How to get Honey - Palworld You're going to need Honey to make a Cake, and you're going to need Cake to breed Pals.

Palworld will ask players to do many things on their journey, and acquiring large amounts of Honey is one of them. Honey, you see, is an integral part of making a Cake, and having a Cake is required to breed Pals. Everything makes sense when you break it down, right? Anyway, here’s how you can get a reliable source of Honey without having to butcher endless Pals.

How to get Honey

Beergarde, which can be assigned to a Ranch to produce Honey, can be found near the Mossanda Forest fast travel point.

There are several Pals that drop Honey in Palworld, but one method is superior to the rest. To get a reliable and ongoing source of honey, track down and capture at least one Beergarde. You can assign a Beergarde to your Ranch at one of your bases, and it will produce Honey over time. If you have Pals in your base that possess the Gathering and Transporting abilities, and you have storage, your Pals will produce and store Honey for you and you won’t need to lift a finger. Over time, you’ll end up with more Honey than you know what to do with, which is a good problem to have.

Sure, you can also get Honey by killing or capturing other Pals, such as the Cinnamoth, Elizabee, and Warsect, but none of these options can provide an ongoing source of Honey without you doing work. Placing a Beergarde in your Ranch is far and away the best option.

Beergarde can be found in the Verdant Brook section of the map, showcased in the screenshot above. In fact, if you head straight to the Mossanda Forest fast travel location, you can find Beergarde roaming around the moment you spawn in. Just make sure that you’re capable of defeating Pals between the levels 20-25, as that tends to be the norm in these parts. You might also want to bring at least Mega Spheres or Giga Spheres with you for the job, as the base-level Pal Spheres tend to struggle with Pals at these levels.

Once you have a reliable source of Honey, get busy making that Cake, and then your Pals can get busy getting busy. While they’re hard at work growing your stable of Pals, check out the rest of our Palworld guides right here on Shacknews.