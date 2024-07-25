New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to turn off X/Twitter Grok AI training & data sharing

The social media platform automatically opts-in users to allow Grok to be trained on their posts.
Sam Chandler
X/Grok/xAI
1

AI model training is absolutely everywhere and now X users (formerly Twitter) have discovered that Grok is allowed to access their posts for training purposes. This data sharing setting is automatically switched on. The good news is that you can turn off data sharing with Grok and even delete your conversation history with the AI.

Data sharing with Grok is switched on automatically in X (formerly Twitter). To turn this off, you will need to dive into the privacy settings and locate the Grok section. Unfortunately, this option is not currently available on mobile devices:

  1. Open the Settings in X
  2. Select Privacy and safety
  3. Scroll to Data sharing and personalization
  4. Select Grok
  5. Uncheck the box beside the Grok data sharing
Grok data sharing settings in X as seen on desktop
Users can opt-out of Grok data sharing on desktop (the option is currently not on mobile devices).
Source: Shacknews

The entire Grok data sharing permission reads as follows:

Allow your posts as well as your interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for training and fine-tuning. To continuously improve your experience, we may utilize your X posts as well as your user interactions, inputs and results with Grok for training and fine-tuning purposes. This also means that your interactions, inputs, and results may also be shared with our service provider xAI for these purposes.

You can learn more about Grok on the X support page dedicated to the AI. Take a look at our artificial intelligence page to read more about how your data is being used, what companies are investing in AI, and which companies are pushing back against the industry.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

