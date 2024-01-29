New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to roll - Palworld

Increase your survivability in Palworld by learning how to roll away from incoming attacks.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
2

Palworld is a game that lets you do many things, but almost all roads traveled involve combat. Whether you’re fighting a boss or capturing new Pals that you find while exploring, expect to fight frequently. When you do, make sure that you’re putting to use Palworld’s roll mechanic, something that many players are overlooking as they dive in.

How to roll

An image showing the keybindings in Palworld for users on PC

To roll in Palworld, press the CTRL key on your keyboard, or B on your controller. This will allow you to quickly evade incoming attacks from hostile Pals. The direction that you roll will depend on the direction you’re pressing on your keyboard or controller. If you’re pressing W on your keyboard or up on your analog stick on a controller, then you roll, you’ll roll forward. The same idea applies to any direction you’re moving when you initiate a roll.

Each time you roll you’ll use up a little bit of stamina. This means you’ll need to be wary of sprinting and rolling too much or you’ll find yourself fatigued and unable to evade. To mitigate this somewhat, you can enhance your stats each time you level up and spend some points on your Stamina, increasing the amount you sprint, roll, or even the distance that you can glide. This will become imperative as the fights get tougher in Palworld.

Now that you know how to roll and dodge enemy attacks, take a look at our Palworld topic page on Shacknews for more help with anything you can dream up.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 29, 2024 1:00 PM

    Bill Lavoy posted a new article, How to roll - Palworld

    • at0micgarden legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 29, 2024 2:17 PM

      I would also like to know how to move forward and jump, please.

    • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 29, 2024 2:21 PM

      would be cool if I could bind roll to mouse4 or mouse5 but nope, palworld does not let you bind actions to mouse buttons lol

      yes I know I can use logitech app to change my mouse4 or mouse5 to a keyboard key and then bind the action to that keyboard key, but it's kinda bullshit I have to do that on a game released in the past fifteen years or so

Hello, Meet Lola