Hunt: Showdown is getting overhauled with a new name, map & engine upgrade Now known as Hunt: Showdown 1896, the game will receive a Colorado-themed map and will run on the new CryEngine 5.11.

As of August 2024, Hunt: Showdown will be known as Hunt: Showdown 1896. The new title brings with it a whole lot of changes including a brand new map set in an alt-reality Colorado mountains, an upgrade to CryEngine 5.11, and the deprecation of the game on the previous generation of consoles.

While players have known for a while that a new map was coming, Crytek has finally announced Mammon’s Gulch. In the July 25, 2024 post, Crytek detailed the map, noting 16 unique compounds in the peaks and valleys of the Colorado-themed location. The post notes “new threats” as well as torched towns and mines. Underground areas have been used lightly in previous maps, but this might be the first time players experience an actual network of tunnels belowground.



Source: Crytek

With the new map comes an upgrade of the engine to CryEngine 5.11. Crytek touts this as a leap forward in visual fidelity, noting improvements to textures, lighting, animations, as well as better audio design – which is surprising given how excellent the sound design is already. This upgrade will allow users on the current generation of consoles to get native 4K and 60FPS support.

However, with the good comes the bad. The upgrades to Hunt: Showdown 1896 will not be felt on the previous generation of consoles: The game will not be playable on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. But with the bad news comes the good! Crytek states that all console players will automatically receive an upgrade to the new game at no extra cost and that all purchases and progress will transfer. So when you’re ready to move to the current generation of consoles, your progress will come with you.

The rebrand to Hunt: Showdown 1896 and the launch of Mammon’s Gulch will arrive on August 15, 2024. Take a look at our Hunt: Showdown 1896 page for more information on Crytek’s spooky and atmospheric extraction shooter.