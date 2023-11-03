New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Watch the BlizzCon 2023 Opening Ceremony here

Blizzard's first in-person BlizzCon since 2019 begins today. Here's how to watch the Opening Ceremony.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Blizzard Entertainment
1

After several years off, BlizzCon is finally returning. The biggest annual convention from Blizzard Entertainment has returned to Anaheim, CA and marks the first time that the publisher and its massive fan base have come together in person since the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to a weekend convention, expect to get some big announcements for what's next from Blizzard.

Watch the BlizzCon 2023 Opening Ceremony here

The BlizzCon 2023 Opening Ceremony will air on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET. It can be viewed on the Blizzard Twitch channel and the Blizzard YouTube channel. You can also watch everything live through the helpful video embed above.

The Opening Ceremony is expected to reveal what's next for Blizzard's biggest games. This includes World of Warcraft, Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, and more. There are also a few new games to keep an eye on this year. Warcraft Rumble is expected to officially launch on mobile devices following the Opening Ceremony. Plus, don't forget that Blizzard has yet to say anything official about its unannounced survival game. Be on the lookout for any potential announcements.

There's a full programming lineup for Blizzard's Twitch and YouTube channels following Friday's Opening Ceremony. For a full list of what's coming up, visit the BlizzCon website. We'll be watching for any major announcements here at Shacknews, so keep it here for any breaking news.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola