Wanted: Pandrok, Pillar of Nothing - Destiny 2 Hunt down Pandrok, Pillar of Nothing in Destiny 2 to try and quench Spider's thirst for justice.

Pandrok, Pillar of Nothing is one of Spider’s Wanted bounty targets. This boss in Destiny 2 is a Taken Knight hiding out on Io. Players that want some good loot and XP to boot should track down this target, defeat it, and claim the rewards.

Wanted: Pandrok, Pillar of Nothing – Io, Sanctum of Bones

The Wanted target, Pandrok, Pillar of Nothing, is hiding out on Io in the Sanctum of Bones Lost Sector. This Lost Sector is in The Rupture area of Io, and one of the easier cave systems to find. To find it, start at the Rupture fast travel point and go left, toward the cliff wall that runs along the north side of the area. The entrance is directly across from Asher Mir.

Before you can go hunting Pandrok, you will need to get the Wanted bounty from Spider. Much like the other Spider’s Wanted bounties, this one requires a few Ghost Fragments. Always take 30 minutes or so to keep your supplies high so you don’t run out.

The Sanctum of Bones Lost Sector circles around a large centre formation. You will need to fight your way around, and then jump across the gaps to get to the upper levels. There will be quite a few Taken units trying to spot you from reaching your goal.

When you do find Pandrok, use whatever weapons at your disposal to kill it. Once the Taken Knight is defeated, you can claim your reward by cashing in the bounty from the Quest screen. You will get some XP, Glimmer and an Enhancement Core for your trouble.

Pandrok, Pillar of Nothing is one of the easier bosses to defeat. The real challenge will be reaching the end of the Lost Sector to dispatch it. With this Taken Knight killed, take a moment to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more enemy-killing tips.