Blizzard announces 3 World of Warcraft expansions as Worldsoul Saga The War Within will be the first expansion of several that will encompass World of Warcraft's Worldsoul Saga storyline.

With BlizzCon 2023 bringing the developer’s major fan fest back, World of Warcraft showed up big for the event, with the devs sharing not one, not two, but three expansions that will form an era known as the World Soulsaga. World of Warcraft’s World Soulsaga is expected to kick off with WoW: The War Within acting as the first expansion of the series, coming in 2024.

Blizzard Entertainment shared the details of the World of Warcraft: World Soulsaga, as well as its first expansion, The War Within, during BlizzCon 2023's opening ceremony. In the teaser for The War Within, we saw characters like Thrall of the Horde and Anduin of the Alliance come together to face the darkness of their pasts, as well as a crisis in the presence, complete with an enormous sword looming in the distance. You can see the teaser trailer for World of Warcraft: The War Within below.

World of Warcraft: The War Within start the Worldsoul Saga in 2024. After that, WoW will continue the Saga with two further confirmed expansions. World of Warcraft: Midnight will be the second expansion and World of Warcraft: The Last Titan will be the last expansion.

What’s more is that we learned a number of features teased for The War Within. Delves will be a less intense dungeon that players can take on without dedicating an enormous amount of time and resources to it. War bands will also give players the chance to play more alts on either side of the faction field. Plenty of more features are also coming.

With the World of Warcraft: World Soulsaga confirmed and The War Within acting as its opening chapter expansion in 2024, stay tuned for more World of Warcraft coverage and news leading up to the new content.