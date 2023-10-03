Warcraft Rumble mobile spinoff gets release date alongside BlizzCon 2023 Previously introduced as Warcraft Arclight Rumble, the mobile tower-defense PVE and PVP title will launch in November on the first day of BlizzCon.

If you had forgotten that Blizzard is crafting a Warcraft spinoff mobile game, nobody would blame you, but it’s still in the works and actually about to release next month at the start of BlizzCon 2023. Warcraft Rumble is a “tower-offense” PVE and PVP game that’s slated to come to iOS and Android, and with it comes a plethora of Warcraft miniatures to collect, assemble into armies, and battle it out with. Not only did it get itself a release date, but the game is available to pre-register for on both mobile platforms now.

Activision Blizzard spilled the newest details on Warcraft Rumble in a post on the game’s Twitter this week. According to the post, Warcraft Rumble will launch on November 3, 2023 on both Android and iOS devices via Google Play and the App Store respectively. You can also pre-register for the game by logging into your Battle.Net account on the Warcraft Rumble website. When it launches, it will come with over 65 mini units to collect, as well as the opportunity to battle it out as and against iconic Warcraft characters.

Blizzard is launching Warcraft Rumble on November 3, the same day that BlizzCon 2023 starts.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

It's been a while since we heard anything about Warcraft Rumble. It was previously introduced as Warcraft Arclight Rumble back in May 2022. While it seems to share a lot of DNA with games like Clash Royale, Warcraft Rumble brings a notably Blizzard touch to it. Players will be able to take part in the game as one of the five factions, including Alliance, Horde, and the Undead, each with their own units, strengths, and weaknesses. Players will also be able to form guilds, compete against other players, and play against NPC opponents in various quests and challenges.

With the November 3 release date coinciding with the start of BlizzCon 2023, it seems Activision Blizzard is once again checking to see if we all have phones. Stay tuned for more details on Warcraft Rumble as we get closer to its release.