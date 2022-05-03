Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the World of Warcraft mobile game reveal livestream here

Here's where you can watch the reveal of the mobile Warcraft game.
Donovan Erskine
5

Today, Blizzard will be revealing a brand new game for mobile devices. Set in the Warcraft universe, this game will likely incorporate familiar locations and characters. Official details are set to be shared in the announcement livestream, which is set to go down soon. Here’s how you can tune in and see what’s next for the Warcraft franchise.

warcraft reveal livestream

The World of Warcraft mobile game reveal livestream will take place today, May 3, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The event is being broadcasted on Blizzard’s official website, and this is the only place that it will be available for live viewing. However, it’s likely that Blizzard will upload the presentation to the World of Warcraft YouTube channel following its conclusion.

Details about the new Warcraft universe game are unknown, other than the fact that it will be a mobile game. The only potential clue comes in the graphic used for the presentation’s announcement, which depicts some sort of gear with a lightning bolt inside of it. It’s quite possible that we could see the Warcraft franchise branch out into a new genre with its latest release.

This move certainly follows the recent trends of some of gaming’s biggest franchises getting mobile spinoffs. With how massive of a market there is on iOS and Android, it’s no surprise that one of gaming’s most iconic IPs is coming to the platform. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the Warcraft mobile game reveal and will report the news back to you on our topic page dedicated to the Warcraft series.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

