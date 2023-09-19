Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 brings Zombies into the MW universe For the first time, a Modern Warfare title will feature a Zombies campaign.

Throughout the history of Call of Duty, the Zombies mode has largely been a Treyarch joint. Other developers have played around with it with the exception of Infinity Ward. The original Modern Warfare developer relied on more traditional multiplayer, but never on this particular PvE mode. However, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is primarily a Sledgehammer Games joint and they're more than happy to welcome the undead into the Modern Warfare world. On Tuesday, Activision announced that Zombies would be coming to a Modern Warfare title for the first time with MW3's Operation Deadbolt.

Modern Warfare 3's Zombies campaign focuses on a familiar name for anyone who remembers the original Call of Duty 4. Russian ultranationalist Viktor Zakhaev has returned, this time armed with some strange vials. As his forces wane, Zakhaev has used the vials to restore some of his fallen soldiers, but they've come back in a monstrous and undead state.

Operation Deadbolt will follow SSO Selma Greene, Kate Laswell, Johnny "Soap" MacTavish, and Captain Sergei Ravenov, who are on a mission to uncover Zakhaev's endgame and put a stop to it. This includes dispatching any foes within the Exclusion Zone, whether they be living or dead. Opposition comes in the form of Terminus Outcomes, a mercenary group hired to back Zakhaev. On top of that, anybody who has played the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies campaign should beware because not only is the Aetherium substance back, but it has been refined into something even more horrifying.



Source: Activision

Sledgehammer notes that Modern Warfare 3's Zombies campaign will combine the gameplay loop from the Treyarch Zombies modes with the map design of the Modern Warfare series. More details can be found on the Call of Duty website. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on November 10.