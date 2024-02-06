CD Projekt RED North America opens to assist with Cyberpunk 2077 sequel The new office based in Boston is staffed with veteran developers of Phantom Liberty to assist in Cyberpunk's sequel, Project Orion.

CD Projekt RED continues to move aggressively on the development of the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and with it comes a new office for the company in the United States. CD Projekt RED North America opened this week, staffed by veteran developers of CDPR that worked on Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion. This studio will support the work on Cyberpunk 2077’s sequel, currently codenamed Project Orion.

CD Projekt RED announced the establishment and opening of its North America studio in a press release this week. The studio was opened in Boston, Massachusetts and features leadership that is well-versed in development on Cyberpunk 2077, including Gabriel Amatangelo (Game Director), Paweł Sasko (Associate Game Director), Igor Sarzyński (Creative Director), Andrzej Stopa (Cinematic Director), Kacper Niepokólczycki (Environment Art Director), Sarah Grümmer (Acting Lead Quest Designer) and Kacper Kościeński (Engineering Director). Also joining the team are previous Amazon Games Head of Production Dan Hernberg, former Hitman gameplay director Ryan Barnard, former WB Games VP of Technology Alan Villani, Control and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Lead Writer Anna Megill, and former BioWare Lead Writer Alexander Freed.

Cyberpunk 2077's sequel promises to be an ambitious new chapter in CD Projekt's popular new franchise, and its new North American office in Boston is set to bolster development on the game.

Source: CD Projekt RED

The developers behind Cyberpunk 2077 have been enthusiastically moving towards a sequel since the release of the successful Phantom Liberty expansion. With little left to accomplish in the first game beyond maintenance, CD Projekt RED has set its sights heavily on what’s next. Notably, the narrative director of the first game was giddy about getting into Project Orion, claiming that the story in the first game will feel like a “a warm up” in comparison.

It's bold words to be sure, but after the success of Cyberpunk 2077 over time, developers at CDPR seem excited for the next big thing, and it looks like the company is bolstering that excitement with the new CD Projekt RED North America studio. Stay tuned for further news and updates as they drop right here at Shacknews.