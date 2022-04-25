Diablo Immortal gets launch date and PC version with controller support As it turns out, it doesn't matter if you own phones anymore.

When Blizzard announced that it was starting development on Diablo Immortal, a mobile take on the franchise, the question was infamously asked of its audience, "Don't you have phones?" Well, as it turns out, that doesn't really matter anymore. On Monday, Diablo Immortal got a release date for mobile devices, but Blizzard now also appears to be putting work in on a PC version.

The iOS and Android versions of Diablo Immortal are set to release on June 2. It will release as a free-to-play title across all regions with the exception of Asia-Pacific, which will receive its version a few weeks later. However, Blizzard will also release a PC open beta on that same day. Any progress made on the open beta will be saved for the full launch. On top of that, cross-play and cross-progression will be supported across all platforms. That means that you can level your character up while waiting at the DMV or at the doctor's office, then come home and pick up where you left off on your PC.

Most Diablo fans should know what they're in for at this point. For those who don't know, Diablo Immortal canonically takes place between the events of Diablo 2 and 3, and features much of the franchise's hack-and-slash action RPG style. There are eight different zones to explore, as players quest for the shattered pieces of the corrupted Worldstone, taking on the forces of Hell along the way. There are six playable classes: The Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard.

The main difference from its predecessors is that Immortal reaches farther with an MMO aesthetic, allowing players to share Sanctuary with millions of other players. Up to 150 players can form Clans, which leads to the game's ambitious PvP setup. Those looking for a PvE challenge can take on the uber-powerful Helliquary bosses, either alone or with seven other friends.

Given how adamant Blizzard was about Diablo Immortal being an exclusively mobile experience, one that was built from the ground up for iOS and Android, the sudden appearance of a PC version is surprising. However, it looks like this new version includes one of the game's most requested features: controller support. This was near the top of players' wishlists coming out of Diablo Immortal's playable alphas and betas, something that Blizzard was actively investigating for over a year. The solution appears to be a full-blown PC version, especially given that the mobile version still does not appear to have gamepad support. Those who want to pre-register can jump over to the Diablo Immortal website.

Diablo Immortal will hit iOS and Android on June 2. The PC open beta is set to begin on that same day, but there is no timetable for the game's 1.0 version. It shouldn't really matter too much, given that cross-platform and cross-progression will be supported. This new PC version makes Diablo Immortal a little more interesting, so keep it here on Shacknews. We'll continue watching this title as it comes closer to release.