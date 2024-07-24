How to download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Game Pass Call of Duty MW3 may have released in 2023, but it's finding a new batch of players on Game Pass.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the 2023 reboot, has just arrived on Game Pass. Users with a subscription to Microsoft's flagship service can download and get in on the action today, at no additional cost. However, installing the game isn’t as straightforward as you might expect.

How to download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Game Pass

In order to download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Game Pass, you must first download Call of Duty HQ. Shacknews Chatty user Flynn pointed out the process in a post on July 24, 2024, noting that the download clocks in at 145GB on PC.



Source: Activision

Call of Duty HQ is the platform that supports recent Call of Duty games including the aforementioned Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, and the upcoming Black Ops 6. It essentially allows players to continue to access the rather popular Warzone game mode, which is a free-to-play Call of Duty title that has persisted since its release alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019.

