The Finals update 3.6.0 patch notes adjust Cashout penalties and how you earn cash No more cash penalties on team wipes, earn a portion of the cashout on deposit, and more changes with update 3.6.0.

The Finals has received update 3.6.0 which makes some much needed adjustments to Cashout. In addition, a few gadgets and specializations have been altered while Terminal Attack has received a health balance pass. Take a look at the patch notes below!

The Finals Update 3.6.0 patch notes

The patch notes for The Finals update 3.6.0 were released on July 24, 2024 via the official site. Take a look at the whole patch notes below to see what is being updated across the game.

We hope you’re warmed up and ready, Contestants, because the next stop on the World Tour is the VOLPE Championship, and it’s offering some contracts with exclusive sports gear rewards! We’re also running brand new Twitch Drops throughout this World Tour stop, so make sure you tune in for some THE FINALS on Twitch.Tv!

The sponsors are also in full swing fighting over exposure in this week’s store update; check it out below:

Summer is in full swing and vacation times are in full effect, but this week still has some rather substantial changes and bug fixes. In the VOLPE Championship, we’re upping the amount of money you earn per elimination in Cashout, and granting your team part of the vault value immediately when initiating a cashout! We’re also completely removing cash penalties from team wipes - make sure to try these changes out and let us know what you think.

On the bug-fixing side, we have a second fix coming in for the infinite loading screen issue and the issue that prevented contestants from using their specializations, weapons, and gadgets at certain times. For our controller friends, we’ve also fixed the aim assist issue introduced in 3.4 for controller players on PC.

Full list of changes and fixes below:

Balance Changes

Gadgets

Goo Grenade

Increased the time it takes for fire to destroy goo from 6s to 12s

Game Modes

Cashout

Increased cash awarded for kills from $200 to $500

~30% of the cash in a Cashbox is now awarded to the team that deposits the Cashbox the moment it is added to the Cashout Station. The remaining ~70% of the cash in a Cashbox is awarded when the cashout is completed at the Cashout Station. These values are rounded off to give easier-to-understand values. This replaces the previous $2000 a team would receive for initiating a cashout.

Removed all cash loss penalties for team wipes

Updated the Vault spawning logic at the start of a match for more even distribution

Added new notification messages to the HUD for when cash is awarded to a team

Increased the time taken to steal a cashout from 6s to 7s

Dev Note: We’ve felt for some time that Cashout generates more ‘third party’ fights than intended, as well as long-lasting team-versus-team encounters, and that happens in part because of the incentives of the scoring system. We are testing the changes above to see if they address these issues and improve the overall experience. These changes have been selected as the ruleset for the VOLPE Championships. We’ll monitor how they perform via telemetry and your feedback and will adjust them as needed.

Ranked Terminal Attack

Destruction is now reset at half-time without needing to reload the level

Dev note: This should give a smoother experience and reduce downtime

Terminal Attack & Ranked Terminal Attack

Added health regeneration thresholds per archetype to Terminal Attack, meaning players will now regenerate health up to a specific threshold based on if they are a Light, Medium or Heavy, rather than the current fixed 100HP. New thresholds are: Light = 100HP Medium = 125HP Heavy = 150HP



Dev Note: We feel this change will help level the playing field, as well as reduce the effectiveness of ‘poke’ damage with weapons like the SR-84. We also feel this change better represents the variety in the archetypes.

Specializations

Evasive Dash

Increased the cooldown duration from 5.5s to 6.5s per charge

Goo Gun

Increased the time it takes for fire to destroy goo from 6s to 12s

Grapple Hook

Decreased the cooldown duration from 10s to 8s

Healing Beam

Decreased the time taken until the Healing Beam can overheat from 7s to 5.5s

Dev Note: Overheating is something Healing Beam users rarely have to manage, so we’ve lowered the time to overheat which means players need to be slightly more controlled in their use of it.

Weapons

93R

Slightly decreased bullet dispersion when firing from the hip in all stances, making the weapon more accurate

Decreased the amount of horizontal recoil when firing the 93R, making it easier to control and more precise

Slightly tightened the cluster of bullets fired in a burst, making the weapon more precise

Content and Bug Fixes

Contracts

Updated the text on some contracts to say they are earned for ‘rounds,’ not ‘matches,’ to make them clearer

Added some additional Contract types

Gadgets

General

Fixed an issue where some Gadgets could become ‘locked’ and unable to fire/use

Goo Grenade

Fixed an issue where goo could stick to the side of the warm-up zone in Terminal Attack modes

Game Modes

Private Matches

Added ‘Pause match’ functionality to private matches. Anybody in a spectator slot can pause the match using the R button

World Tour

Fixed an issue where the ‘elimination’ outro screen at the end of a tournament would not show up correctly

Ranked Terminal Attack

Adjusted how Ranked Score (RS) updates are calculated for parties.

Dev Note: This should lead to more intuitive RS changes for parties with smaller RS differences between members. Parties with higher RS differences between members will see more appropriate updates based on their own RS. The result should mean that RS changes will be better based on the match result, i.e. larger RS gained when beating stronger teams, and less RS gained when beating weaker teams.

Specializations

General

Fixed an issue where some Specializations could become ‘locked’ and unable to fire/use

Goo Gun

Fixed an issue where goo could stick to the side of the warm-up zone in Terminal Attack modes

UI

Game Summary Screen

Brought back the “deaths” statistic to the summary

Brought back the mixed-caps style font

Front-end menus

Fixed several issues that could result in ‘out of memory’ crashes

Fixed an issue where having text chat open could block some button inputs

HUD

Fixed an issue where the colorblind settings would not update in the Terminal Attack score widget

Ping System

Changed default ping intent on Cashout Stations owned by enemy teams to "attack"

Jump pads now generate an event log message when pinged

Fixed an event log message that had incorrect player name data

Updated event log message text from “Going to vault X” to “Move to vault X,” to bring it in line with other instructional pings

Added a new HUD icon when pinging player statues

Weapons

General

Fixed an issue where some Weapons could become ‘locked’ and unable to fire/use

The Cashout changes sound like they’ll be good for the competition, especially as it’s so easy to get third-partied in the tournament-like modes. Take a look at our page on The Finals for more information about this fantastic shooter.