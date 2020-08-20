Destiny 2 - All Lost Sectors
Find out the locations of all the Lost Sectors in Destiny 2.
Destiny 2 Lost Sectors are a new type of activity for players to experience. These cavernous areas offer a mass of enemies, a small boss fight, and a loot chest at the very end. Lost Sectors are also important in tracking down the various targets of the Wanted bounties purchased from Spider in the Tangled Shore. Lost Sectors can be tough to spot on the map, and it's easy to forget their names, so below is a map of each area, along with the names of all the Lost Sectors in Destiny 2.
All Destiny 2 Lost Sectors
There are dozens of Lost Sectors spread out among Destiny 2's patrol zones. Thanks to a few updates, Lost Sectors have grown to become more than just an area to kill a simple enemy. Wanted bounty targets are now found in Lost Sectors, and there are also light boss mechanics to defeat the enemy and claim the reward. Below is a breakdown of all the Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 and maps of where to find them.
- EDZ Lost Sectors
- Titan Lost Sectors
- Nessus Lost Sectors
- Io Lost Sectors
- Mercury Lost Sectors
- Mars Lost Sectors
- Tangled Shore Lost Sectors
- Dreaming City Lost Sectors
- Moon Lost Sectors
EDZ Lost Sectors
The European Dead Zone, or EDZ, offers the largest playable area and the most zones with Lost Sectors. The stitched-together map above should give you a good indication of where all the EDZ Lost Sectors are located.
- Terminus East – Found in Trostland, outside the chapel.
- Fallen
- WANTED: Sunless Captain
- Nightmare Wretches
- Atrium – In Trostland, inside the chapel.
- Fallen
- Skexis, Outcast Captain
- Widow's Walk – Trostland, left of the chapel.
- Fallen
- WANTED: Mazan, Lost Captain
- Nightmare Shanks
- Scavenger's Den – Outskirts, south of the Public Event space, below the bridge.
- Fallen
- Graxus, Blind Captain
- The Drain – Outskirts, along the water's edge.
- Fallen
- WANTED: Metal Captain
- Nightmare Wretches
- Whispered Falls – Outskirts, up in the trees in the northwest.
- Fallen
- WANTED: Drained Captain
- Nightmare Shanks
- The Weep – Winding Cove, right near the fast travel point
- Fallen
- WANTED: Downpour Captain
- Nightmare Wretches
- Pathfinder's Crash – Firebase Hades, on the south cliffs
- Cabal
- WANTED: Zerz, the Unstoppable Weight
- Nightmare Warbeasts
- Excavation Site XII – Firebase Hades, on the eastern cliffs
- Cabal
- WANTED: Dust-Choked Thrag
- Nightmare Legionaries
- The Pit – Firebase Hades, below the Firebase
- Cabal
- WANTED: Kurg, the All-Seeing Force
- Nightmare Legionaries
- Skydock IV – Sunken Isles, below the Cabal ship
- Cabal
- WANTED: Devourer Darg
- Nightmare Warbeasts
- The Quarry – Sunken Isles, in the center of the area
- Cabal
- WANTED: Fortifier Yann
- Nightmare Legionaries
- Flooded Chasm – The Gulch, the south of the area, feeds through to the Outskirts
- Cabal and Fallen
- WANTED: Phyzann, Drowned Captain
- Nigthmare Shanks
- Hallowed Grave – The Sludge, in the northwest side of the area
- Taken
- Vendraxis, Shadow of Oryx
- Cavern of Souls – The Sludge, in the center of the area
- Shaft 13 – The Sludge, in the east
- Fallen
- WANTED: Calzar, Scarred Captain
- Nightmare Shanks
Titan Lost Sectors
There are only three Lost Sectors on Titan, with one Lost Sector in the Siren’s Watch and two in The Rig. Due to the multi-level structure of the Titan Patrol space, these can be a bit troublesome to find.
- Methane Flush – Siren's Watch. From the Fast Travel point near Sloane, turn left to face the Arcology, jump down to the closest platform, making sure to land on its lower boardwalk that wraps around its side. The entrance to the Lost Sector is through a circular door.
- Hive
- WANTED: Karugul
- Nightmare Acolyte
- Cargo Bay 3 – The Rig. Use the Fast Travel point and run to the left toward the Orange “Bay 3” section. Instead of jumping up to the higher levels, walk to the railing and look over the edge, the Lost Sector is down on the lower level.
- Hive
- WANTED: Golmuut
- Nightmare Thrall
- DS Quarters-2 – The Rig. Near the Wizard Heroic Public Event. Head in to the Public Event area. Cut across the room, and continue through the corridors, making sure not to go outside. You’ll see the Lost Sector sign on the wall near stairs heading toward a red door.
- Hive
- WANTED: Thaan-Hul
- Nightmare Thrall
Nessus Lost Sectors
Nessus is of a size and complexity similar to the EDZ mixed with Titan, this makes it difficult to locate the Lost Sectors on Nessus. At the moment, there are only five areas that contain Lost Sectors, with only one Lost Sector each.
- Orrery – Artifact's Edge. Jump from the Fast Travel point, down to the left where the Vex spawn. Continue down toward the shallow water to locate the Lost Sector.
- Vex
- WANTED: Thyrdron
- Nightmare Harpy
- Rift – Exodus Black. Directly across from the Fast Travel point.
- Fallen
- WANTED: Tattered Dusk Captain
- Nightmare Shank
- Carrion Pit – Glade of Echoes. Head into the middle of the area and search below the rubble for a tunnel leading down into the ground.
- Fallen
- WANTED: Nariks Reborn
- Nightmare Wretch
- Conflux – The Cistern. Under the large tree, look for the entrance to this Nessus Lost Sector beside the waterfall.
- Cabal
- WANTED: Shayotet Partisan
- Nightmare Warbeast
- Ancient's Haunt – The Tangle. Go to the right of the Well of Dust and look for the cave in the wall by the tree covered in red fungus.
- Vex
- WANTED: Pakrion
- Nightmare Harpy
Io Lost Sectors
There are only three Lost Sectors on Io, and all of them are easy to find due to the fairly flat nature of the Patrol zone.
- Aphix Conduit – The Rupture, in the very southeast of the area.
- Vex
- WANTED: Ruined Mind
- Nightmare Goblin
- Sanctum of Bones – The Rupture. Directly across from Asher Mir in a cave.
- Grave of Ulan-Tan – Lost Oasis. From the Fast Travel spawn point, turn left and follow the cliff along until you find a cave in the wall.
- Vex
- WANTED: Qeldron Keeper
- Nightmare Harpy
Mercury Lost Sectors
There's only one Lost Sector on Mercury.
- Pariah's Refuge – When facing away from the Lighthouse and Brother Vance, go left and follow the edge of the area toward the Infinite Forest. The Lost Sector is near the edge.
Mars Lost Sectors
There are only two Lost Sectors on Mars:
- Ma'adim Subterrane – Glacial Drift. From the Fast Travel point, go right and follow the cliff's edge along.
- Cabal
- WANTED: Valus Dulurc
- Core Terminus – Braytech Futurescape. Left of the Fast Travel point, in one of the Hive-infested rooms.
Tangled Shore Lost Sectors
The Tangled Shore has five Lost Sectors for players to loot.
- Trapper's Cave – Four-Horn Gulch. In the center of the map in the ravine.
- Cabal
- Garut Gra’am
- Kingship Dock – Thieves' Landing. Up the large elevator to the north of the area.
- Scorn
- Vilzii, Scorn Chieftain
- The Empty Tank – Thieves' Landing. Left of the Fast Travel point.
- Fallen and Cabal
- Azilis, Dusk Marauder
- Shipyard AWO-43 – Jetsam of Saturn. Near the crashed Hive tomb ship.
- Fallen
- Zetix-7
- Wolfship Turbine – Soriks's Cut. Just near the Fast Travel point.
- Hive
- Segrex, the Tainted
Dreaming City Lost Sectors
Three Lost Sectors are scattered around the Dreaming City, one in each of the main areas:
- Bay of Drowned Wishes – Divalian Mists. Directly behind the Fast Travel point.
- Scorn
- Yirksii, Subversive Chieftain
- Chamber of Starlight – Rheasilvia. At the end of the chasm in the middle of the area.
- Taken
- Inkasi, Disciple of Quria
- Aphelion's Rest – The Strand. Below the temple where Petra Venj can sometimes be found.
- Taken
- Inkasi, Disciple of Quria
Moon Lost Sectors
There are four Lost Sectors on the Moon. Depending on how far through the Shadowkeep campaign you are, these may or may not provide a challenge. If you’re reading this well after Shadowkeep launches, disregard and enjoy your farming!
- K1 Logistics – This Lost Sector is found inside the building in Archer’s Line. Look for the Nightmare floating by the broken roof.
- Fallen
- Nightmare of Kelnix Reborn
- Nightmare Dreg
- K1 Crew Quarters – Another Lost Sector is found in the Hellmouth, to the south of the area among some buildings. Head inside a building to gain access to K1 Crew Quarters.
- Fallen
- Nightmare of Reyiks, Actuator
- K1 Communion – To find this Lost Sector, head to Anchor of Light and search the building by the path leading to the Hellmouth. Search the lower level to find a hole in the wall leading to K1 Communion.
- Fallen
- Nightmare of Reyiks, Actuator
- K1 Revelation – The final Lost Sector is in the Sorrow’s Harbor. Search the center of the area, the entrance is on the underside of a rock.
- Hive
- Nightmare of Arguth, the Tormented
- Tormented Servant Nightmare
- Nightmare Acolyte,
Destiny 2: Forsaken introduced a record book of sorts which tracks the various Lost Sectors completed, so get out there are find them all! Lost Sectors are also where players can find a lot of Spider's targets from the Wanted bounties. If you need more information on other aspects of Destiny 2, make sure you check out our Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.