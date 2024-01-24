Palworld roadmap includes PvP, raid bosses & crossplay Pocketpair says it will focus on stability issues before moving on to new content.

Palworld has been the story of 2024, crushing records and dominating conversations in the first month of the year. As the game continues to hit new milestones seemingly every day, developer Pocketpair has provided a look at the future with a new roadmap. It outlines multiple new features planned for the survival game, but they won’t arrive before more pressing matters can be handled.

Pocketpair released a graphic on social media to share its upcoming plans for Palworld. The roadmap contains the following new features and quality of life changes.



Source: Pocketpair

PvP

Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

Steam-Xbox Crossplay

Various Xbox Feature Improvements

Server Transfers and Migrations

Improvements to the Building System

New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.

That said, players shouldn’t expect to see these features in the immediate future. Pocketpair explains that Palworld’s unprecedented success has led to additional struggles for the studio in regards to stability and bugs, and that addressing these issues are at the top of the priority list. Once Pocketpair deems Palworld to be in a good enough state, it’ll start channeling resources toward the features on its roadmap.

Palworld has taken the gaming world by storm, also igniting fierce debates about its merit and creative integrity. If you’ve dipped your toe into the survival monster-catcher hybrid, Shacknews already has a solid library of Palworld guides to aid you on your adventure.