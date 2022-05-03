Warcraft Arclight Rumble 'tower offense' game revealed for mobile Blizzard's latest mobile game has been described as a hero and villain collector in which you attack and defend towers across PVP and PVE gameplay.

Blizzard Entertainment went live with a reveal of its latest mobile ventures today, sharing the first look at Warcraft Arclight Rumble. While it plays similar to a tower defense game, Blizzard devs described it as more of a “tower offense” game in which players collect hero and villain mini figures across five factions for combat in PVP and PVE gameplay.

We got our first look at Warcraft Arclight Rumble in a livestream reveal hosted on May 3, 2022. In the fun and somewhat chaotic revealed, we got to see a look at its “tower offense” gameplay, featuring five factions such as the Alliance, Horde, Undead, and more, each with heroes and villains from throughout Warcraft lore. Not only that, there will be both a PVE campaign and PVP competitive play to explore across 70 maps from throughout Azeroth. You can see the reveal just below.

Blizzard had plenty more to share during the livestream too. Reportedly, players will be able to form and join guilds to take on both co-op play and train against one another. There will also be dungeons and events which players can tackle solo or with friends. It seems likely that have a good mix of hero and villain mini figs from throughout the game’s five factions may be key to victory in that regard as each of them has a different composition of unit strengths and weaknesses to take into account.

With 60 heroes and villains to collect across five factions and 70 maps to explore, Warcraft Arclight Rumble looks to be packed with content from the far reaches of the franchise's rich lore.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is Blizzard’s latest foray into the mobile space. With Diablo Immortal also on the way, it seems we’ll have several fun ways to play with Blizzard’s classic IP on mobile devices. As we await more details on the upcoming beta, stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews. You can also pre-register via Battle.net and learn more on the game’s newly-launched website now.