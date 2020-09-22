Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta dates revealed for early October Treyarch and Activision have reaveled the full open beta schedule for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, starting in October and on PS4.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War isn’t far off. In just November 2020, we’ll be able to jump into the next chapter in modern FPS and do President Cyber Reagan’s bidding in the dark war on communism. But before launch date arrives, there’s plenty of opportunity to see how Call of Duty: BOCW’s multiplayer feels. Dates have been revealed for an open beta that will run throughout October and begin on PS4 before expanding to other platforms.

Developer Treyarch and publisher Activision revealed the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta dates in a This Week in Call of Duty post on September 21, 2020. Starting on October 8, PlayStation 4 players will get first crack at the experience, with preorder players getting early access. It will then become an open beta for the platform on October 10 and throughout the weekend. After that, a second weekend will open up early access to PC and Xbox preorder players on October 15 before letting players on all platforms in for open beta on October 17 through that weekend.

You can check out the official timing of the open beta schedule listing just below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops open beta schedule

Weekend 1 - PlayStation 4 Exclusive

Early Access Begins: October 8

Open Beta Begins: October 10

Weekend 1 Ends: October 12

Weekend 2 - Beta on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Early Access for Xbox & PC (PS4 Open Beta) Begins: October 15

Open Beta Begins: October 17

Open Beta Ends: October 19

With the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta around the corner and right before the game’s launch in November on the 2020 gaming calendar, it’ll be prime time to dig in and see how the new game feels ahead of launch. Be sure to check the dates for your platform of choice and stay tuned for any further details leading up to launch.