Witness challenge, Coordinated Efforts - Destiny 2 Learn how to complete Coordinated Efforts, the Witness challenge in Salvation's Edge in Destiny 2.

The Witness challenge in the Salvation’s Edge raid is called Coordinated Efforts. For this challenge, players will need to work together to achieve something at the same time, or as close to it as possible. While this is technically a challenge, it can make the whole encounter a bit easier.

To complete the Witness challenge, Coordinated Efforts, you must break all of his glyphs (buttons) within a few seconds of each other. This means each player will need to have the Glyphbreaker buff (or have a few good people able to break multiple each).



Source: Bungie

Another way you can think about this challenge is that you must ensure you get to a damage phase as soon as one glyph breaks. Once a single glyph button is shattered, you’ll need to get the other five destroyed as quickly as possible. To do this, ensure that all players on your team have the Glyphbreaker buff, which will allow one person to break one button (there are six).

The alternative to this is to have three people who are capable of breaking two buttons each. This can be done by preparing the buttons by dealing a bit of damage to them. The players would then deal the last tick of damage to two buttons, causing them to break nearly simultaneously.

The advantage of this challenge is that you will only need to deal with one Subjugator, given that only one spawns for each button and if you destroy them close together, only one will spawn instead of six.

With the Witness challenge, Coordinated Efforts, completed, you will be awarded with another reward as well as the Triumph of the same name. This will also increase the drop rate of Euphony, the raid Exotic. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with raids, challenges, and dungeons.