Wanted: Ruined Mind - Destiny 2 Take to Io to hunt down the Ruined Mind for Spider in Destiny 2.

The Ruined Mind is another Lost Sector boss Spider wants you to find. This Vex Hydra is hiding out in Io on Destiny 2, a planet you probably don’t spend much time on these days. However, if you want some XP and loot, you’ll want to track down and kill this Wanted target.

Wanted: Ruined Mind – Io, Aphix Conduit

To find the Ruined Mind, a Vex Hydra, you will need to head to the Aphix Conduit Lost Sector on Io. This is one of three Lost Sectors on the small planet. Thankfully, this specific Lost Sector is easy to find, as it’s located in one of the most commonly-traversed areas.

The Ruined Mind bounty from Spider does not reward an Enhancement Core. It does net a bit of XP and Glimmer, though.

Aphix Conduit is located in the south of the Rupture. To reach it, start at the fast travel point near Asher Mir and then use your Sparrow to quickly navigate to the bottom of the area. The entrance to the Lost Sector is in the crevice of the area, a few yards away from one of the regional chests.

Fight through the Lost Sector to the end where you’ll find the Ruined Mind. Unlike Pandrok, Pillar of Nothing, the Ruined Mind is actually defended by Nightmares, specifically, Goblins. Other than that, the Lost Sector shouldn’t be a challenge for many players these days.

Ruined Mind is defended by some Nightmare Goblins.

Once you defeat Ruined Mind, pop the bounty for your reward. Remember that we have a whole section in our Destiny 2 guide dedicated to Spider’s Wanted bounties. Use this if you’re ever struggling to find the others. And of course, you’ll need those Ghost Fragments.

With the Ruined Mind defeated, you’ll get yourself some XP and Glimmer. Unfortunately, this target doesn’t reward Enhancement Cores, so you’ll need to get them elsewhere. Your next stop is the Destiny 2 complete strategy guide, where we’ve got even more helpful articles like Exotic Catalysts and best weapons to use!