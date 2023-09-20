Phantom Liberty is the expansion Cyberpunk 2077 deserves

It has been nearly three years since players first set foot on the streets of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077. With the arrival of the game’s first and only paid expansion, Phantom Liberty, comes a captivating spy-thriller adventure featuring some serious star power. Whether you are a seasoned veteran of Night City or are starting your journey fresh, the expansion offers a host of reasons to return to the mercenary life, including a gritty new district to explore and engaging missions rife with political intrigue and espionage that will keep you guessing at every turn.

In Dogtown we trust



Source: CD Projekt RED

Phantom Liberty introduces players to Dogtown, a walled-off district within Pacifica that falls outside of Night City’s jurisdiction. The independent enclave is run by Kurt Hansen, a former Militech soldier-turned-arms-dealer who despises Corpos and rules with an iron fist.

Dogtown is built upon the half-constructed ruins of what were intended to be luxury hotels and casinos for the ultra-wealthy. Many who end up calling Dogtown their home were enticed by promises of freedom, stability, and a better life devoid of corporate control. There are some who see Dogtown and Night City as different sides of the same coin, and the social stratification of the district has left many of its residents wondering if it was worth trading one oppressor for another.

Aside from its towering neon-lit pyramid and the smattering of Barghest soldiers strewn about, the trash-laden streets of Dogtown may not appear all that different from the other run-down districts of Night City. However, the events that unfold prove that there is more to this bastion than meets the cybernetically-enhanced eye.

Save the president, save the world



Source: CD Projekt RED

Players make their way behind the walls of Dogtown after receiving a mysterious call from a figure who goes by the name Songbird. Suffering from the effects of the Relic, V reluctantly agrees to help Songbird if it means finding a cure. The expansion kicks off with a high-stakes rescue mission to find and save both Songbird and the President of the New USA, Rosalind Myers. Your search leads you to enlist the help of Solomon Reed, a gritty FIA secret agent portrayed by Idris Elba.

Phantom Liberty is packed with new content, including dozens of main and side missions that acquaint players with the various denizens of Dogtown. Some familiar faces will appear along the way, including rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, who chimes in to chide you with the usual criticisms and snide remarks. Faceless fixer Mr. Hands also plays a prominent role in the expansion, as he is the one who sets you up with various new gigs throughout Hansen’s district.

Trust issues



Source: CD Projekt RED

In true CD Projekt fashion, the journey through Phantom Liberty is shaped by choices and consequences. The main storyline of the expansion centers on covert intelligence and espionage, making it easy to second-guess everyone and everything along the way. Seemingly harmless dialogue choices can have unforeseen ramifications that are usually not felt until much later. Sometimes what is circumstantially the best choice is not always the most ethical one, a lesson that resonates throughout your time in Dogtown. Phantom Liberty’s branching storyline and narrative twists hit with the emotional punch that can leave you ruminating over your decisions long after.

Completing the expansion unlocks a new ending for the game that hinges on the choices you made along the way. Aside from the new ending, the events of Phantom Liberty are self-contained and have little impact on the events outside of Dogtown.

I spy with my cybernetic eye



Source: CD Projekt RED

Phantom Liberty consists mainly of low-profile stealth missions permeated by action-packed moments and intense scenes that often yield more questions than answers. Your covert manhunt will have you playing detective most of the time, as you’ll be scanning your surroundings for clues and deploying your hacking skills to gain valuable intel.

While the core of Cyberpunk 2077 remains the same, a plethora of gameplay changes have been made as part of Update 2.0 that have a bearing on the way you experience Dogtown and Night City. The perks and skills have been overhauled to allow for more tactile gameplay and cohesive character builds. The update also introduces the Relic Tree, which offers new combat abilities intended to cater to certain play styles. Vehicle combat has also been added to the game, allowing players to shoot and use quickhacks while driving.



Source: CD Projekt RED

Those looking to spend extended time in Dogtown can pursue Airdrops and Courier Missions, two new types of recurring open-world activities that are available in Phantom Liberty. These activities come in a variety of iterations to keep things fresh while offering another means of obtaining new weapons and supplies.

Though the Phantom Liberty quests may not stray far from the standard Cyberpunk formula, there are some missions that incorporate new ways to keep you immersed in the spy-thriller tension. For example, one Call of Duty-inspired mission tasks players with providing sniper recon for Reed as he infiltrates a building. The expansion also puts your in-game phone to good use, as you often have to call upon your contacts for information or advice. I was pleasantly surprised to find new dialogue options pertaining to Dogtown when chatting with my in-game muse via text. Such small details can go a long way toward maintaining immersion and making Dogtown feel like a veritable force in Night City.

Fulfilling a promise



Source: CD Projekt RED

Despite its efforts to be independent, Dogtown fits seamlessly into Night City, with plenty of secrets and surprises for players to uncover. The captivating spy tale remains intriguing throughout, with memorable characters that are brought to life by solid performances.

Phantom Liberty stands as a testament to CD Projekt RED’s dedication to delivering emotionally charged, morally nuanced storytelling. Paired with the extensive gameplay improvements brought by Update 2.0, this expansion elevates Cyberpunk 2077 to the caliber expected at launch. Phantom Liberty is a remarkable return to form for the studio, offering a hefty expansion that not only meets but exceeds expectations.

These impressions were based on a PC review code provided by the publisher. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty releases on September 26, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.