New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

PC keybindings & controller buttons - Palworld

Learn all the PC inputs, keybindings, and controller buttons for Palworld.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Pocketpair
1

Palworld has entered early access and to say it’s been popular would be an understatement. For those who want to jump in, knowing the Palworld controls will help, especially for those playing on PC where there are a lot of different keybinding inputs. Below is a table containing all of the controls, as well as any that aren’t explicitly stated but are otherwise helpful.

PC keybindings & controls – Palworld

The PC keybindings in the Settings in Palworld

Source: Shacknews

The following table contains all of the actions and the buttons that activate them in Palworld. Those who are playing with a controller will note that some actions use the same button – this means it will be a contextual input. You can change any of these inputs, and even remap the buttons on controller, via Controls in the Options menu.

Palworld PC keybindings & controller buttons
Action PC Controller
Forward W Left thumbstick
Back S
Left A
Right D
Jump Space A
Summon Pal / Ride Skill 2 E Left Bumper
Throw Pal Sphere Q Right Bumper
Partner Skill F X
Crouch / Slide / Ride Skill 3 C B
Reload R X
Roll Ctrl B
Sprint Shift Click left thumbstick
Change Pal (Left) 1 D-pad left
Change Pal (Right) 3 D-pad right
Change Sphere 2 D-pad down
Command Pal 4 Click right thumbstick
Change Weapon Scroll wheel Y
Aim Right click Left Trigger
Attack / Riding Skill 1 Right click Right Trigger

As you can see, there aren’t a lot of controls or keybindings in Palworld. The majority of the inputs will also be displayed on-screen when interacting with various objects, Pals, and structures. Take a look at our Palworld page for more information to help you capture these monsters.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola