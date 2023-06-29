BlizzCon 2023 details announced, including $300 USD General Admission tickets Oh, you want the premium 'Portal Pass' package? Then Activision Blizzard wants 800 dollars.

This year has been quite the return of physical events, and Blizzard has promised not to be left out of the action, but it might cost you an arm and a leg to get to BlizzCon 2023. Activision Blizzard announced details for the much-anticipated return of the physical event this year, but one of those details was shocking to say the least. General Admission tickets to BlizzCon 2023 will set you back $299 USD while a “Portal Pass” premium package will cost attendees $799.

Blizzard announced the details of BlizzCon 2023 via the Blizzard Entertainment Twitter on June 29, 2023. Tickets to the event will be split into two waves of sales, with the first going on sale on July 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. The second wave of tickets will be put up for sale on July 22, 2023, also at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Both will go on sale through Blizzard’s AXS portal. The cost of tickets caught many fans off guard. For $299 USD, you can get a General Admission pass that gets you access to all halls at the event, early access to the BlizzCon Store, exclusive Blizzard game goodies, and the BlizzCon backpack goodie bag.

Blizzard shared the details for BlizzCon 2023 on its official Twitter and website, including increased ticket prices.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Perhaps a little more egregious is the “Portal Pass” premium package for BlizzCon 2023. It’s $799 and that gets you access to the Portal Pass Lounge with a private viewing lounge, private concessions, gaming experiences, Blizzard employee meet-and-greets, and more. You also get to get into a special registration and security line to the event, offering early access to the event.

Many fans have taken offense at the major hike in prices for BlizzCon 2023. For perspective, BlizzCon 2019 was the last time this event had a physical presence. General Admission tickets ran $230 USD at that event while the premium pass costed $550, so prices have been substantially hiked all around.

It will be interesting to see if BlizzCon 2023 gets attendees on board at the increased prices. As we get closer to the event, stay tuned for more updates and details leading up to it.