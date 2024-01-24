New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Will Palworld come to PS5?

Here's what we know about Palworld potentially getting a PS5 release.
Donovan Erskine
Pocketpair
1

Palworld has been an undeniable hit since it launched in early access. With how much success the game has already had on PC and Xbox platforms, there’s been strong outcry from fans about getting the survival game onto other systems. There’s a lot of speculation surrounding if and when Palworld will come to PS5, so let’s break down everything we know.

Is Palworld confirmed for PS5?

Players firing guns at a Kingpaca.

Source: Pocketpair

Developer Pocketpair has not announced a PS5 port of Palworld at this time. However, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Shuhei Yoshida expressed interest in bringing the game to PlayStation during a fan interaction on Twitter/X. When asked about getting Palworld onto PS5 as soon as possible, Yoshida replied “yes” and tagged a member of PlayStation’s partner development team.

While this doesn’t serve as a confirmation of a Palworld PS5 port, it means that at the very least, PlayStation is interested in having a conversation with Pocketpair about making it happen. This of course is no surprise given the millions of copies that Palworld has been able to sell during its early access period.

If Palworld does eventually come to PlayStation 5, it likely won’t be for some time. The developer recently shared a roadmap, which had no mention of PS5 (or other platforms). For more on Palworld, Shacknews has you covered.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

