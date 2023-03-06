Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Welcome to the Hall of Heroes quest - Destiny 2

All the steps for Welcome to the Hall of Heroes in Destiny 2 so you can access Bluejay and other quests.
Sam Chandler
After completing the Lightfall campaign, players receive a bevy of quests including Welcome to the Hall of Heroes. This Destiny 2 quest is rather short, but it is immensely important as it is a requirement in unlocking other quests. Here are the steps to knock it out.

Welcome to the Hall of Heroes

The Welcome to the Hall of Heroes starting location in Neomuna

Source: Shacknews

With several new quests entering your inventory after completing the Lightfall campaign, one of the most important to complete is Welcome to the Hall of Heroes. Completing this will grant access to a series of other quests including Stargazer, Maelstrom, and Bluejay – which ultimately allows you to access Partition.

Step 1: Speak with Quinn & listen to audio tour

Quinn offering the first step in the Welcome to the Hall of Heroes quest

Source: Shacknews

Speak with Quinn Laghari and claim the quest. The first step is to wander around the room listening to the audio recordings as part of the tour. These will be marked on your HUD. Walk up, interact with it, and listen to the message.

Step 2: Scan the ruins

Step 2 of the Welcome to the Hall of Heroes quest

Source: Shacknewst

There are a few broken ruins in the room. Go ahead and scan them. You’ll need to scan four specific ones – they’re along the back wall.

Step 3: Scan the last memorial

The broken memorials in the Hall of Heroes

Source: Shacknews

One more memorial must be scanned, but this one is special, requiring its own step. Once that’s done, head back to Quinn.

Step 4: Speak with Quinn

The last step in the Welcome to the Hall of Heroes quest

Source: Shacknews

Speak with Quinn to wrap up the Welcome to the Hall of Heroes quest. You will now be able to begin the Stargazer questline, which rewards Powerful Gear.

The Welcome to the Hall of Heroes quest is short but required if you want to engage in Lightfall’s endgame content. It will introduce you to some of the city’s previous heroes and set you on the right path to learn more about the world. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with Lightfall’s quests.

