Cyberpunk 2077 release date delayed to September 2020
Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again as it appears CD Projekt Red will be taking a good portion of 2020 to better prepare the game for launch.
Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again as it appears CD Projekt Red will be taking a good portion of 2020 to better prepare the game for launch.
Capture the best vision of the cyberpunk future with your best snaps and you could win big Cyberpunk 2077 prizes.
Tune into the latest Cyberpunk 2077 Deep Dive live stream right here.
We recently sat down with Cyberpunk 2077 Producer, Richard Borzymowski to talk about different playstyles, skill trees, and what life is like working at CD Projekt Red.
You'll be able to see the game exhibited if you're in the area for the event this year.
Check out what you missed from Gamescom 2019, augmented with developer commentary.
Take your cyberpunk dreams on the road with Google's Stadia platform release of the upcoming game.
Finally, we'll get to see how the game plays with a live character rather than simply pre-recorded segments.
Instead, he went on to star in Cyberpunk 2077, because Kojima wanted Mads Mikkelsen instead.
Eager to learn more about Cyberpunk 2077? Here's how to preorder The World of Cyberpunk 2077 lore book and get the inside scoop on the game ahead of its release.