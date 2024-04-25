Xbox content and services revenue grew 62% in Q3 2024, driven by Activision Blizzard results Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and other Activision Blizzard games-as-a-service titles contributed heavily to Xbox's content and services revenue.

With Microsoft having released its Q3 2024 earnings results, the company also shared key metrics across a variety of areas. One of those areas was its Xbox Content and Services, which saw a substantial spike in growth year-over-year. The reason is pretty easy to see. With the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is now reporting on numbers from Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and other Activision Blizzard games-as-a-service titles, and Microsoft even attributed the growth directly to its latest acquisition.

Microsoft addressed its Xbox content and services metrics in its Q3 2024 earnings results today. There, the company revealed that this particular metric was up 62 percent year-over-year. The percentage change year-over-year in constant currency was 61 percent. The Activision Blizzard acquisition contributed heavily to this number. With the deal having been completed late in 2023, this most recent quarter was one of the first where Activision Blizzard’s games and projects factored into Microsoft’s earnings results.

Microsoft's Xbox content and services metric was up substantially in Q3 2024 on the back of the Activision Blizzard acquisition and the publisher's games now adding to Microsoft's bottom line.

Source: Microsoft

It’s safe to say that Activision Blizzard may already be having a notable impact on Microsoft’s overall earnings results. Raising the content and services revenue as much as it did would be outstanding for most companies, but Activision Blizzard came in strong with the current version of Call of Duty and its Warzone mode remaining popular, a fresh batch of World of Warcraft expansions in the works, and Diablo 4 preparing to launch its first expansion for the game.

It seems that Microsoft and its shareholders can look forward to good news coming out of Activision Blizzard on its earnings results in the foreseeable future. For more earnings results on other companies finishing up their latest fiscal quarters, stay tuned for more financial reporting here at Shacknews.