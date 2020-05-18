Wanted: Varghul, Fragment of Oryx - Destiny 2 Track down Varghul, Fragment of Oryx, a Taken enemy of Spider's hiding in the Cavern of Souls in the EDZ in Destiny 2.

Varghul, Fragment of Oryx is a powerful Taken opponent in Destiny 2. This target is actually one of Spider’s many, many Wanted bounties. Players will need to head to the European Dead Zone in search of this target. Only a cursory knowledge of the Lost Sectors will be needed in order to track down and kill Varghul.

Wanted: Varghul, Fragment of Oryx - EDZ, Cavern of Souls

Varghul, Fragment of Oryx can be found in the Cavern of Souls Lost Sector in the EDZ. This is particular Lost Sector is located in The Sludge. The entrance to this area is found at the center of the main area, inside one of the buildings. The right building has a truck out the front with a blue stripe on it. Head into the building and then go into a shipping crate that leads down into the ground.

Spider wants you to hunt down Varghul, Fragment of Oryx.

This Lost Sector is dark, full of Taken, but relatively easy to clear. There are also none of the normal Nightmare enemies to contend with, so even new players shouldn’t have too much trouble beating Varghul. The boss will be defended by some lowly Taken enemies, clear them out or use your Super to nuke them all in one go.

Varghul doesn't have a lot of defenses. Use whatever you've got to kill it.

With Varghul, Fragment of Oryx defeated, you can pop the bounty to receive your XP and Glimmer. The next step, if you want, is to return to the Tangled Shore to get more of Spider’s Wanted bounties. Remember to farm Ghost Fragments while you’re there!

There’s not much more to hunting down Varghul, Fragment of Oryx for Spider. It’s one of the easier Wanted bounty targets to hunt thanks to it not being a High-Value Target and having no strong enemies defending it. For more helpful tips and location guides, head on over to the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.