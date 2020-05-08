Wanted: Fortifier Yann - Destiny 2 Track down Fortifier Yann for Spider, one of the Fallen's many Wanted targets in Destiny 2.

Fortifier Yann is one of the dozens of Spider’s Wanted bounties in Destiny 2. This Cabal target is hiding out in the European Dead Zone and is super simple to kill. You shouldn’t need a Fireteam unless you’re rather low Power. So let’s dive into tracking down and assassinating this target.

Wanted: Fortifier Yann – EDZ, The Quarry

The Wanted bounty, Fortifier Yann, is found in The Quarry in the EDZ. This is one of the numerous Lost Sectors in the European Dead Zone. As for where The Quarry is, you will find it in the north patrol area, the Sunken Isles. The entrance is in the middle of the area, in the side of a cliff.

The Fortifier Yann Wanted bounty will cost you 3 Ghost Fragments, but will reward an Enhancement Core and some XP.

Once inside the Lost Sector, all you need to do is fight your way to Fortifier Yann. There will of course be the usual groups of enemies trying to stop you, but they’re weak compared to your power, right Guardian? Simply bat them out of the way and hone-in on your target.

You’ll find Fortifier Yann at the end of the Lost Sector. It should die rather quickly. Simply unload whatever you’ve got into it to see it dispatched with ease. If you’re struggling to deal damage, hang back and wait for your Super to charge and lead in with a grenade.

Once Fortifier Yann is dead, open your Quest tab and claim your reward from the bounty. Be sure to head back to the Tangled Shore to get even more of Spider’s Wanted bounties. Keep in mind, each one will cost Ghost Fragments, so farm up a good supply.

