Where to find Euporia - Elden Ring

Though Euporia is found in Belurat, it's technically only possible to reach it via Enri-Ilim, a late-game area in the Shadow of the Erdtree.
Sam Chandler
Euporia is a powerful Twinblade style weapon that players can find in the Shadow Realm, the main area in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This weapon is located in the town of Belurat, though you won’t be unlocking them until you’ve gained access to Enri-Ilim, and even then it’s well hidden.

Where to find Euporia

To find Euporia, start at the Spiral Rise Site of Grace in Enri-Ilim. You are going to be taking the same route you took to find one of the Scadutree Fragments and then going a bit further to locate the weapon.

Arrows pointing down a set of stairs
From the Spiral Rise Site of Grace, go down the stairs and look for the smaller stairs on the left.
From the Site of Grace, walk down the stairs and look for a smaller set of stairs over the left-hand railing. Go down these stairs and through the archway to find a destroyed bit of the floor. Peer over the edge to see some steps below you that lead up to a building.

The player stands at an edge, looking down at stairs below him
Drop down to the stairs below.
Looking at a ledge that runs along the edge of a wall
You'll need to drop down to a ledge and then work your way along the arches to reach the corner.
Drop off the ledge and onto these stairs. Go up to the building and find the broken part of the railing. You’ll need to drop down to a ledge below you and then hop along the arches across the wall. At the end, drop down again to a brace on the corner.

The player jumps to another building
Jump from the corner to the statues sticking out of the next building.
An arrow points the way into a hole in the wall
Drop through the hole in the building to continue.
Run and jump across the gap to the building with the spiral brace and the fins sticking out. Walk down the spiral to the hole in the wall and jump in.

The player prepares to run and jump across a gap into a window
Run and jump across the gap to reach the window.
Continue through to the next landing where you’ll see a large open area ahead of you with a circular shape and a small window to your right. You’ll need to run and jump to the window, land on the ledge, and drop down into the room to reach Belurat, Tower Settlement.

The player approaches a large elevator through a doorway
Defeat the spider and then use the large elevator to descend.
Three candle-holding enemies can be seen through a doorway
Defeat or run past all the enemies to find another elevator in the next building seen on the right-side of the image here.
A spider will ambush you when you exit the building. Defeat it and go down the stairs to the large elevator. Ride the elevator down, go outside and down the next set of stairs, and clear out the three enemies that are each holding candles.

The player runs past a strong Hornsent
This Hornsent is quite strong, so it's best to just run by it.
Past them is another large set of stairs leading down to a strong Hornsent. Defeat him or run pat him to find another elevator. Take it down to a small bridge with a door at the end. Open the door and then claim the Euporia from the body slouched in front of the altar.

Inspecting the Euporia Twinblade
After you go down the next elevator and open the door, Euporia will be yours.
With Euporia found, all you need to do now is potentially defeat the final boss in the DLC and then check out our Elden Ring Strategy Guide for more help tying up loose ends.

