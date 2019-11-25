2020 Video Game Release Dates Calendar Your one-stop-shop for all the 2020 video game release dates you'll want or need to know about.

2019 is almost behind us, and it’s time to look forward to the future of video games. 2020 is already guaranteed to be a big year for video games, with some hit titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Doom Eternal set to release next year. Those aren’t the only games that 2020 has to offer though, and we’ve compiled a full list of all the titles you need to know about here in our 2020 video game release dates calendar.

January 2020 video game release dates

AO Tennis 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – January 9

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne [PC] – January 9

Yakuza: Like a Dragon [PS4] (Japan Only) – January 16

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [PC, PS4, XBO] – January 16

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC] – January 21

Moons of Madness [PS4, XBO] – January 21

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition [PS4, Switch] – January 23

Rugby 20 [PC, PS4, XBO] – January 23

Journey to the Savage Planet [PS4, PC, Xbox One] – January 28

February 2020 video game release dates

Life is Strange 2 Collector's Edition [PC, PS4, XBO] (US) – February 4

Zombie Army 4: Dead War [PC, PS4, XBO] – February 4

Ori and The Will of the Wisps [PC, XBO] – February 11

Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) [PS4] – February 11

The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition [PS4] – February 11

Darksiders Genesis [PS4, XBO, Switch] – February 14

Marvel’s Iron Man VR [PSVR] – February 28

March 2020 video game release dates

Final Fantasy 7 Remake [PS4] – March 3

Nioh 2 [PS4] – March 13

MLB The Show 20 [PS4] – March 17

Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Switch] – March 20

Doom Eternal [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – March 20

Doom 64 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia] – March 20

Bleeding Edge [Xbox] – March 24

April 2020 video game release dates

Aeolis Tournament [PC, Switch] – April 3

Cyberpunk 2077 [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – April 16, 2020 (pre-order Cyberpunk 2077)

Trials of Mana [PC, PS4, Switch] – April 24, 2020

May 2020 video game release dates

Marvel’s Avengers [PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia] – May 15

Wasteland 3 [PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac] – May 19

The Last of Us Part II [PS4] – May 29

2020 Games with unannounced release dates

12 Minutes [Xbox One, PC]

Beyond a Steel Sky [Switch, PC, iOS]

Chivalry 2 [PC]

CrossfireX [Xbox One]

Death Stranding [PC]

Destroy All humans [PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC]

Dying Light 2 [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

Elden Ring

Gods & Monsters [PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC]

Grounded [Xbox One, PC]

Halo Infinite [Xbox One, PC, Project Scarlett]

Haven [PS4, Switch, PC]

League of Legends: Wild Rift [iOS, Android]

Little Nightmares II [PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC]

Microsoft Flight Simulator [Xbox One, PC]

No More Heroes 3 [Switch]

Oddworld: Soulstorm [PC]

Ooblets [Xbox One, PC]

Outriders [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

Persona 5 Royal [PS4]

Phantasy Star Online 2 [Xbox One, PC]

Predator: Hunting Grounds [PS4]

Psychonauts 2 [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

Rainbow Six Quarantine [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

Roller Champions [PC]

Sable [PC]

Session [Xbox One, PC]

Skull & Bones [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

Sonic at the Olympic Games [iOS, Android]

Spiritfarer [PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC]

Star Renegades [PC]

Tales of Arise [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

Tell Me Why [Xbox One, PC]

The Settlers [PC]

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 [Ps4, Xbox One, PC]

Watch Dogs Legion [PS4, Xbox One, PC]

We will keep this list updated with new dates as they are revealed, so make sure you check back often for the latest video game release date information throughout 2020.