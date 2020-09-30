Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies video shares first look at the popular mode Zombies is a pretty integral part of Call of Duty at this point and we just got our first look at the new Black Ops Cold War version of it.

When a Call of Duty: Black Ops game rolls around from Treyarch, you can be almost certain that a Zombies mode will follow as one of the most core experiences of the franchise. Well, the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has officially reared its undead head. A recent video has given us a deep dive into what to expect from the new version of the four-player co-op mode.

Treyarch and Activision dropped the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies first look video on the Call of Duty YouTube channel on September 30, 2020. With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launching on November 13, 2020, the game promises to deliver a rich and action-packed campaign (even if they had to nix Tiananmen Square footage from a recent trailer to appease “certain” countries along the way). Coming with that is the cutting edge multiplayer, an intact Warzone experience, and of course, Zombies mode, delivering a long-awaited answer with the first look and breakdown just below.

Alongside the first gameplay trailer of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode, we got a rich breakdown of the characters, backstory, and some of the weapons we’ll be using in this version of the mode. As usual, it looks like someone was messing around with a dangerous mix of super science and occultism, leading to the undead remnants of the past coming to try to rip our characters limb from limb. Of course, we have plenty of ways to do it to them too, including sentry turrets, level traps, and plenty more. The breakdown features plenty of chatter about the intricacies we can expect in the mode, including new zombie forms such as one that can split into two creatures when “killed”.

Zombies isn’t going to be part of the upcoming beta, but the team at Activision and Treyarch did promise progression systems and unlocks tied to the battle pass of the game, not to mention crossplay support and free post-launch content for the first time ever in the Zombies experience. Get in and get your zombie slaying on when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13 of the 2020 gaming calendar.