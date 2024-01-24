New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Palworld roadmap includes PvP, raid bosses & crossplay

Pocketpair says it will focus on stability issues before moving on to new content.
Donovan Erskine
Pocketpair
1

Palworld has been the story of 2024, crushing records and dominating conversations in the first month of the year. As the game continues to hit new milestones seemingly every day, developer Pocketpair has provided a look at the future with a new roadmap. It outlines multiple new features planned for the survival game, but they won’t arrive before more pressing matters can be handled.

Pocketpair released a graphic on social media to share its upcoming plans for Palworld. The roadmap contains the following new features and quality of life changes.

The Palworld 2024 roadmap

Source: Pocketpair
  • PvP
  • Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)
  • Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)
  • Steam-Xbox Crossplay
  • Various Xbox Feature Improvements
  • Server Transfers and Migrations
  • Improvements to the Building System
  • New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.

That said, players shouldn’t expect to see these features in the immediate future. Pocketpair explains that Palworld’s unprecedented success has led to additional struggles for the studio in regards to stability and bugs, and that addressing these issues are at the top of the priority list. Once Pocketpair deems Palworld to be in a good enough state, it’ll start channeling resources toward the features on its roadmap.

Palworld has taken the gaming world by storm, also igniting fierce debates about its merit and creative integrity. If you’ve dipped your toe into the survival monster-catcher hybrid, Shacknews already has a solid library of Palworld guides to aid you on your adventure.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

