpy



Mercury Lost Sectors

There's only one Lost Sector on Mercury.

Pariah's Refuge – When facing away from the Lighthouse and Brother Vance, go left and follow the edge of the area toward the Infinite Forest. The Lost Sector is near the edge. Vex WANTED: Subterranean Mind



Mars Lost Sectors

There are only two Lost Sectors on Mars:

Ma'adim Subterrane – Glacial Drift. From the Fast Travel point, go right and follow the cliff's edge along. Cabal WANTED: Valus Dulurc

Core Terminus – Braytech Futurescape. Left of the Fast Travel point, in one of the Hive-infested rooms. Hive WANTED: Keresh, Champion of Xol



Tangled Shore Lost Sectors

The Tangled Shore has five Lost Sectors for players to loot.

Trapper's Cave – Four-Horn Gulch. In the center of the map in the ravine. Cabal Garut Gra’am

Kingship Dock – Thieves' Landing. Up the large elevator to the north of the area. Scorn Vilzii, Scorn Chieftain

The Empty Tank – Thieves' Landing. Left of the Fast Travel point. Fallen and Cabal Azilis, Dusk Marauder

Shipyard AWO-43 – Jetsam of Saturn. Near the crashed Hive tomb ship. Fallen Zetix-7

Wolfship Turbine – Soriks's Cut. Just near the Fast Travel point. Hive Segrex, the Tainted



Dreaming City Lost Sectors

Three Lost Sectors are scattered around the Dreaming City, one in each of the main areas:

Bay of Drowned Wishes – Divalian Mists. Directly behind the Fast Travel point. Scorn Yirksii, Subversive Chieftain

Chamber of Starlight – Rheasilvia. At the end of the chasm in the middle of the area. Taken Inkasi, Disciple of Quria

Aphelion's Rest – The Strand. Below the temple where Petra Venj can sometimes be found. Taken Inkasi, Disciple of Quria



Moon Lost Sectors

There are four Lost Sectors to find on the Moon. Three are located fairly close to Eris Morn while the fourth is over near the Scarlet Keep.

There are four Lost Sectors on the Moon. Depending on how far through the Shadowkeep campaign you are, these may or may not provide a challenge. If you’re reading this well after Shadowkeep launches, disregard and enjoy your farming!

K1 Logistics – This Lost Sector is found inside the building in Archer’s Line. Look for the Nightmare floating by the broken roof. Fallen Nightmare of Kelnix Reborn Nightmare Dreg

K1 Crew Quarters – Another Lost Sector is found in the Hellmouth, to the south of the area among some buildings. Head inside a building to gain access to K1 Crew Quarters. Fallen Nightmare of Reyiks, Actuator

K1 Communion – To find this Lost Sector, head to Anchor of Light and search the building by the path leading to the Hellmouth. Search the lower level to find a hole in the wall leading to K1 Communion. Fallen Nightmare of Reyiks, Actuator

K1 Revelation – The final Lost Sector is in the Sorrow’s Harbor. Search the center of the area, the entrance is on the underside of a rock. Hive Nightmare of Arguth, the Tormented Tormented Servant Nightmare Nightmare Acolyte,



Destiny 2: Forsaken introduced a record book of sorts which tracks the various Lost Sectors completed, so get out there are find them all! Lost Sectors are also where players can find a lot of Spider's targets from the Wanted bounties. If you need more information on other aspects of Destiny 2, make sure you check out our Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.